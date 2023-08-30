Sea of Stars: Complete Relics guide

Sea of Stars features Relics, which, when purchased, can be toggled on and off. These make several facets of the game easier, albeit dividing the playerbase. Despite the fact that you can turn them on or off or not purchase them, some players have vocally decried this feature. However, it makes the game more accessible and, to some, more fun.

In this article, we go over what each of these items does, where you can find them, and the location of the Hidden Market. Many of these items can be found in various towns, while others are hidden away in a secret shop.

Here’s everything you need to know about Relics in Sea of Stars.

What are Relics in Sea of Stars?

Relics can confer several useful abilities to players (Image via Sabotage Studios)

Relics are items you can toggle on and off in Sea of Stars, now available on Game Pass and PS+. They are purchased in shops, for the most part, and can make certain aspects of this new RPG easier. Some guarantee extra strikes on basic attacks, while others make fishing easier.

It’s important to note that you don’t have to purchase them. Towards the beginning of the game, you receive two for free: Amulet of Storytelling and Sequent Flare. While you don’t need to equip them, they are certainly useful to own. You can toggle them on or off in the “Relics” section of the in-game menu.

Location and uses of all Relics in Sea of Stars

You can make certain parts of battles much easier this way (Image via Sabotage Studios)

Many of the Relics in Sea of Stars can be found in shops throughout the world. A few of these listed below have a special requirement. Some can only be found in the Hidden Market, and others have specific fishing requirements.

Relic Name Ability Location Gold Cost Amulet of Storytelling Increases party member's health by 100% and auto-heals post-combat Beginning of Game Free Sequent Flare Star pops up upon successfully timed attack/blocking Beginning of Game Free Adamant Shard Double hits on regular attacks always hit by 50% reduced bonus damage Shops around the world 15G Sixth Sense 35% chance of automatically getting timed blocks Shops around the world 15G Truestrike Pendant Nullifies 20% resistance enemies gain while casting Shops around the world 45G Guardian Aura Decreases incoming damage by 30% Shops around the world 15G Double Edge Increases enemy defense while casting and decreases defense while not casting Secret Store in Brisk 150G Dubious Dare Increases damage you take by 40% Secret Store in Brisk 150G Tome of Knowledge Increases EXP gained by 20% Secret Store in Brisk 150G Gold Tooth Reduces the cost of goods in stores by 10% Lucent Town Store 225G Mithreel Rod Fish Stamina depletes faster Fishing Shop in Mirth* Catch 4 Species of Fish Stereofilament Line Fishing line has more health Fishing Shop in Mirth* Catch 7 Species of Fish Bearing Reel Easier to spin, never jams Fishing Shop in Mirth* Catch 9 Species of Fish Sailent Sails Ship sailing speed is increased by 20% Fishing Shop in Mirth* 135G Artful Gambit HP -95%. Enemies are invincible while casting, and Timed Blocks reduce damage to 1. Timed hits deal bonus damaage x2 Throne of the Queen that Was Free

The four items with an asterisk next to them, Mithreel Rod, Stereofilament Line, Bearing Reel, and Sailent Sails, can only be unlocked in Mirth’s Fishing Shop. However, you must have the building plans and get the fisherman to move there first. Only then can you unlock these items.

The vast majority of the aforementioned items can be purchased at your own pace simply by spending gold in one of the many regular shops throughout this recently released game. However, a few of these items require a trip to the secret shop.

Swim under the pier to find the Hidden Market (Image via Sabotage Studios)

Brisk, one of the towns in Sea of Stars, has a secret shop. You can buy some of the above items there, but they aren’t cheap. Head to the south of town and swim in the shallows. Go under the bridge near the huge ship, and you’ll find the secret shop. You also have to be equipped with the Trader’s Signet, which is found in Stonemason’s Outpost, in the wind caves.

These items in Sea of Stars are incredibly useful, but you are not under any compunction to use them. They simply make certain parts of the game a little easier to manage. If you want to know how to unlock the trophies in the game, this guide will explain how.