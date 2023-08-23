Immortals of Aveum Trophy guide: All achievements to complete in-game

After being delayed by a month, Immortals of Aveum finally launched on August 22, 2023. The game is currently available on Windows PC, PlayStation 5, and Xbox Series X|S. The developers at Ascendant Studios envisioned the title as a first-person magic shooter that will provide an unforgettable "visceral, cinematic campaign experience."

There's quite a lot that players can do in Aveum, and the achievements list provides a glimpse of what's on offer. Most of these achievements will get unlocked by simply navigating through Immortals of Aveum and completing missions, but there are a few that will be difficult to navigate, especially for the completionists who want to 100% the game.

All Immortals of Aveum trophies and achievements and how to unlock them

There are 47 Immortals of Aveum achievements in total that players can unlock, with quite a few of them being secret achievements.

The entire list of Immortals of Aveum achievements is as follows:

A Familiar Nest – Completed ‘Occupation’ [secret]

– Completed ‘Occupation’ [secret] All the Major Food Groups – Completed ‘The Magic Eaters’ [secret]

– Completed ‘The Magic Eaters’ [secret] A Perfect Cycle – Completed ‘The Shrouded Realm’ [secret]

– Completed ‘The Shrouded Realm’ [secret] Armaments Azure – Obtained 3 Legendary Blue Sigils

– Obtained 3 Legendary Blue Sigils Armaments Gules – Obtained 3 Legendary Red Sigils

– Obtained 3 Legendary Red Sigils Armaments Vert – Obtained 3 Legendary Green Sigils

– Obtained 3 Legendary Green Sigils Armsman – Fully upgraded 1 Legendary Sigil

– Fully upgraded 1 Legendary Sigil Backtracker – While looking for Thaddeus, returned from Kalthus to the Palathon [secret]

– While looking for Thaddeus, returned from Kalthus to the Palathon [secret] Battlefields Have Memories – Completed ‘The Magnus’ [secret]

– Completed ‘The Magnus’ [secret] Beggers Would Ride – Completed ‘Caldera’ [secret]

– Completed ‘Caldera’ [secret] Best Dressed – Fully upgraded 1 Legendary Bracer

– Fully upgraded 1 Legendary Bracer Control is an Illusion – Completed ‘The Binding Mark’ [secret]

– Completed ‘The Binding Mark’ [secret] Diplomat – Spoke to Ambassador Damolie about every topic

– Spoke to Ambassador Damolie about every topic Enlisted – Defeated 100 enemies

– Defeated 100 enemies Family Business – Spoke to Silas Mede about every topic

– Spoke to Silas Mede about every topic Fowl Play – Found the bird in the Palathon [secret]

– Found the bird in the Palathon [secret] Geas Aristeya – Completed ‘Glaivegate’ [secret]

– Completed ‘Glaivegate’ [secret] Good Boy – Pet the Veki [secret]

– Pet the Veki [secret] Grand Magnus – Complete the game on Immortals difficulty

– Complete the game on Immortals difficulty Gravity Challenged Rocks – Completed ‘Exile’ [secret]

– Completed ‘Exile’ [secret] Initiate – Completed ‘The Hand of Sandrakk’ [secret]

– Completed ‘The Hand of Sandrakk’ [secret] Kitted Out – Fully upgraded 1 Legendary Totem

– Fully upgraded 1 Legendary Totem Lights Army – Complete the game on Magnus difficulty

– Complete the game on Magnus difficulty Master of Carmine – Unlocked all Talents in Red Magic branch

– Unlocked all Talents in Red Magic branch Master of Malachite – Unlocked all Talents in Green Magic branch

– Unlocked all Talents in Green Magic branch Master of Ultramarine – Unlocked all Talents in Blue Magic branch

– Unlocked all Talents in Blue Magic branch Maybe Engage a Little – Completed ‘Yltheum’ [secret]

– Completed ‘Yltheum’ [secret] No More Names – Completed ‘The Immortals’ [secret]

– Completed ‘The Immortals’ [secret] Out of Time – Spoke to Orphe about every topic

– Spoke to Orphe about every topic Periapt Alizarin – Obtained 1 Legendary Red Totem

– Obtained 1 Legendary Red Totem Periapt Cerulean – Obtained 1 Legendary Blue Totem

– Obtained 1 Legendary Blue Totem Periapt Viridian – Obtained 1 Legendary Green Totem

– Obtained 1 Legendary Green Totem Petite Bourgeoisie – Spoke to Magister Belming about every topic

– Spoke to Magister Belming about every topic Recruit – Complete the game on Apprentice difficulty

– Complete the game on Apprentice difficulty Resilience to Sin – Completed ‘Ruin’ [secret]

– Completed ‘Ruin’ [secret] Scholar – Collected 50 Lore Texts

– Collected 50 Lore Texts Shroudfane Explorer – Completed 10 Shroudfanes

– Completed 10 Shroudfanes Shroudfane Surveyor – Completed all Shroudfanes

– Completed all Shroudfanes Socialite – Spoke to everyone at the party

– Spoke to everyone at the party Solider – Defeated 500 enemies

– Defeated 500 enemies The Means to Save It – Completed ‘Colossal’ [secret]

– Completed ‘Colossal’ [secret] Thrada-Kul – Completed ‘Nocea’ [secret]

– Completed ‘Nocea’ [secret] Tip of the Spear – Defeated All of The Six

– Defeated All of The Six Treasure Hunter – Opened all Golden Chests in the main story

– Opened all Golden Chests in the main story Unforseen – Completed ‘Streetwise’ [secret]

– Completed ‘Streetwise’ [secret] Veteran – Defeated 1,300 enemies

– Defeated 1,300 enemies Witch-Taker – Spoke to Hauser about every topic

For those trying out Immortals of Aveum on PC, the system requirements for the title are quite steep, irrespective of whether you choose to play the game on the low, medium, high, or ultra setting. Players with lower-end hardware specs will have to spend some time tweaking the settings to ensure a smooth in-game experience.