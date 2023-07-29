Top 5 video game releases in August 2023

The list of the top 5 video game releases in August is an interesting mix of AAA and indie titles. The 8th month of the year might not look as busy as September, but some interesting options are coming out over the next 31 days. This includes games spread across all tastes and genres, ensuring the gaming community is well taken care of.

After several sedate months, August appears busy with all the scheduled titles. Each of the names on the list of the top 5 video game releases are highly anticipated titles with the potential to do great.

How they will perform remains a matter for the future. Their pre-release hype, possible content, and the developing team behind them make them worth the attention of fans worldwide.

Top 5 video game releases in August which could delight gamers

5) Immortals of Aveum

Release date: August 22

Platforms: PC, Xbox Series X|S, PS5

Developed by Ascendant Studios, Immortals of Aveum is an upcoming title under the banner of EA (Electronic Arts). Technically a first-person shooter, there doesn't appear to be the presence of guns.

Instead, players will be able to use magical abilities of various kinds to take down enemies. Like other names in this genre, there will be over 25 spells to master for the players.

Additionally, Immortals of Aveum will allow players to customize their characters with the help of new talents. It was originally meant to be released in July but will now arrive next month. Fans hope that the single-player experience will justify its position among August's top 5 video game releases.

4) Atlas Fallen

Release Date: August 10

Platforms: PC, Xbox Series X|S, PS5

The name of Deck 13 will be familiar to those who have played The Surge series in the past. The same development team has been making Atlas Fallen, and it's certainly one of the top 5 video game releases that fans are waiting for in August.

Like Surge, Atlas Fallen will be playable from a third-person perspective. Unlike Surge, players will manipulate the sand to do different kinds of damage.

However, the trailers have also showcased some weapons that fans can utilize. Like Immortals of Aveum, Atlas Fallen will be a next-gen exclusive. It will also be a single-player experience, and the developers have mentioned character customization.

The movement seems a lot like the older God of War games, and it remains to be seen if Atlas Fallen could follow in the footsteps of the popular PlayStation franchise.

3) Sea of Stars

Release Date: August 29

Platforms: PC, Nintendo Switch, Xbox One, PS4, Xbox Series X|S, PS5

Sea of Stars is the only indie entry on this list of the top 5 video game releases scheduled for August. Sabotage Studios are developing it, and it looks like an ambitious release so far.

Based on the trailer and overall aesthetics, Sea of Stars is a tribute to the classic turn-based titles from the older generation. The main story will be focused on Valere and Zale, but players can control up to six characters.

There also appears to be a strong emphasis on exploration, enhanced by puzzles. Sea of Stars does have the potential to become a surprise hit among the long list of AAA titles coming up in August.

2) Armored Core 6

Release Date: August 25

Platforms: PC, Xbox One, PS4, Xbox Series X|S, PS5

FromSoftware is back with another potentially great title following its previous success with Elden Ring. The Souls-like topped every set of charts in 2022, and Armored Core 6 could be the same, starting with the list of top 5 video game releases in August.

However, the two games couldn't have been any different, as Armored Core 6 is built around mechas. While it shares a few similarities with other souls, the overall experience will likely be very different.

Players will take control of mechas in a futuristic world. The mechas will be upgradeable and fully customizable, offering enough chances for players to personalize their gameplay. Armored Core 6 will also reportedly offer players multiplayer experiences in the form of PvP.

1) Baldur's Gate 3

Release Date: August 3

Platforms: PC, PS5

Larian Studios, the magnum opus of RPGs, is all set for the full release of Baldur's Gate 3. After three years of early access on PC, the game is finally ready for a full launch on PCs and PS5 (in September).

Baldur's Gate 3 certainly deserves the top spot on this list of the top 5 video game releases for August 2023. From early access to the live stream, everything so far has showcased the ambitions of Larian Studios.

Baldur's Gate 3 will be a turn-based adventure with a massive emphasis on RPG elements. Players will have the utmost freedom over their choices, leading to different endings.

The game will also feature various classes and races, including origin characters. Baldur's Gate 3 could be the best video game released in August unless something goes wrong after the launch.