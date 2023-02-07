How to create Windows backup on your laptop?

Over time, users have found many options for their Windows devices to create backups and store data safely. One could use such features for many reasons, one being handing over their device for repair. Formatting a laptop or desktop can cause users to lose important data.

In this regard, Microsoft allows users to back up their drives with a fairly easy-to-use option with Windows. While different iterations of the operating system work differently when it comes to backup, the basic method is the same.

Using backup options in Windows 10 and 11 laptops

Windows 11 and 10 allow users to back up their data easily. They also provide a simple restore option accessed from the settings menu. Here's how one can utilize it:

It is always recommended to have external storage for your backup files.

Go to Windows Settings and then navigate to Update and Security to find the 'Backup' option on the list.

Click on 'Add a drive' and add your external or internal storage that consists of all the backup data.

Once a drive is selected, the operating system will automatically back up the files promptly. You can turn it off in the same menu.

Click on 'More options' right below the Add a drive option to have more control over your files.

By default, backups are performed every hour. You can change that according to your convenience.

You will also get the option for how long your data should be kept.

If you want to change the backup drive, scroll down in the backup option menu and look for the 'Stop using this drive' option.

Once that is done, you can select another drive you would like to backup files for.

One can also use the restore option for already deleted files inside a folder. Users can right-click on the folder and select the Restore previous versions option. One must select the backup file and click on the drop-down menu attached to Open. Users can select the deleted file and restore it from there.

Using backup options in Windows 11

The latest iteration of the operating system also provides a simple backup option for users. The steps are as follows:

Connect an external storage device that has all your backup files.

Go to Control Panel and then type File History. Select the backup drive and click on the Turn on option.

Similar to Windows 10, you can go to the Advanced settings option and control the timely manner of your backups along with other options.

This is the easiest method that Microsoft offers for backing up data. It can be used for laptops and desktops as long as they run a Windows 10 or 11 operating system. Previous operating system versions usually have different methods when restoring and backing up data.

One can also use One Drive or any third-party cloud storage platform to backup data according to their desire.

