Immortals of Aveum money and Essence guide

Money and Essence are the two most vital resources in Immortals of Aveum. They directly impact the success (or failures) of your adventure. In the latest release from Electronic Arts, you play Jak, who can channel magical spells as weapons. However, you will also require different gear occasionally to aid you in your fight against enemies.

You will need money to buy different gear, with the game's core mechanics requiring you to upgrade them. These upgrades will require money and Essence; your abilities will be nerfed rapidly if you don't have enough resources. Finding them in Immortals of Aveum isn't too complex, but it's always helpful to have prior information about where to find them.

Best ways to earn money in Immortals of Aveum

Like many RPGs, this new release has two different methods of earning money. As you explore the many areas of the map, you will come across chests in different shapes and sizes. You can find money in them, although the value will vary. Usually, larger chests will contain a more significant amount of valuable resources, so make sure to be on the lookout.

Also, you will have to manually collect resources you get from the chest, as they're not automatically added to your inventory. Additionally, taking down enemies will allow you to earn valuable resources. Again, the final amount will vary based on your foes' difficulty. Nevertheless, finding money in Immortals of Aveum isn't a challenging task.

Best ways to earn Essence in Immortals of Aveum

Essence is a lot harder to find in the game, especially if you're looking for the Legendary kind. Red, Blue, and Green are easier to obtain, although the process for all four remains the same. As you take down enemies, you can obtain Essences, although this is a random process.

You can also gain Essence by deconstructing items you no longer need. This is an efficient way to find it, as a lot of gear will lose its importance as you reach higher levels. This resource is necessary as they're mandatory for upgrading any gear.

That's all you need to know about finding the two most essential resources of Immortals of Aveum. Developed by Ascendant Studios, it is a fresh IP for Electronic Arts. While the new project has potential, it has got off to a rough start, mainly due to numerous performance issues. The latest FPS title is available on PC, Xbox, and PlayStation consoles (only on current-gen models).