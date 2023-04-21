Immortals of Aveum recommends RTX 3080 Ti paired with 12th Gen i7 - System requirements, size, and more

Immortals of Aveum, the recently announced single-player first-person action game by Ascendant Studios, boasts some really hefty system requirements for PC. Published by Electronic Arts under the EA Originals program, it is among the very first titles to be released on current-gen consoles and PC to be built using Epic Games' Unreal Engine 5.1.

Releasing exclusively for current-gen console hardware, i.e., PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X|S, Immortals of Aveum features some truly "next-gen" visuals. However, these come at the cost of some really beefy system requirements. The recommended configuration to play the game at 1440p 60fps at medium-high settings involves an RTX 3080ti paired with the Intel Core i7 12700 or the AMD Ryzen 7 5700X.

Exploring system requirements for Ascended Studios' Immortals of Aveum

The minimum system requirements, alongside the game's potential file size, were recently revealed by Ascended Studios. They have been updated on the game's Steam store page as well.

While the recommended hardware can seem over-the-top, the minimum requirements are the real point of concern. The game requires an RTX 2080 Super (8 GB) as the minimum baseline GPU to even play the game at a stable framerate and resolution.

Here are the minimum and recommended system requirements for Immortals of Aveum:

Minimum system requirements:

Requires a 64-bit processor and operating system

OS: 64 bit Windows 10

Processor: Intel Core i7-9700 / AMD Ryzen 7 3700X

Memory: 16(Dual-channel) GB RAM

Graphics: NVIDIA GeForce RTX 2080 Super (VRAM 8 GB) / AMD RX 5800XT (VRAM 8 GB)

DirectX: Version 12

Network: Broadband Internet connection

Storage: 110 GB available space

Recommended system requirements:

Requires a 64-bit processor and operating system

OS: 64 bit Windows 10

Processor: Intel Core i7-12700 / AMD Ryzen 7 5700X

Memory: 16(Dual-channel) GB RAM

Graphics: NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3080Ti (VRAM 12 GB) / AMD Radeon 6800XT (VRAM 16 GB)

DirectX: Version 12

Network: Broadband Internet connection

Storage: 110 GB available space

Being built on the latest iteration of the Unreal Engine, Ascended Studios' FPS magic-shooter game requires a lot of GPU and CPU power, which is evident by the minimum system requirements. Ascended Studios also mentioned that an SSD is highly recommended to play.

The game's system requirements state that the file size will be approximately 110 gigabytes, which can be a lot, especially for players on consoles that have very limited SSD storage space. The very high hardware demand has got some players worried over the title's potential lack of optimization (something that has been quite common for major AAA PC ports).

Immortals of Aveum is scheduled to be released on July 20, 2023, for PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, and Windows PC (via Steam and Epic Games Store).

