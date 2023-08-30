Esports & Gaming

Sea of Stars: Complete Relics guide

By Jason Parker
Modified Aug 30, 2023 10:21 GMT
Sea of Stars features a wealth of very useful relics.
Relics in Sea of Stars make several facets of the game easier (Image via Sabotage Studio)

Sea of Stars features Relics, which, when purchased, can be toggled on and off. These make several facets of the game easier, albeit dividing the playerbase. Despite the fact that you can turn them on or off or not purchase them, some players have vocally decried this feature. However, it makes the game more accessible and, to some, more fun.

In this article, we go over what each of these items does, where you can find them, and the location of the Hidden Market. Many of these items can be found in various towns, while others are hidden away in a secret shop.

Here’s everything you need to know about Relics in Sea of Stars.

What are Relics in Sea of Stars?

Relics can confer several useful abilities to players (Image via Sabotage Studios)

Relics are items you can toggle on and off in Sea of Stars, now available on Game Pass and PS+. They are purchased in shops, for the most part, and can make certain aspects of this new RPG easier. Some guarantee extra strikes on basic attacks, while others make fishing easier.

It’s important to note that you don’t have to purchase them. Towards the beginning of the game, you receive two for free: Amulet of Storytelling and Sequent Flare. While you don’t need to equip them, they are certainly useful to own. You can toggle them on or off in the “Relics” section of the in-game menu.

Location and uses of all Relics in Sea of Stars

You can make certain parts of battles much easier this way (Image via Sabotage Studios)

Many of the Relics in Sea of Stars can be found in shops throughout the world. A few of these listed below have a special requirement. Some can only be found in the Hidden Market, and others have specific fishing requirements.

Relic NameAbilityLocationGold Cost
Amulet of StorytellingIncreases party member's health by 100% and auto-heals post-combatBeginning of GameFree
Sequent FlareStar pops up upon successfully timed attack/blockingBeginning of GameFree
Adamant ShardDouble hits on regular attacks always hit by 50% reduced bonus damageShops around the world15G
Sixth Sense35% chance of automatically getting timed blocksShops around the world15G
Truestrike PendantNullifies 20% resistance enemies gain while castingShops around the world45G
Guardian AuraDecreases incoming damage by 30%Shops around the world15G
Double EdgeIncreases enemy defense while casting and decreases defense while not castingSecret Store in Brisk150G
Dubious DareIncreases damage you take by 40%Secret Store in Brisk150G
Tome of KnowledgeIncreases EXP gained by 20%Secret Store in Brisk150G
Gold ToothReduces the cost of goods in stores by 10%Lucent Town Store225G
Mithreel RodFish Stamina depletes fasterFishing Shop in Mirth*Catch 4 Species of Fish
Stereofilament LineFishing line has more healthFishing Shop in Mirth*Catch 7 Species of Fish
Bearing ReelEasier to spin, never jamsFishing Shop in Mirth*Catch 9 Species of Fish
Sailent SailsShip sailing speed is increased by 20%Fishing Shop in Mirth*135G
Artful GambitHP -95%. Enemies are invincible while casting, and Timed Blocks reduce damage to 1. Timed hits deal bonus damaage x2Throne of the Queen that WasFree

The four items with an asterisk next to them, Mithreel Rod, Stereofilament Line, Bearing Reel, and Sailent Sails, can only be unlocked in Mirth’s Fishing Shop. However, you must have the building plans and get the fisherman to move there first. Only then can you unlock these items.

The vast majority of the aforementioned items can be purchased at your own pace simply by spending gold in one of the many regular shops throughout this recently released game. However, a few of these items require a trip to the secret shop.

Swim under the pier to find the Hidden Market (Image via Sabotage Studios)

Brisk, one of the towns in Sea of Stars, has a secret shop. You can buy some of the above items there, but they aren’t cheap. Head to the south of town and swim in the shallows. Go under the bridge near the huge ship, and you’ll find the secret shop. You also have to be equipped with the Trader’s Signet, which is found in Stonemason’s Outpost, in the wind caves.

These items in Sea of Stars are incredibly useful, but you are not under any compunction to use them. They simply make certain parts of the game a little easier to manage. If you want to know how to unlock the trophies in the game, this guide will explain how.

