How to access the EA Sports PGA Tour trial on PC?

EA Sports PGA Tour will soon be available to play as a part of the three-day early access tomorrow, April 4, 2023, and Deluxe edition owners can grab that opportunity to try out the game before its official release. Electronic Arts allow players to access their new titles for a limited trial period without the requirement to purchase them, which is no different for this awaited golf title.

Only an active membership to EA Play, formerly known as Origin Access, will be needed of players, allowing them to test out the games during the early access period.

The EA Sports PGA Tour trial for PC may be accessed using the instructions on this page.

Accessing EA Sports PGA Tour trial on PC using EA Play

EA Play can be subscribed to the monthly or annual plan using the EA Play app or Steam. Furthermore, it comes bundled with the Xbox Game Pass, and the holders can enjoy the subscribable games, including the latest golf title, for 10 hours. They can access the entire game, including all game modes and online gameplay.

Colonel Kris @SnaggleJ @Giantsfan929 im hoping there is a 10-hour EA Play trial cause I really want to give it a spin before I drop 90 bucks CAD on it @Giantsfan929 im hoping there is a 10-hour EA Play trial cause I really want to give it a spin before I drop 90 bucks CAD on it

The steps to access the EA Sports PGA Tour trial on PC are as follows:

Log in to your EA account using the EA app.

Subscribe to EA Play if you did not already, as an active subscription is required to gain limited-time access.

Click on the browse menu on the left side and search for EA Sports PGA Tour on the search bar.

Select the game and click on the download option.

Launch the game after it is downloaded. It will initialize the 10-hour trial window.

Throughout the allotted time, players may engage in any game mode. They won't be allowed to start the game once the allotted 10 hours have passed, but they will be allowed to buy it instead.

Throughout the trial time, the progression will be saved and carried over. After the trial period, players can purchase the game and continue to play it.

More information about EA Play

EA Play provides 10 hours of gameplay and early access to every new title release. It comes incorporated along with the Xbox Game Pass at no additional cost, which gives a broader audience a chance to try out new titles and play alongside each other.

The monthly subscription fee for the service is $4.99, which is considerably less expensive than the $69.99 asking price for the complete game. During this time, players can buy the entire game based on whether it meets their expectations.

EA Sports PGA Tour can be tried out upon early access release using the EA Play subscription on Steam and EA App.

Poll : 0 votes