Immortals of Aveum pre-order guide: Editions, prices, platforms, and more

Immortals of Aveum, the upcoming action-adventure game from Ascendant Studios and Electronic Arts, is scheduled to release in just a few months. Coming from the developer behind games like Call of Duty, Bioshock, and Dead Space, it is a single-player FPS title that features an unique first-person combat system.

Instead of relying on the traditional ranged arsenal, i.e., firearms, the game is centered around "magic" and its use as the primary combat tool. Set in a magical fantasy world, Immortals of Aveum aims to deliver a gripping narrative, coupled with a fast-paced and frantic combat system.

With the game's looming release date, Ascendant Studios has finally revealed a plethora of information regarding the game's pre-orders, editions, and bonuses. Here's a comprehensive pre-order guide for Immortals of Aveum, including all the editions, prices, pre-order bonuses, and more.

How to pre-order Immortals of Aveum on all platforms?

Ascendant Studios' upcoming magic shooter is also one of the very first original I.P.s to come out on PC and current-gen consoles, built on the Unreal Engine 5. And as such, the game features some really spectacular visuals that make it stand out amongst other fantasy titles out there.

Much like any other modern AAA release, Immortals of Aveum comes packed with a bunch of pre-order bonuses that players can claim in-game on pre-purchasing before the official release date. The game is scheduled to be released on August 08, 2023 for PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, and Windows PC.

Here's how you can pre-order Immortals of Aveum on all platforms:

For PlayStation 5

Go to the PlayStation Store via the PS5 dashboard and search for the title. (You can also use the PS App on your phone to place the pre-order)

Once you land on the game's store page, select your preferred edition and proceed to checkout.

After completing the payment and checkout process, the game will be added to your PSN library.

On PlayStation 5 (and PlayStation 4), pre-load for upcoming games usually go live roughly 48 hours before the official release date.

For Xbox Series X|S

Open the Xbox Store app on your Xbox Series X|S and search for the game. (You can also find the game within the pre-orders section in the store)

After you reach the game's store page, choose your preferred edition, and proceed to payment and checkout.

After completing payment for the game, it will be added to your Xbox library, ready to be pre-loaded before release.

On Xbox, pre-loads usually go live roughly a week prior to the official release date.

For Windows PC

Open your preferred PC client (Steam or Epic Games Store), navigate to their store page, and search for the game.

In the game's store page, select your preferred edition and proceed to checkout by clicking on "Pre-purchase".

After you complete the payment process, the game will be added to your Steam or Epic Games library.

You will be able to pre-load the game ahead of its release, but pre-loading window varies from publisher to publisher on PC.

While it isn't necessary to pre-order Immortals of Aveum, the bonuses for pre-purchasing the game are quite substantial, especially to get an early boost in combat.

Immortals of Aveum editions and prices on all platforms

Similarly to any modern AAA release, Ascendant Studios' upcoming action-adventure title is offered in various different editions, each with their own set of in-game bonuses and additional goodies. It is available in two different editions digitally, the first being the Standard Edition at $69.99 and the second being the Deluxe Edition coming in at $79.99.

Here's a breakdown of both the editions, as well as the pre-order bonuses:

Standard Edition ($69.99)

Base game

Pre-order bonus

Deluxe Edition ($79.99)

Base game

Pre-order bonus

Triarch’s Wrath – can be equipped as either Jak’s red, green, or blue sigil and boosts critical hit damage.

Immortals Ring – increases Shred against all three colors of magic.

Ring of Rasharn – increases spell damage for all three colors of magic.

Aristeyan Ring – boosts Fury damage for all three colors of magic.

Bracer of the Colossal – bestows increased Armor and Healing Crystal recovery.

Sky Island Gauntlet – increases Armor and Shield Health, while decreasing Dodge cooldown.

Dresnyr Lens – increases Spellbreak damage and boosts the overall power of red magic spells.

Lucian Chain – increases the overall power of blue magic and decreases the cooldown of Lash control spells.

Vial of the Pentacade – increases the duration of Limpet control spells and boosts overall green magic power.

The pre-order bonus that's present in both the editions of Immortals of Aveum includes Purified Arclight, a unique blue sigil that boosts Jak's (the game's protagonist) spells (Blue Strike and Shatter Fury).