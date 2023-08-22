Immortals of Aveum: Talents Respec guide

Immortals of Aveum has officially dropped and Ascendant Studios’ latest first-person shooter is seeing a fair bit of positive response from both players and critics alike. There is a fair bit that the title innovates on with its skill and talent trees, which is why gamers are looking to try out new playstyles as they make their way through the narrative.

Hence, it’s not all that surprising why there are so many in the community who are looking for ways to Respec their talents in the title.

While it’s not too hard to Respec in Immortals of Aveum, the game is not entirely clear on how players can go about doing it in order to try newer playstyles. Hence, today’s Immortals of Aveum guide will go over some of the steps you will need to take in order to Respec in the game.

How to Respec Talents in Immortals of Aveum

To be able to Respec in Ascendant Studios' Immortals of Aveum, you will be required to make your way to the character’s Talents tab and then invest 10,000 gold to Respec all your talents.There is no other requisite that you will need to fill, and you will be able to Respec at any given time by just investing gold.

Respecing in the title will allow you to try out new builds by focusing on a particular ascension line. As you progress through the narrative, you will eventually obtain the sigils for specific types of magic.

If you Respec, you will be able to focus on strengthening those particular types of magic, going for a more specific build. However, to be able to Respec talents in Immortals of Aveum you will first need to earn them by leveling up.

Earning new talents in Immortals of Aveum

To earn new talents in Immortals of Aveum you will need to level up by gaining more experience points. While there are many ways to get XP in the shooter, here are some of the best ones that you might want to invest in if you are looking to get more powerful for the late game:

Complete quests

Defeat enemies

Find and shoot orbs of the corresponding color

While completing missions will be the most reliable way of obtaining XP in the game, shooting down orbs is also something that you should not ignore. Hence, every time you are finding floating orbs with the corresponding color, you should shoot them down to earn a great deal of experience points in the game.