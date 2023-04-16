How to transfer your operating system from HDD to SSD without losing data

The ability to migrate your OS from HDD (hard disk drive) to SSD (solid state drive) without erasing data is indispensable. The latter will provide you with a smoother experience as it is faster and more dependable than an HDD. However, this can be a time-consuming process.

In this tutorial, we’ll elaborate on how you can use a free tool to successfully migrate your OS to an SSD while ensuring access to all of your installed programs, private information, and system settings.

Steps to take before migrating your OS from HDD to SSD

You may face some difficulties when switching your OS from an HDD to a solid state drive, especially if your system runs critical programs and files. Hence, it's best to take the following steps before the migration process:

Back up data

If the migration fails due to an error, you may end up losing important data. Therefore, it is advised to first create a backup of your files by transferring them to a cloud storage service, such as Google Drive, or an external hard drive.

Install AOMEI Backupper standard version

The AOMEI Backupper is a free third-party software that will help you successfully migrate your OS to a solid state drive from an HDD. You can download the standard version from this website: https://www.ubackup.com/downloads.html. Double-click the setup file and install the program to complete the process. Make sure to skip the step where you are prompted to download the full version.

Connect your SSD

You can connect a solid state drive to your computer with an appropriate USB cable. Ensure that it has enough space to hold your Windows OS data. For safety's sake, you can format the solid state drive prior to using it.

How to transfer OS to SSD

For a snappy Windows experience, here's how you can migrate Windows to a solid state drive without dealing with data loss or complicated long steps.

Step 1

Once you have your SSD connected, launch the AOMEI Backupper and click Clone.

Click on the Clone button. (Image via Sportskeeda)

Step 2

Select Disk Clone.

Click on Disk Clone. (Image via Sportskeeda)

Step 3

Select the HDD where you have your Windows installed (usually the C drive) and click Next.

Select HDD and then click on Next. (Image via Sportskeeda)

Step 4

Select the SSD, and then click Next again.

Select SSD and then click on Next. (Image via Sportskeeda)

Step 5

Click the checkbox that says SSD Alignment. You can then press on Start Clone.

Check on SSD Alignment, then click on Start Clone. (Image via Sportskeeda)

Step 6

The process will probably take some time, especially if you have a lot of data on your drive. When it’s done, just click Finish and exit from the software.

Click on Finish. (Image via Sportskeeda)

Step 7

Now, it's time to restart Windows and boot into BIOS. The button that you have to press for that usually depends on the manufacturer. In this case, it's MSI. Spam the Delete key while the computer is booting up. Then, open up the BIOS on your PC.

Step 8

The reason we're booting into BIOS is to change the boot priority. Make sure that your solid state drive is in the number one slot. The steps vary from BIOS to BIOS, but usually you can change the boot priority from the front page. Once you are done, save and exit.

After Windows boots up, enter File Explorer and click on This PC. You'll see that your new C drive is your SSD. Everything that you used to run on the HDD now runs on your solid state drive.

Closing thoughts

You'll notice a big performance boost after the migration. Feel free to erase everything from your HDD so as to free up space on your hard drive and remove any unnecessary data.

The reason for choosing AOMEI Backupper over other third-party software is that it makes disk cloning fairly easy and simple at no cost to the user.

FAQs

1) Why does having an OS on a solid state drive make the PC run faster?

Currently, the fastest non-volatile storage method is SSD. The OS must load files from your hard drive into memory; the quicker it can do this, the faster it functions. Hence, solid state drive makes the PC run faster.

2) What is the difference between SSD and HDD?

There are significant differences between a solid state drive and a hard disk drive, but you can be confident that the former is much better. SDDs can:

Operate more quickly.

Be more energy-efficient.

Avoid problems with failed motors and heads or solenoids since there are no moving parts.

Remain completely silent compared to HDDs that make noise due to motor and head mechanisms,

3) How do I know if my laptop supports a solid state drive?

Check your laptop's specifications to see if the SATA or PCIe interface is supported. Since the majority of solid state drives utilize one of these interfaces, they should work with your laptop if it is compatible.

4) What is the best solid state drive to buy?

An SSD that offers sufficient storage for your data at a cost you can afford is ultimately the best solid state drive for you. Currently, the Samsung 990 Pro is the best one to get on a budget.

5) Do I need a solid state drive to play games in 2023?

No, it's not necessary. In reality, a solid state drive is just a faster version of an HDD. Adding one to your rig will only improve performance.

Note: We may receive a small commission from the links included in the article.

Poll : 0 votes