The brand-new EA Originals title, Immortals of Aveum, was showcased during the PlayStation Showcase of 2023 on May 24. Fans got to witness a fresh trailer for this title, which offers exciting combat and immersive gameplay. Additionally, publisher Electronic Arts has also revealed a release date for this game: July 20, 2023, and one can pre-order it at the time of writing.

Immortals of Aveum to be released worldwide on July 20, 2023

Ascendant Studios is all set to release Immortals of Aveum on July 20, 2023, under the EA Originals brand of Electronic Arts. This title is a single-player-FPS shooter with magic elements, and gamers will take control of protagonist Jak. This character will join the order of battle mages to save the world from the brink of collapse. This is something Jak is capable of accomplishing, as this character is Aveum's most powerful Triarch Magnus.

Eager players can pre-order the game at the time of writing this article for Xbox Series X/S and PlayStation 5. The title is also available on PC via its various storefronts.

How to pre-order Immortals of Aveum

Players interested in pre-ordering the game can simply head to the storefront on their platform of choice and click the Pre-Order button. Doing this will add the game to your account with regard to the respective pricing for your region.

What are the pre-order bonuses?

Players who have pre-ordered the game will get the following in-game bonuses when it is launched:

Purified Archlight Sigil

Ring of Rasharn

Aristeyan Ring

Immortalis Ring

Dresnyr Lens

Lucian Chain

Vial of The Pentacade

Bracer of The Collosal

Sky Island Guantlet

Triarch’s Wraith Sigil

Of these in-game items, the Purified Arclight Sigil is likely of the most value. That is because equipping it will boost the damage of both Strike and Shatter Spells. This makes it an incredibly useful item to have. The other in-game items also offer minor boosts to critical damage and stats.

