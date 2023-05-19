5 best indie simulation games for PC

The world of gaming has grown accustomed to expect great indie titles. From indie simulation games to beautifully crafted adventure releases, the genre is laden with hidden gems. Time and time again, they have proven to be as good as popular titles produced by more well-known developers. This has also been the case with a variety of indie simulation games.

While simulators like Sims and Planet Coaster are highly popular, there are indie releases that have been equally good in all aspects. This article will list five of the best indie simulation games on PC that players must try out.

Stardew Valley, Bee Simulator, and Spiritfarer are some of the best indie simulation games on PC

1) Prison Architect

Prison Architect is a management indie simulation game developed by indie studio Introversion Software. It was released in 2015 and has sold over two million copies.

The game revolves around the player working in a for-profit prison company. They can build and construct a prison. Prison Architect makes sure not to leave a single element of running a prison go untouched. From hiring cooks and cleaners and preserving the condition of the prison to managing each and every inmate, Prison Architect does it all and ensures that the player always remains concentrated.

The game truly tests your capabilities of running a prison without minimal violence and remains one of the most engaging and fun indie simulation games around.

2) Stardew Valley

Stardew Valley might be the most popular and well-known indie simulation game on this list. It is often regarded as one of the best entries of its generation. Released in 2016, it was made by video game developer ConcernedApe.

Stardew Valley has a very simple setting as the player character inherits a plot of land from their grandfather, enabling them to grow and cultivate crops, fish for food, domesticate animals, mine for materials, and make new friends with the people in the town with the option to marry and have children as well.

The game allows players to take a break from stress and have a peaceful time growing their land and talking to various NPCs. Those looking to have moments of relaxation amidst tough times should definitely pick up Stardew Valley.

3) Bee Simulator

Bee Simulator is an indie simulation game created by Varsaw Game Studios based in Poland and was released in 2019. The premise is just what you would expect from the title.

Players control a worker bee and explore the open world. The game has done a phenomenal job of highlighting the various aspects that most worker bees experience daily. Players will have to collect pollen and can often get involved in fights with common enemies such as wasps.

Bee Simulator's accuracy in the portrayal of bees is also very informative for those unfamiliar with the lives and behaviors of these insects. It also has great graphics and provides a fun and enjoyable experience, making it stand out amongst other indie simulation games.

4) Spiritfarer

Spiritfarer is a management simulation game created by Canadian indie studio Thunder Lotus Games. It was released in 2020, and unlike most indie simulation games, Spiritfarer has a full-fledged plot which makes it stand out.

The gameplay revolves around the central character, Stella, who controls a boat and ferries souls to the afterlife. During this journey, she can improve the boat's functioning from the resources she collects while going to different areas to collect souls. You can improve the living conditions of the souls onboard to make them feel comfortable in their final moments.

Spiritfarer is quite an emotional ride story-wise, and those who would like a plot-driven simulator that sends a powerful message must definitely add it to their collection of indie simulation games.

5) Papers, Please

Papers, Please is one of the best indie simulation games. Created by indie developer Lucas Pope, the title was released in 2013 and falls under the genre of puzzle simulation. The game has been lauded by many critics and is considered one of the all-time greats.

Papers, Please revolves around players taking the post of a border-crossing immigration officer of the country, Arstotzka. They must review the files and documents of every immigrant who wishes to enter the country as Arstotzka endures political tensions with its neighbors.

Players must also follow the rules instructed, which makes this game incredibly difficult on the moral scale as it is your choice to allow people inside the country or not.

The game does an excellent job of portraying the difficulties and nuances in the migration process as well as being an enjoyable experience that makes players ponder their decisions and consequences.

