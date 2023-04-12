Streaming giant Netflix is offering a gaming feature to its subscribers called Netflix Gaming. With this subscriber-based gaming platform, Netflix is hoping to provide a better entertainment experience for its subscribers. Despite being a new feature, Netflix has already introduced a huge library for the platform, offering many adventure, strategy, and puzzle games across different devices.

A crucial aspect of this new subscriber-based gaming platform is that some of these titles are based on popular movies and shows available on Netflix. Therefore, games like Stranger Things attract fans to try them out.

However, not all games are based on Netflix shows, meaning there are still many titles to choose from on the platform. Here are five of the best mobile games currently available on Netflix Gaming.

5 best mobile games to play on Netflix Gaming

5) Stranger Things: Puzzle Tales

Stranger Things: Puzzle Tales is among the best mobile puzzle-solving games available on Netflix Gaming. The story revolves around Hawkins, a town in Indiana, and features characters from the popular Netflix show.

BonusXP, the developers of the game, have implemented an engaging storyline, allowing players to play as their favorite characters from the series while solving puzzles to defeat the Supernatural forces from the Upside Down.

Players can explore the familiar locations of the show in the game. Players must solve challenging puzzles to progress in the game and collect and upgrade different characters.

4) Into the Breach

Into the Breach is a turn-based strategy game developed by Subset Games. In the game, players join a squad of time-traveling pilots while attempting to save humanity from giants. The mechanics of Into the Breach are incredibly strategic, meaning players may have to plan their next few moves to protect the city.

The game's graphics are simple yet appealing. Players can try different difficulty options as they increase their in-game experience. There is also a variety of heavy mechs, pilots, and different types of giants known as Veks.

3) Spiritfarer

Developed by Thunder Lotus, Spritfarer is a uniquely heartwarming game where players take on the role of a ferry master named Stella and are responsible for guiding the spirits of the dead into their afterlife. The amazing storyline, combined with the gorgeous hand-drawn graphics, is largely appealing.

In the game, players must build ferries to transport spirits. There are many mini-games and other tasks in Spiritfarer. Players will also engage in heartfelt conversations with the spirits that come to the ferry for their journey into the afterlife. The unique storyline and stand-out background score make the game even more appealing to Netflix Gaming subscribers.

2) Raji: An Ancient Epic

Nodding Heads Games has created this action-adventure title available for mobile gamers on Netflix Gaming. The story of this Indian mythology and art-inspired title revolves around Raji, a young girl chosen by the gods to fight against demonic forces to save humanity.

The fast-paced combat of the game, combined with its hand-drawn graphics and unique soundtrack, immediately hooks players to the title. The varied weapons inspired by India's mythological weapons make the game engaging. Raji: Ancient Epic also features some puzzles.

1) TMNT: Shredder’s Revenge

TMNT: Shredder’s Revenge is a Tribute Games title published by Dotemu that is available on Netflix Gaming. It is a tribute to the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles game from the nineties and involves fast-paced combat, retro esthetics, and co-op multiplayer mode. Players can choose their favorite character from the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles and fight enemies and bosses in the radical story mode of the all-mobile adventure.

Choose between your favorite heroes in the half-shell and defeat Shredder, the iconic villain of the series, before he has his revenge. You can go solo or play in the four-player co-op multiplayer mode. The graphics and soundtrack used in the game perfectly capture the essence of the classic series.

