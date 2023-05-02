10 murder-mystery video games to hone your detective skills

For decades, murder-mystery computer video games have been popular, enabling players to assume the role of a detective and solve intricate crimes. Although playing these games can be an enjoyable pastime, they also provide an unexpected advantage which is enhancing your real-life investigative abilities. Murder-mystery video games provide a fun and engaging way to exercise one’s brain by honing their attention to detail and enhancing their deductive reasoning.

Let’s examine how playing these games can enhance someone’s detective abilities and showcase the top murder-mystery games currently available. To solve the mystery, one needs critical thinking skills, a sharp eye for detail, and the ability to piece together clues to identify suspects.

Take a look at ten murder mystery games that will enhance your detective skills

1) Ace Attorney Series

There's a reason why the Ace Attorney series is regarded as one of the top murder-mystery games. Players will be hooked by the game's complex and engaging storylines, featuring a cast of memorable characters. As one gathers evidence and interrogates witnesses to build their case, the gameplay combines investigation with courtroom drama.

To prove one’s case, the player must think outside the box and use logic, which is required due to the game's unique approach to presenting evidence and testimony. Players are kept invested in the game by the engaging storyline boasted by the series.

One assumes the role of a defense attorney who faces new challenges in each case and must use investigative and deductive skills to uncover evidence and solve mysteries. Solving a series of puzzles and challenges is necessary to defend clients, which demands careful attention to detail and creative thinking.

Phoenix Wright: Ace Attorney Trilogy (via CAPCOM Co. Lt)

Its unique and memorable characters are what the Ace Attorney series is known for. Each character, from a colorful cast of attorneys to quirky and eccentric witnesses, is well-developed and contributes to the overall storyline of the game.

The Ace Attorney series is a skilfully crafted detective game that presents a distinct combination of puzzle-solving, investigation, and courtroom drama. Fans of detective games must play this standout in the genre due to its engaging storyline, challenging puzzles, and memorable characters.

2) Sherlock Holmes: Crimes and Punishments

Developed by Frogwares and distributed by Focus Home Interactive in 2014, Sherlock Holmes: Crimes and Punishments is an adventure mystery video game in the Sherlock Holmes series.

The game is set in London and its suburbs in 1894 and 1895, with the objective of finding the correct culprit and making the ethical decision of absolving or condemning them. Inspired by Arthur Conan Doyle's original stories, the game is the first in the series to utilize Unreal Engine 3.

Improving one’s detective skills is easily achievable with this excellent game, requiring the player to think like a detective and utilize their keen sense of observation and deduction to solve complex cases. This is definitely a game for someone who’s looking to put their detective skills to the test.

An instance from the game (via Frogwares)

Players are put in the shoes of the legendary detective Sherlock Holmes and must utilize their keen sense of observation and deduction to solve six cases. Each case is very unique in its own way and requires one to gather evidence, question suspects, and use their intelligence to identify the culprit.

The game will allow one to think critically and ponder upon all possible outcomes before deciding, providing the player with multiple endings. As a result of which, every decision they make affects the very outcome in the long run.

3) Murdered: Soul Suspect

Airtight Games developed Murdered: Soul Suspect, an adventure mystery stealth video game published in 2014 by Square Enix for Microsoft Windows, PlayStation 3, PlayStation 4, Xbox 360, and Xbox One. As players attempt to solve the mystery of the Bell Killer, Murdered: Soul Suspect provides a unique and engaging murder-mystery gaming experience.

Throughout the game, players are kept engaged by the well-crafted and intriguing storyline of the game. Ronan O'Connor, a detective, is murdered by the Bell Killer and becomes a ghost, which forms the premise of the game. To move on to the afterlife, he must solve the mystery of the Bell Killer. The unique storyline provides all players with a new perspective on murder mysteries. Murdered: Soul Suspect's gameplay is unlike any other murder-mystery title.

The death of potential in Murdered: Soul Suspect (via Square Enix)

Unique gameplay mechanics are enabled by the player assuming the role of a ghost, including the capacity to inhabit living individuals and extract useful knowledge by reading their thoughts. The game requires investigating crime scenes and using clues to solve puzzles to progress through the story.

The murder mystery theme is set by the game's dark and eerie atmosphere. Salem, Massachusetts, a town known for its history of witchcraft and the supernatural, serves as the backdrop. Players are immersed in the game's world by the haunting atmosphere created by its setting and music.

To summarize, Murdered: Soul Suspect is a great game for murder mystery lovers because of its captivating plot, distinct gameplay, creepy ambiance, fully fleshed-out characters, and surprising turns. For anyone who enjoys murder mysteries and unique gameplay mechanics, it is a must-play.

4) The Wolf Among Us

As a prequel, The Wolf Among Us, developed by Telltale Games, is an episodic graphic mystery-drama adventure game based on Bill Willingham's Fables comic book series. Throughout 2013 and 2014, five episodes were released for the game. The Wolf Among Us is a captivating murder mystery set in a world where fairy tale characters coexist with humans.

The players are kept engaged by the game's well-crafted storyline, which has plenty of twists and turns. Each episode builds upon the previous one, leading to a satisfying conclusion. This paces the game excellently.

The individuals in The Wolf Among Us are not merely one-dimensional caricatures but rather intricate and nuanced characters with their own backstories and motivations. While interacting with the different Fables, Bigby, the main character, provides glimpses into their lives and histories, thus making it harder to identify the killer.

