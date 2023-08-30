10 Sea of Stars tips for beginners

Sea of Stars is an incredible game, but comes with a high learning curve. While the combat might be enjoyable, not everything is explained as succinctly as it should be. This can potentially be a bit intimidating for beginners. After spending time in the game for my review, I came across information I wish I had known when I started playing the game.

This article aims to cover a few useful tips for beginners in Sea of Stars, mainly parts of the game you should know about. From fishing to relics, here’s some advice for players diving into this beautiful new RPG.

Note: This list is subjective and reflects the writer's opinions.

Useful tips for beginners in Sea of Stars

1) Change your brightness as needed

Sometimes things get too dark in Sea of Stars (Image via Sabotage Studios)

This one might seem slightly obvious, but some regions in Sea of Stars are pretty dark. It will be hard to see things like ledges you can climb, secret items to uncover, and so on.

Don’t be afraid to raise or lower the brightness, thus aiding you to see better in-game. Not all players want to stumble around in the dark in a title. If raising the brightness makes it easier, I do it without hesitation, no matter what platform I’m on.

2) Learn the "lock" system

Mastering the lock system is key to victory (Image via Sabotage Studios)

Sea of Stars kind of teaches you the lock system, but I wanted to emphasize it further because it can cause you a great deal of frustration now that this highly-anticipated RPG has been released. Occasionally, you’ll see a series of blocks pop up over an enemy’s head. They will have symbols like suns, moons, hammers, and swords.

If, for example, an enemy’s head has two hammers and two swords, you need to strike twice with blunt weapons and sword weapons before the timer reaches 0. Succeeding means it stuns the enemy and interrupts their spell casting.

I cannot stress how important this is. It might feel impossible to nail it every time on every enemy in Sea of Stars, but judging what enemy is the bigger threat and hitting their locks will be the key to success.

3) You can climb all sorts of places

This game gives you plenty of places to climb and explore (Image via Sabotage Studios)

Simply put, keep an eye out for treasure chests that are just out of reach. Odds are you can run under an area and start climbing, or there’s a nearby ledge that "looks" like you can’t climb it. Try it anyway!

Whether in towns or dungeons, there are all sorts of secrets you can uncover simply by exploring and trying to climb. I’ve found quite a few treasure chests that I thought were impossible to get simply because I did a bit more exploring in Sea of Stars.

4) Falcon-eyed Parrot Relic will help completionists

This Relic shows up at the end of the game, but completionists will love it (Image via Sabotage Studios)

Not everyone likes Relics, and that’s understandable. As you progress through the game, you’ll see a wide assortment of them, such as the late-game Falcon-eyed Parrot. This shows up after the credits have finally rolled on Sea of Stars. Since the game does feature a hidden ending, it’s worth going back through on NG+.

This useful Relic will alert you to hidden items you’ve missed on each island in the game. It’s efficient to ensure you have a list of all the Rainbow Conches, treasures, and Wheels champions scattered throughout the game.

5) Collect All Rainbow Conch Shells

Mirna will give you valuable items for the Rainbow Conch Shells (Image via Sabotage Studios)

Speaking of Rainbow Conch Shells, early in the game, you’ll pop open a treasure chest that features one of these. It’s not clear at first what it’s used for, but eventually, you’ll come across Mirna. She will trade you various useful items for these, and it’s worth it to get all of them in the game.

If you want to acquire all the trophies, for example, you need to find these Rainbow Conch shells in Sea of Stars and work on the Fishing Side Quest.

6) Fishing is both important and fun

Fishing is enjoyable and easy to learn (Image via Sabotage Studios)

Fishing doesn’t really get explained in Sea of Stars - you just get parked in front of a pond and are given a rod and reel. That’s it. However, it’s very easy to get into and is a useful aspect of the game. You can use many of these fish to cook up delicious meals, or you can choose to sell the ingredients for much-needed in-game cash.

7) Focus on Relics before purchasing equipment

You can find gear later - Relics are more useful (Image via Sabotage Studios)

More often than not, you can find useful gear in the dungeons you explore. If you want to use Relics in the game, focus on buying those first. That said, if you’re one of the people who thinks Relics are unfair in Sea of Stars, you can skip this and buy whatever items you see fit. In my honest opinion, Relics are mighty useful.

8) Your Party can give useful hints about the hidden ending

Some conversations between party members can be quite important (Image via Sabotage Studios)

Sea of Stars features a hidden ending, but it’s not exactly clear what you must accomplish to unlock it. The advice your party gives you, whether on the ship or at a campsite, can be crucial to completing in-game events.

Additionally, you can speak to Teaks to know more about characters in the world. It’s partially useful for lore and also to learn more about what you are required to do when it comes to in-game events in the title.

9) Make use of the Abacus/Eye of Yomara Equipment pieces

These two equipment pieces reveal important weaknesses (Image via Sabotage Studios)

Early in Sea of Stars, you’ll get the equipment piece "Abacus." It will show you the health of non-boss enemies, and that’s incredibly useful. However, later on, you’ll pick up a much better version, the Eye of Yomara. It displays the HP of non-boss enemies, as well as their weaknesses/strengths. That makes determining your plan of action much easier.

10) Swap party members often - the party levels up together

Once you have four party members, you can swap them out at will (Image via Sabotage Studios)

Instead of having individual character levels in Sea of Stars, your characters all level up together. That means you don’t have to worry about under-using someone or swapping someone in who has the power you need to exploit particular boss battles. Don’t be afraid to switch people in and out as required because there’s zero penalty for it. Hence, you’re free to do it anytime you see fit.

Sea of Stars is a beautiful new RPG, and it features a wide assortment of secrets to uncover and interesting people to meet. If you’re going to play on your Steam Deck, consider using these settings.