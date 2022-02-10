The Wolf Among Us 2: Release date, returning characters, and more

The Wolf Among Us 2: A Telltale Series has received its first trailer and details from Telltale. In 2023, a sequel to the critically successful title based on a DC comic book will be released.

The Wolf Among Us 2 had an exciting path. The first game - a five-episode story-driven adventure based on Bill Willingham's Fables comic book - was released in 2013 to critical acclaim and demand for a sequel was immediate.

The sequel received the green light fans had been hoping for in 2017, but work on the game was unfortunately terminated when developer Telltale Games closed its doors the following year.

Telltale Games @telltalegames The Wolf Among Us 2 Trailer, all done in-engine!



Thanks to all the fans out there for their support as we drive to make this game the best way possible -- and rebuild Telltale the best way possible. The Wolf Among Us 2 Trailer, all done in-engine!Thanks to all the fans out there for their support as we drive to make this game the best way possible -- and rebuild Telltale the best way possible. 🐺The Wolf Among Us 2 Trailer, all done in-engine!Thanks to all the fans out there for their support as we drive to make this game the best way possible -- and rebuild Telltale the best way possible. https://t.co/6v6mmJEFZD

That appeared to be the end for The Wolf Among Us 2 until Telltale was reborn under new ownership a year later. It was an unexpected development that would eventually lead to the sequel being re-announced at The Game Awards in 2019.

After a period of relative silence as pre-production work progressed, The Wolf Among Us 2 has had its first real unveiling in the form of an in-engine trailer. This time, we have extra tidbits courtesy of a development conversation with Geoff Keighley of The Game Awards.

Diving into the details of The Wolf Among Us 2

Telltale Games @telltalegames



Join Geoff Keighly as he hangs out with the Telltale crew.



Go behind the scenes — and on the virtual sets — of The Wolf Among Us 2, See the trailer, get exclusive info, and more!



youtu.be/aGUeMfe7uP0 Did you miss our 24-minute trip to Fabletown?Join Geoff Keighly as he hangs out with the Telltale crew.Go behind the scenes — and on the virtual sets — of The Wolf Among Us 2, See the trailer, get exclusive info, and more! Did you miss our 24-minute trip to Fabletown?Join Geoff Keighly as he hangs out with the Telltale crew. Go behind the scenes — and on the virtual sets — of The Wolf Among Us 2, See the trailer, get exclusive info, and more!youtu.be/aGUeMfe7uP0

The game picks up six months after the conclusion of the first, as protagonist Bigby Wolf adjusts to his new life as the sheriff of Fabletown. Trouble is brewing once more as Bigby is set to head out on another mid-winter journey.

The journey will take him across two realms, the mysterious Fabletown and New York City, and into the path of a NYC detective.

Fans of the first game may expect to encounter several familiar faces, including Snow White. She is now deputy mayor of Fabletown following the events of the first game.

Bigby and Snow played by Adam Harrington and Erin Yvette, respectively. Bufkin, the flying monkey from the Wizard of Oz, is also back, along with some new buddies.

AdHoc Studio @theAdHocStudio



We recently had a chat with



gameinformer.com/2022/01/17/the… "With new studio leadership and an upgraded engine, we’re able to revisit a lot of those conversations and take bigger swings"We recently had a chat with @gameinformer to share some new bits on Wolf 2. "With new studio leadership and an upgraded engine, we’re able to revisit a lot of those conversations and take bigger swings"We recently had a chat with @gameinformer to share some new bits on Wolf 2.gameinformer.com/2022/01/17/the… https://t.co/0txQnxnYbv

The Wolf Among Us 2 is being co-developed by AdHoc Studio, which was co-founded by Nick Herman. He served as co-director on the original Wolf Among Us and was director of the woefully under-appreciated Tales from the Borderlands. Herman's credits go back to Telltale's 2007 outing, Sam & Max: Season One (as detailed in a recent GameInformer profile).

The Wolf Among Us 2, which maintains the striking appearance of its predecessor despite a switch to the Unreal Engine, will once again use the episodic model popular with prior titles. This was confirmed by new Telltale head Jamie Ottilie, who relaunched the firm following its original shutdown.

However, this time all five episodes will be completed ahead of time, with the objective of releasing a new episode regularly.

PlayStation @PlayStation



Telltale reveals a first look at The Wolf Among Us 2, coming next year: Bigby’s back.Telltale reveals a first look at The Wolf Among Us 2, coming next year: play.st/3B9RfKR Bigby’s back.Telltale reveals a first look at The Wolf Among Us 2, coming next year: play.st/3B9RfKR https://t.co/yXqn4WVxHs

Xbox Wire @XboxWire Check out the reveal trailer for The Wolf Among Us 2 to get your first look at the return of Detective Bigby in this upcoming chapter from @TelltaleGames excellent adventure game series. Read here: news.xbox.com/en-us/2022/02/… Check out the reveal trailer for The Wolf Among Us 2 to get your first look at the return of Detective Bigby in this upcoming chapter from @TelltaleGames excellent adventure game series. Read here: news.xbox.com/en-us/2022/02/…

Also Read Article Continues below

The game is currently in production, with a release timeline set for 2023. Telltale has yet to give a specific release date for the game on PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and the Epic Games Store, claiming that it will only be released "when it's perfect."

Edited by Srijan Sen