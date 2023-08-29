Sea of Stars Trophy guide: All achievements to complete in-game

The hotly-anticipated retro-inspired turn-based RPG Sea of Stars is finally out, and the hype surrounding the title is at an all-time high. The initial reception saw players providing strong positive reviews of the title, with many comparing the game's aesthetic to similar 90's titles like Chrono Trigger. There are plenty of things to do in Sea of Stars, and this article contains a list of the in-game achievements you can complete.

All Sea of Stars trophies and achievements and how to unlock them

There are 42 Sea of Stars achievements for players to complete in-game. Some of these are secret achievements that are also listed below.

The complete list of Sea of Stars achievements is as follows:

Conch Master - Bring all Conches to Mirna in Docarri Village

Master Angler - Catch every fish species at least once

Bouncy - Bounce a moonerang 25 times in a row

Lock's Myth - Break a total 50 locks in battle

Gustative Completion - Cook every recipe at least once

To the teeth - Unlock all combos

Well read (to) - Listen to all of the campfire stories

Measure Hunter - Find every single treasure

Boss Slugged [secret] - Defeat Forbidden Cavern's boss

No, wait! [secret] - Get sent to Sleeper Island

Stretch Quest [secret] - Defeat Chromatic Apparition

Now give me that! [secret] - Defeat Romaya

Dweller of Woe [secret] - Defeat the Dweller of Woe

Who would have thought? [secret] - Learn Captain Klee'shae's true identity

Yo, Ho! [secret] - Defeat Stormcaller

Home [secret] - Build your own town

Solstice Power [secret] - Find the Solstice Amulet

Dweller of Torment [secret] - Defeat the Dweller of Torment

Detritus Fallen [secret] - Defeat the Leaf Monster

And stay down, too! [secret] - Defeat the Acolytes

Dweller of Strife [secret] - Fight the Dweller of Strife

Fight fire with lunar [secret] - Defeat the Toadcano

The Warrior Cook [secret] - Attend the ceremony

Who would have thought? Part [secret] - Learn Serai's true identity

Chin up! [secret] - Defeat Meduso

Featherweight [secret] - Defeat the Triumvirate of Eminence

Enter the Artificer [secret] - Meet Arty

Dweller of Dread [secret] - Defeat the Dweller of Dread

Lieupedant [secret] - Defeat Elysan'darelle

Clockwork Champion [secret] - Defeat the Watchmaker in a game of Wheels

Wholesome Food [secret] - Have dinner at the Golden Pelican

Better off dead [secret] - Defeat the Gun Goddess

Hey, that's a reskin! [secret] - Defeat the Sea Slug

Elder Dissed [secret] - Defeat the Elder Mist for a second time

Glassdiator [secret] - Defeat Croustalion

Free from serviduke [secret] - Free Duke Aventry's soul

Home Neat Home [secret] - Build a Spa, an Inn, a Shop, and a Fishing Hut in Mirth

Living Encyclopedia [secret] - Achieve pro rank in every single Quiz Question pack

New Garl+ [secret] - Fulfill the ultimate wish

No God of mine [secret] - Defeat the Fleshmancer

What a technique! [secret] - Defeat 10 bosses with the Artful Gambit relic on

Me day [secret] - Use the spa in Mirth with all 6 playable characters

True Solstice Warrior [PlayStation excluisve] - Successfully achieve all of the Feats

Expand Tweet

Sea of Stars was released on Tuesday, August 29, 2023. It is available on Windows PC, Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, and Nintendo Switch.