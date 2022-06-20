Xbox Game Pass adds new titles for June 2022 - TMNT: Shredder’s Revenge, Total War: Three Kingdoms, FIFA 22, and more

After titles like Assassin’s Creed Origins and Ninja Gaiden: Master Collection, Xbox Game Pass is bringing in more titles for the month of June 2022. From Day 1 release of TMNT: Shredder’s Revenge to the latest iteration of the beloved soccer franchise, FIFA 22, Game Pass is stacked for the month.

Xbox Game Pass is a subscription-based service that offers a massive library of diverse titles for a fixed monthly price. From single-player AAA games to co-op multiplayer titles, the service offers a healthy selection of first-party and third-party offerings with new ones joining every month.

With that being said, let’s take a look at what’s new in the second half of June 2022.

New Games on Game Pass in the second half of June 2022

The Xbox Game Pass is undoubtedly the best deal in gaming. Every month, the service gets new titles for players to try out on PC, Console, and Cloud. With AAA blockbusters to the Day 1 release of Indie titles through ID@XBOX, Game Pass ensures its library of games stays diverse.

Typically, Xbox makes a wire post every month on the 1st and 15th, sharing information about new titles coming to the service that month. While Xbox did provide the news wire at the start of the month, sharing what’s coming for the first half of June 2022 — which included titles like Assassin’s Creed Origins, Ninja Gaiden: Master Collection, and Choros — the news wire for the second half of the month was skipped. However, that does not mean new entries weren't coming to the service, rather; contrary to what that might lead players to believe, the second half of June sees a range of exciting titles.

The biggest addition to the service in the second half of the month is undoubtedly the Day 1 release of Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Shredder's Revenge. The anticipated side-scroller beat’em up joined the service a couple of days ago and has already seen massive success. Total War: Three Kingdoms also gets added to PC Game Pass this month, as well as Shadowrun Trilogy (Returns, Dragonfall, and Hong Kong). Another big addition is the FIFA 22, which arrives on the service as part of EA Play, which is included in PC Game Pass and Game Pass Ultimate. With that being said, the titles for the second half of June are as follows:

Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Shredder's Revenge (Cloud, Console, and PC) – June 16

(Cloud, Console, and PC) – June 16 Omari (Cloud, Console, and PC) – June 17

(Cloud, Console, and PC) – June 17 Total War: Three Kingdoms (PC) – June 21

(PC) – June 21 Shadowrun Returns (Cloud, Console) - June 21

(Cloud, Console) - June 21 Shadowrun Dragonfall - Director’s Cut (Cloud, Console) - June 21

(Cloud, Console) - June 21 Shadowrun Hong Kong - Extended Edition (Cloud, Console) - June 21

(Cloud, Console) - June 21 Naraka Bladepoint (Cloud, Console, and PC) – June 21

(Cloud, Console, and PC) – June 21 FIFA 22 (Cloud, Console, and PC) EA Play – June 21

Games leaving Xbox Game Pass soon

While the addition of games is great, one downside is that certain titles have to leave the service from time to time to make room for new products. While FIFA 20 will be exiting the service, soccer fans will have the newer FIFA 22 as well as last year’s FIFA 21.

It is a similar situation with Jurassic World Evolution. The recent Jurassic World Evolution 2 will be replacing the prior entry. With that being said, let’s take a look at all the games leaving Game Pass in June 2022.

FIFA 20 (Cloud, Console, and PC) EA Play

(Cloud, Console, and PC) EA Play Moto GP 20 (Cloud, Console, and PC)

(Cloud, Console, and PC) Last Stop (Cloud, Console, and PC)

(Cloud, Console, and PC) Jurassic World Evolution (Console)

The Xbox Game Pass is available on the Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S, Windows PC, and many other devices through the cloud. Players can jump right in and try the service out.

