Sea of Stars PC minimum and recommended system requirements

Sea of Stars is a hotly-anticipated project that is poised to scratch gamers' itch for turn-based RPGs. Developed by Sabotage Studio (also behind 2018's The Messenger, the title is available on Windows PC, Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, and Xbox Series X|S. With the game now having finally been released, we have jotted down the system requirements that PC users need to be aware of to enjoy it to the fullest.

According to the developer, Sea of Stars resides in the same world as The Messenger but utilizes a different genre. The official description mentions that the story revolves around:

"Two Children of the Solstice who will combine the powers of the sun and moon to perform Eclipse Magic, the only force capable of fending off the monstrous creations of the evil alchemist known as The Fleshmancer."

What are the official PC system requirements for Sea of Stars? Minimum and recommended

Sea of Stars was officially released on Tuesday, August 29, 2023.

The official minimum system requirements are as follows:

OS: Windows 7, Windows 10

Processor: Intel Core 2 Duo E8600 or AMD Phenom II X4 945

Memory: 4 GB RAM

Graphics: AMD Radeon R5 230 or Nvidia GeForce GT 520

DirectX: Version 11

Storage: 5 GB available space

The official recommended system requirements are as follows:

OS: Windows 7, Windows 10

Processor: AMD FX 4300 or Intel Core i3 2120

Memory: 8 GB RAM

Graphics: AMD Radeon R5 340X or Nvidia GeForce GTS 450

DirectX: Version 11

Storage: 5 GB available space

Players will be delighted to hear that the game is verified on Steam Deck and can be picked up on the popular handheld platform. This provides a great opportunity for those who own the device to enjoy the turn-based RPG title on the move whenever they want.

Sabotage Studio also revealed recently that The Escapist's team made a documentary on the creation of Sea of Stars. The clip is now available for free on their official YouTube channel.

The initial reviews for the title have been largely positive, with many claiming it to be one of the best releases of 2023. The community was quick to draw comparisons between Chrono Trigger and Sea of Stars and how the latter captures the same aura and evokes similar feelings.