Immortals of Aveum “Keeps Crashing/Freezing” error: How to fix, possible reasons, and more

Immortals of Aveum has finally launched, but the title seems to have a fair bit of performance issues, with players reporting that the shooter either keeps crashing or freezing. The problem does not seem to be limited to just one platform, and it appears that the title is not working optimally across all the major platforms of PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X/S, and PC.

What makes the crashing issue so challenging to deal with is the fact that there is no permanent fix to the problem. Fortunately, the community seems to have come up with a few temporary workarounds that will get you through your gameplay session.

Hence, today’s Immortals of Aveum guide will go over some of the steps that you will need to take to deal with the system crashing and freezing issue in Immortals of Aveum.

Fixing the “Keeps crashing/Freezing” error in Immortals of Aveum

As mentioned, you don't have any permanent fixes for the crashing issues in Immortals of Aveum, however, here are a few temporary workarounds that you will can look into:

1) Restart the game a couple of times

While it might not look like much of a fix, many in the community have claimed that they were able to temporarily deal with the issue by restarting Immortals of Aveum a few times. It’s one of the most fundamental solutions you can opt for, and hopefully, it solves the problem for you.

2) Check for updates

Ascendant Studios is aware of all the performance issues in the shooter, and they're more than likely to ship a patch or hotfix to deal with some of these errors in the title. Hence, irrespective of the platform that you are on, frequently check for updates, and if there is one, update the game to the latest version.

3) Scan and fix files

PC users might be seeing frequent crashes if there are corrupt files in the installation directory. If that is the case, you will need to make your way to the Steam client, select Immortals of Aveum, go to settings, and go for the “Verify files’ options. This will start a process that will go over all the files in the installation directory and replace the ones that are corrupted.

4) Lower the graphics

Immortals of Aveum is not optimized all that well for PC, and the higher graphics output has been causing lag, stutter, and crashes on many systems. Hence, you might want to turn down the graphics a bit to try and deal with the issue.

5) Re-install the game

While it may feel like a rather drastic step to take, re-installing the shooter might just help fix a majority of the performance issues. So if all else fails, try re-installing the title to see if it fixes the problems.