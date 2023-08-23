Immortals of Aveum PC minimum and recommended system requirements

Immortals of Aveum was finally released on August 22, 2023, after a slight delay to its original launch date. Developed by Ascendant Studious and published by Electronic Arts, the game is available on Windows PC, PlayStation 5, and Xbox Series X|S. One of the biggest talking points for the title has been the system requirements on the first platform.

Immortals of Aveum is the developmental debut of Ascendant Studios, formed of erstwhile Dead Space and Call of Duty developers. The team describes the title as a "groundbreaking new single-player, first-person magic shooter" that vows to deliver "a visceral, cinematic campaign experience" that will leave an indelible mark on gamers.

What are the official PC system requirements for Immortals of Aveum: Minimum and recommended

The official minimum system requirements for Immortals of Aveum are as follows:

OS: Windows 10 64-bit or later

CPU Intel: Intel i7-9700

CPU AMD: Ryzen 7 3700x

RAM: 16Gb (Dual-Channel)

GPU Nvidia: GeForce RTX 2080 Super (8GB)

GPU AMD: Radeon RX 5700XT (8GB)

DirectX: Version 12.1 or later

Storage: 110GB (SSD strongly recommended)

*Performance expectation - 1080p @ 60fps, Low-Medium settings

The official recommended requirements for Immortals of Aveum are as follows:

OS: Windows 10 64-bit or later

CPU Intel: Core i7-12700

CPU AMD: Ryzen 7 5700X

RAM: 16Gb (Dual-Channel)

GPU Nvidia: GeForce RTX 3080Ti (12GB)

GPU AMD: Radeon RX 6800XT (16GB)

DirectX: Version 12.1 or later

Storage: 110GB (SSD strongly recommended)

*Performance expectation - 1440p @ 60fps, Medium-High settings

For those wanting more detailed requirements and settings of Immortals of Aveum:

Low 1080p/60fps

GPU: AMD Radeon RX 5700 XT (8GB) / Nvidia GeForce RTX 2080 Super (8GB)

CPU: AMD Ryzen 7 3700X / Intel Core i7-9700

RAM: 16GB

OS: Windows 10 (Windows 11 recommended for Intel 12th and 13th Gen CPUs)

Storage: 70GB (SSD recommended)

Medium 1440p/60fps

GPU: AMD Radeon RX 6800 XT (16GB) / Nvidia GeForce RTX 3080 Ti (12GB)

CPU: AMD Ryzen 7 5700X / Intel Core i7-12700K

RAM: 16GB

OS: Windows 10 (Windows 11 recommended for Intel 12th and 13th Gen CPUs)

Storage: 70GB (SSD recommended)

High 4K/60fps

GPU: AMD Radeon RX 7900 XT (20GB) / Nvidia GeForce RTX 4080 (16GB)

CPU: AMD Ryzen 7 5700X / Intel Core i7-12700K

RAM: 16GB

OS: Windows 10 (Windows 11 recommended for Intel 12th and 13th Gen CPUs)

Storage: 70GB (SSD recommended)

Ultra 4K/120fps

GPU: AMD Radeon RX 7900 XTX (24GB) / Nvidia GeForce RTX 4090 (24GB)

CPU: AMD Ryzen 9 7950X3D / Intel Core i9-13900KS

RAM: 16GB

OS: Windows 10 (Windows 11 recommended for Intel 12th and 13th Gen CPUs)

Storage: 70GB (SSD recommended)

A quick glance at the aforementioned numbers and settings will make a player aware of the significant strain that Immortals of Aveum will put on their PC unit. Even the minimum requirements are quite demanding, with an i7 9th gen and an RTX 2080 Super being called upon.

While one might point out the reason for this as the game being made on Unreal Engine 5.1, it is more than likely that most players out there will significantly need to tweak their settings and sacrifice quite a bit of quality for smooth sailing through Aveum. DLSS and FSR 2 are the saviors, to say the least.