Sea of Stars Trophy guide: All achievements to complete in-game

The hotly-anticipated retro-inspired turn-based RPG Sea of Stars is finally out, and the hype surrounding the title is at an all-time high. The initial reception saw players providing strong positive reviews of the title, with many comparing the game's aesthetic to similar 90's titles like Chrono Trigger. There are plenty of things to do in Sea of Stars, and this article contains a list of the in-game achievements you can complete.
All Sea of Stars trophies and achievements and how to unlock them
There are 42 Sea of Stars achievements for players to complete in-game. Some of these are secret achievements that are also listed below.
The complete list of Sea of Stars achievements is as follows:
- Conch Master - Bring all Conches to Mirna in Docarri Village
- Master Angler - Catch every fish species at least once
- Bouncy - Bounce a moonerang 25 times in a row
- Lock's Myth - Break a total 50 locks in battle
- Gustative Completion - Cook every recipe at least once
- To the teeth - Unlock all combos
- Well read (to) - Listen to all of the campfire stories
- Measure Hunter - Find every single treasure
- Boss Slugged [secret] - Defeat Forbidden Cavern's boss
- No, wait! [secret] - Get sent to Sleeper Island
- Stretch Quest [secret] - Defeat Chromatic Apparition
- Now give me that! [secret] - Defeat Romaya
- Dweller of Woe [secret] - Defeat the Dweller of Woe
- Who would have thought? [secret] - Learn Captain Klee'shae's true identity
- Yo, Ho! [secret] - Defeat Stormcaller
- Home [secret] - Build your own town
- Solstice Power [secret] - Find the Solstice Amulet
- Dweller of Torment [secret] - Defeat the Dweller of Torment
- Detritus Fallen [secret] - Defeat the Leaf Monster
- And stay down, too! [secret] - Defeat the Acolytes
- Dweller of Strife [secret] - Fight the Dweller of Strife
- Fight fire with lunar [secret] - Defeat the Toadcano
- The Warrior Cook [secret] - Attend the ceremony
- Who would have thought? Part [secret] - Learn Serai's true identity
- Chin up! [secret] - Defeat Meduso
- Featherweight [secret] - Defeat the Triumvirate of Eminence
- Enter the Artificer [secret] - Meet Arty
- Dweller of Dread [secret] - Defeat the Dweller of Dread
- Lieupedant [secret] - Defeat Elysan'darelle
- Clockwork Champion [secret] - Defeat the Watchmaker in a game of Wheels
- Wholesome Food [secret] - Have dinner at the Golden Pelican
- Better off dead [secret] - Defeat the Gun Goddess
- Hey, that's a reskin! [secret] - Defeat the Sea Slug
- Elder Dissed [secret] - Defeat the Elder Mist for a second time
- Glassdiator [secret] - Defeat Croustalion
- Free from serviduke [secret] - Free Duke Aventry's soul
- Home Neat Home [secret] - Build a Spa, an Inn, a Shop, and a Fishing Hut in Mirth
- Living Encyclopedia [secret] - Achieve pro rank in every single Quiz Question pack
- New Garl+ [secret] - Fulfill the ultimate wish
- No God of mine [secret] - Defeat the Fleshmancer
- What a technique! [secret] - Defeat 10 bosses with the Artful Gambit relic on
- Me day [secret] - Use the spa in Mirth with all 6 playable characters
- True Solstice Warrior [PlayStation excluisve] - Successfully achieve all of the Feats
Sea of Stars was released on Tuesday, August 29, 2023. It is available on Windows PC, Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, and Nintendo Switch.