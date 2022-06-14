How to let Ryan survive in The Quarry

One of the toughest characters to keep alive in The Quarry is Ryan (played by Justice Smith from Pokemon: Detective Pikachu).

It seems as though, in this horror game from Supermassive Games, that some characters get more lucky than others. Each one gets a run in with mortality, but some of the situations are easier to deal with than others.

It’s almost impossible to get through the game without Ryan getting roughed up, but there is a way to at least keep him alive.

Ryan needs several things to go right to survive in The Quarry

Before touching on Ryan’s survival in The Quarry, it’s important to note how conserving ammo is important with him. He is one of the more responsible counselors, so he often gets to hold guns in The Quarry.

So much of the game is set in pitch black, though, that it’s hard to aim shots well. It’s important to try and only shoot at enemies that can be seen clearly. One of the quickest ways to have Ryan die is to have him waste ammo.

As for the story choices needed to save him, the first occurs at the Hackett House, where Ryan learns a little bit more about the werewolf curse going around. Eventually, Bobby stabs Ryan in the back.

Players will need to keep Laura alive to save Ryan (Image via Supermassive Games)

Players can choose to rid themselves of the knife, but bizzarley, things actually work out better for Ryan if he keeps the knife in his back.

The main objective here is to run and hide from Bobby. Ryan can hide in a wardrobe for a bit, after which he should flee to the next room and find a crack in the wall. Ryan also needs to hold his breath in both areas.

Ryan will end up in a greenhouse, where Bobby will finally catch up with him. Bobby actually takes his knife back here, which is why players can simply leave it in when Ryan first gets stabbed. Bobby threatens to mess Ryan up, but Laura (who is in transition to becoming a werewolf) scares Bobby off.

While it’s nice that Bobby is fleeing, Ryan is still dying from the knife wound. In order to save Ryan, Laura needs to bite him and turn him into a werewolf. If the player does everything right from here on in, though, Ryan won’t be lycanthropic for long.

The next big moment for Ryan comes during his confrontation with Travis, Laura, Bobby and a werewolf version of Chris. In order to get to this part, though, players will have had to have kept Laura alive from earlier in the game.

There is a section where Laura is in the jailhouse with Travis Beckett. She has the option to kill him, but if this is done, Travis comes back later on and kills both Laura and Ryan. Therefore, players are going to want to drug Travis instead. This way, he actually helps in the fight against Chris.

Assuming this is done, the only thing left to do in The Quarry is take the shotgun and blow werewolf Chris up. Once Chris perishes, the werewolf curse lifts and Laura and Ryan return to normal.

