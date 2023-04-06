EA Sports PGA Tour difficulty settings explained: Which one should you go for?

EA Sports PGA Tour marks the first time in eight years that Electronic Arts has been involved with a golf game, and fans of the franchise are delighted. While many sports titles don't allow players to adjust the difficulty level, the latest one from EA Sports has included four different settings for players' ease and convenience.

With EA Sports PGA Tour introducing many new mechanics, the developers felt that players should be able to adjust the difficulty of the game so they remain entertained. Both novices and veterans will benefit from these settings during their in-game journey. Here is a quick rundown of the same.

EA Sports PGA Tour will let you enjoy the game at your own pace

EA Sports has traditionally allowed players to tweak the difficulty level in all their games to some extent, and EA Sports PGA Tour is no exception. With the help of the four available options, you can ensure that your in-game progression is smoother.

Ideally, you should take a look at each and understand what they offer before deciding on which one's best for your gameplay preferences.

1) Arcade: As the easiest setting out of the four, it puts both Swing and Putting at the "easy" level, allowing you to understand the mechanics faster. Parameters like swing meter, power boost, and more will provide guidance and help you with your shots.

2) Pro: While Pro is similar to Arcade in many ways, it changes the Swing difficulty to "normal." You must also adjust for wind gusts when shooting. That said, the Pro setting is still highly beneficial if you're new to golf games.

3) Tour: You'll start to notice the overall difficulty level increasing, with Power Boost and Spin Control no longer being enabled. As a result, you will be forced to hit your shots more carefully. Some convenient elements like Zoom will still be available, giving you a slight advantage.

4) Simulation: This is the hardest setting in EA Sports PGA Tour and the closest to being a virtual counterpart to what the sport feels like in real life. Don't expect any handholding; you'll have to be extremely skillful to get the desired results.

Which difficulty setting should you pick?

The short answer is that you should abide by your preferences since you are the sole decision-maker when it comes to your EA Sports PGA Tour gameplay.

That said, starting with the Arcade mode would be for the best if you have never played a golf game. If you have some experience but are playing such a title after a long time, you should go for the Pro mode. These two settings will allow you to learn new mechanics with minimum frustration.

It's best to stay off the Simulation mode in the beginning since EA Sports PGA Tour will bring in many new, innovative elements that may take some time to master. If you want a hardcore experience while ensuring overall control on all other aspects of the game, you should opt for the Tour setting.

