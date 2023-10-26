7 RPGs that would make excellent gifts for the 2023 holiday season

As the 2023 holiday season approaches, it’s time to think about the RPGs you or your loved ones might want to consider owning. Whether during sales or just as they come out, we’re going to monitor the great role-playing games that will be available to you as the year ends.

That means we’ll be coming back to this and updating it if an exceptional title drops around November or December. It should be noted that these aren’t all games that came out this year. Well...Most of them are, but some games are just timeless and should be played no matter what.

Furthermore, I wanted to highlight a wide array of RPGs that should be purchased in the 2023 holiday season.

Not everyone likes the same kind of role–playing game, after all. It might also be a way to introduce someone to one of the best genres of video games around. As our resident role-playing expert, I’m here to offer you some guidance.

Which RPGs should you purchase during the 2023 holiday season?

1) Final Fantasy 16

Link to Review: Final Fantasy 16

Final Fantasy 16 Platforms: PlayStation 5

Final Fantasy 16 by Square Enix (Image via Square Enix)

When it comes to the 2023 holiday season, this is one of the best things you could buy. Final Fantasy 16 is my personal Game of the Year. No other title has come closer to delivering the emotional weight and tragedy-driven narrative I look for in my RPGs.

It’s not a perfect game, and while there are some things I would change if given the pen, that’s perfectly fine. It’s an awesome real-time action RPG set in the world of Valisthea. It has intense boss battles, memorable characters, and gorgeous visuals.

You get giant monster battles, an NG+ for extra challenge, tons of secrets, and, of course, a story that keeps you emotionally on the edge of your seat.

What's more, the voice cast is superb, and the combat is easy to get into. It's a game you definitely want to pick up during the 2023 holiday season.

2) Yakuza: Like a Dragon

Link to Review: N/A

N/A Platforms: PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Windows, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S

Yakuza: Like a Dragon by RGG Studios (Image via SEGA)

Sadly, Yakuza: Like a Dragon doesn’t have a review on Sportskeeda because it was before my time here. It was also likely before we had a dedicated review team. I did, however, review it on another website many years ago. I’ve beat the game on both PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, and PC, so I’ve put my hours in.

It’s often on sale and is the first turn-based RPG in the Yakuza/Like a Dragon franchise. The best way to describe it is a combination of Dragon Quest, Persona, and the Like a Dragon franchise.

Kasuga Ichiban is easily one of the best protagonists I’ve ever encountered, and his story of trauma, tragedy, and learning to level up in his older years? Oh, it’s beautiful.

Even if you aren’t a fan of turn-based games, you need to at least give this a try for your 2023 holiday season gift-giving. It’s a great thing to give yourself.

3) Sea of Stars

Link to Review: Sea of Stars

Sea of Stars Platforms: Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S, Windows

Sea of Stars by Sabotage Studios (Image via Sabotage Studios)

Sea of Stars reminded me of Hanukkah 1995 when I received Chrono Trigger as a gift. This game combines all the best parts of retro RPGs into one place.

The crisp pixel visuals, gorgeous music, and the story, while easy to follow, are worth experiencing. It’s not the most complex game I’ve ever played, but I love everything about it.

The weapon-type combat system, being able to boost attacks, team-ups, and huge, titanic pixel bosses all came together for a must-play experience.

Whether for yourself or a loved one, this is a perfect 2023 holiday season gift. It’s easily one of the best games of the year, indie or otherwise.

4) Baldur’s Gate 3

Link to Review: Baldur’s Gate 3

Baldur’s Gate 3 Platforms: PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, PC, Mac OS

Baldur's Gate 3 by Larian Studios (Image via Larian Studios)

Full disclosure: Baldur’s Gate 3 is one of the RPGs I’ve played the least on this list, but it's still high on the 2023 holiday season list. That is because I have friends and loved ones who have spent anywhere from 600-1000 hours on this title, so that really says something to me. Personally, it’s not my favorite type of RPG, but it really did a lot to bring CRPGs back to the forefront.

Whether it goes on sale or not remains to be seen for the 2023 holiday season, but that’s okay. It’s worth the price.

You can play as such a wide variety of characters, be as good or evil as you want, and solve problems in numerous ways - whether peacefully or by hurling fireballs until the problem goes away. It’s a beautiful Dungeons & Dragons experience. Don't miss out on this action during the 2023 holiday season.

5) Fire Emblem Engage

Link to Review: Fire Emblem Engage

Platforms: Nintendo Switch

Fire Emblem Engage by Intelligent Systems (Image via Nintendo)

I’m a sucker for a good tactical strategy game. I’m not as big on RTS, but a turn-based strategy like Fire Emblem? I’m all in all the time.

When it comes to RPGs and franchises, Fire Emblem is one of those I trust the most. This one’s more of a tribute to the franchise, but it’s still a mainline entry and deserves to be played.

I loved being able to summon the various protagonists from the past, make awesome team-up attacks, and enhance the abilities of my characters.

It allows your party members to flex their muscles and perform various actions from what you might expect. It’s one of the best RPGs on the Switch and is a contender for the best gifts for the 2023 holiday season.

6) Star Wars Jedi: Survivor

Link to Review: Star Wars: Jedi

Star Wars: Jedi Platforms: PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S, PC.

Star Wars Jedi: Survivor (Image via Respawn Entertainment)

Though I love Star Wars RPGs, I’m not really a Souls-like fan. Those games stress me out. But the story of Star Wars Jedi: Survivor and the utter hopelessness of the situation really drew me in. Thankfully, you can adjust the combat and gameplay mechanics to be a little easier to manage - I appreciated that anyway.

It’s easily one of the best action RPGs of the year, that’s for sure. There’s so much to do, and it even felt a little like Metroidvania, having to find the right powers to return and unlock greater secrets.

If you have a Star Wars fan in your life, and they want a challenge, grab this during the 2023 holiday season.

7) Starfield

Link to Review: Starfield

Starfield Platforms: Xbox Series X|S, Microsoft Windows, Xbox Cloud Gaming

Starfield by Bethesda (Image via Microsoft)

I gave Starfield a fair shake, and while it’s not how I’d like to spend my time, I know it’s a popular, successful game.

For fans of the Bethesda-style RPGs, it’s not going to let you down. You can play pretty much however you’d like, with a variety of builds, and solve your problems in manners that fit you.

One thing I did like was starting as a Diplomat and just talking my way out of every ounce of trouble that approached me. The only thing that really held me back from loving this game was the space combat. It’s just not what I was hoping it would be.

That said, it’s still an incredible game as far as RPGs go. If the free-form character where you can build and be anything you want is up your alley, Bethesda has exactly what you need for the 2023 holiday season.

It also has a solid NG+ system where things can be wildly different - sort of like a Randomizer. And if anyone has followed my work, they know how I love those.

This article will be updated as the months advance and we get closer to the 2023 holiday season. There are so many more games coming out this year, so it would be rather presumptuous to end the list here.