Best Sea of Stars settings for Steam Deck

Sea of Stars has created a buzz within the gaming community. This turn-based action RPG rose the charts for its interactive story and fun gameplay. The title is available on all major platforms, including Steam Deck. Since the game doesn't rank among the most graphically demanding titles released, players can expect an engaging experience on the Valve handheld without major tweaks or sacrifices to the settings.

In this article, we will go over the best SteamOS and in-game settings for the newly launched turn-based RPG when playing it on the Steam Deck.

Best settings in Sea of Stars for Steam Deck

The Steam Deck is powerful enough to play games like Sea of Stars, as it isn't based on ultra-realistic ray-traced graphics most modern AAA titles are known for. Instead, the focus is on the core narrative.

This allows gamers on the Valve handheld to play the title at the highest settings while ensuring maximum battery life and a high frame rate. Read on to know the right combination of the settings for a 60 FPS experience and long battery life.

SteamOS settings

60 FPS is easy to attain in this new turn-based RPG from Sabotage Studio. Gamers can tune down the Steam Deck to just 7W of power draw and still experience stable framerate while increasing their battery life exponentially.

We recommend the following settings in SteamOS:

Framerate limit: 60

60 Refresh rate: 60

60 Allow tearing: Off

Off Half rate shading: Off

Off Thermal power (TDP) limit: On

On Watts: 7

7 Manual GPU clock control: On

On GPU clock frequency: 1200

1200 Scaling filter: Linear

Sea of Stars game settings

Besides the SteamOS settings, there's little to customize in the turn-based RPG. Sea of Stars runs fairly well with the highest settings applied. Unlike most other AAA titles, the game doesn't have too many customizable options to fine-tune the visual experience. This eases the player's work.

The best settings for the Steam Deck is as follows:

General

Language: English

English Crash reports: On

Audio

Master volume: As per your preference

As per your preference Music volume: Maximum

Maximum SFX volume: Maximum

Maximum Ambience volume: Maximum

Maximum UI volume: Maximum

Video

Brightness: As per your preference

As per your preference Display mode: Fullscreen

Fullscreen Screen resolution: 1280 x 800

1280 x 800 Pixel perfect: On

On VSync: Off

Sea of Stars plays well straight out of the box. Gamers don't need to spend much time customizing the settings to get the best out of it. The title runs smoothly even when played on some of the weakest PC hardware. Moreover, with the aforementioned settings applied, gamers can expect a solid experience. With the 7W mode selected, expect the handheld to deliver about 4.5-5 hours of gameplay.