Is Sea of Stars available on Xbox Game Pass and PlayStation Plus?

With the release of the hotly-anticipated turn-based RPG Sea of Stars, there are plenty in the community who are wondering whether the title appears on day 1 on Xbox Game Pass and PlayStation Plus. The subscription services have done an excellent job of offering a variety of new games upon release to their users. Naturally, the same question arises about Sea of Stars.

This RPG was released on Tuesday, August 29, 2023, and is presently available on Windows PC, Nintendo Switch, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S, PlayStation 4, and PlayStation 5. The initial reviews of the game have been immensely positive, with players praising the nostalgic callback to titles like Chrono Trigger.

Sea of Stars is available on Xbox Game Pass and PlayStation Plus services

Sea of Stars is available on both Xbox Game Pass and PlayStation Plus right from day 1 (August 29). You will have to be subscribed to both to avail the opportunity to play the latest game.

In the case of Xbox Game Pass, both PC and Xbox users can try out the game depending on the tier they are subscribed to.

The Xbox Game Pass has carved out its own niche in the subscription service category by providing a number of new and hotly-anticipated titles as day 1 releases for free to their users.

In the case of PlayStation Plus, you will need to subscribe to the Extra tier of the subscription service to play the game for free. While PS Plus rarely brings day 1 titles to its catalog, the inclusion of Sea of Stars is surely exciting for its fan base.

The official description of the game states:

"Sea of Stars is a turn-based RPG inspired by the classics. It tells the story of two Children of the Solstice who will combine the powers of the sun and moon to perform Eclipse Magic, the only force capable of fending off the monstrous creations of the evil alchemist known as The Fleshmancer."

There are 42 in-game achievements and trophies available for players to complete in-game, with a large chunk of it being secret. There's also a PlayStation-exclusive trophy that players get once they complete all other achievements.

Thankfully, though, the game's minimum and recommended system requirements are toward the lower end of the spectrum. 2023 has already seen multiple titles with heavily demanding hardware requirements that end up stifling the gameplay experience for the majority of the community. That won't be the case here.

Sea of Stars is also verified on Steam Deck, providing a fantastic opportunity for those with this powerful handheld device to try out the title at their leisure. This was announced by the developer a couple of weeks before the game's release.