Engaging artwork in The Wolf Among Us (via Telltale)

Players are presented with a branching narrative in the game, where they have the chance to make choices that will impact the story's outcome. This challenges one to think critically about the evidence they gather and consider the consequences of their actions. Throughout the game, players must make several moral choices, as is typical of most Telltale Games.

Not only do these choices affect the game's storyline, but they also impact the relationship between Bigby and the other Fables. From small decisions like how to handle a suspect to major ones like choosing sides in a power struggle, the options can vary.

5) Her Story

Her Story is an interactive game created by Sam Barlow, who previously worked on other gaming projects such as Silent Hill: Origins and Shattered Memories. It was made available for iOS, OS X, and Windows on June 24, 2015, and for Android the following year.

This murder-mystery game uses videos from police interviews featuring Hannah Smith, an actor played by British artist Viva Seifert, who may or may not be a murderer and requires savvy speculation to come up with results by carefully picking out essential queues.

Upon booting up the game, one encounters an aged desktop machine with files and applications.

Footage used to solve the crime in Her Story (via Sam Barlow)

The documents instruct players on how to understand certain aspects of the game. The programs at their disposal include text documents that provide guidance on various mechanics. One of them, the "L.O.G.I.C Database," available by default on the desktop, carries 271 documented video clips and shows different story elements.

The game challenges players to analyze the evidence carefully, consider different interpretations of events, and use intuition to identify the truth about what happened.

Her Story is a murder mystery game that, all in all, gets under one's skin. It's just as crucial to comprehend the reasons and feelings of the people who commit crimes as it is to find them. Long after you finish the game, you'll still feel both happy and depressed.

6) Return of the Obra Dinn

Return of the Obra Dinn is a 2018 puzzle-adventure game developed by Lucas Pope and distributed by 3909 LLC. Visibly based on the graphics from games on pre-OSX Macs, this first-person prospect pits the players against a detective-style analysis, wherein they must evaluate possibilities to shape logical assumptions gleaned from the past for their ideal outcome.

Featuring gameplay harkening back to 1807, as an appointed claims representative of the East India Company, the player’s task is to investigate the mysterious disappearance of an old ship's crew.

Utilizing a spellbinding pocket watch, known as "Memento Mortem," that allows one to witness the time of an individual's death, they would have to distinguish each companion member individually and discern the rationalization behind their fatality. These logs are a valuable resource for recognizing who was present at the scene, remembering happenings in nearby rooms and other levels, and noting down details of what occurred.

The scene where the game plays out (via 3909)

The alluring artwork and interesting narrative create the perfect murder-mystery atmosphere, while the added complication of using a time-keeping piece to witness the decisive moment a person dies increases the difficulty of solving the puzzle.

In conclusion, Return of the Obra Dinn is a game that completely immerses you in its world and plot, leaving you with memories long after you've finished playing it. I wholeheartedly recommend giving it a shot whether you enjoy murder mystery games or seek a fresh and interesting gaming experience.

7) L.A. Noire

L.A. Noire, which was released in 2011 by Team Bondi and functioned under Rockstar Games, is an action-adventure game whose aim is to test your investigative capacity by evoking facial expressions of potential culprits during conversations.

Set in 1940s Los Angeles, L.A. Noire puts the players in the shoes of a detective assigned to make sense of some horribly nefarious crimes. This includes paying attention to subtle clues and trusting their instincts, whether the perpetrator hides something or delivers the facts. Exploration and critical thinking are encouraged by the game's open-world design, as players must find clues and piece together evidence to solve each case.

L.A. Noire's story is engaging and well-crafted. Inspired by classic film noir movies, the game's plot features a dark and moody atmosphere that enhances the sense of mystery and intrigue. Players are provided with a realistic and immersive experience through meticulously designed crime scenes.

Gameplay of L.A. Noire (via Rockstar Games)

Players can use authentic investigation methods to solve crimes in this one-of-a-kind gaming experience. A period-appropriate backdrop and soundtrack, as well as facial animations that let them read suspects' emotions, demonstrate Noire's excellent attention to detail.

Thanks to innovative facial animation technology, one can discern whether a suspect is lying or telling the truth during an interview by analyzing their facial expressions.

In conclusion, L.A. Noire is a fantastic murder mystery game because it blends a compelling narrative, realism in the crime scene, inventive gameplay, well-developed characters, and attention to detail to give players an immersive and captivating experience.

8) Heavy Rain

An interactive drama and action-adventure video game called Heavy Rain was created by Quantic Dream and released by Sony Computer Entertainment in 2010. Due to its unique gameplay elements and captivating plot, this game attracted a large following very quickly.

The game includes four main characters, namely:

Ethan Mars, a father looking for his missing son

Madison Paige, a reporter drawn into the case

Norman Jayden, an FBI profiler looking into the Origami Killer case

Scott Shelby, a private investigator hired by the victims' families.

Throughout the game, the player's choices and actions impact the story. Integrating research and deductions into gameplay is one of the key elements that makes Heavy Rain a good detective game.

An iconic scene from within the game (via Quantic Dream)

Each playthrough offers a different experience since players' choices can significantly affect how the plot plays out. "Heavy Rain" is an exceptional detective game that provides a compelling and immersive experience.

9) The Vanishing of Ethan Carter

The Astronauts created and launched The Vanishing of Ethan Carter in 2014 as a first-person exploration game. It is largely recognized as one of the best murder mystery games ever created. Its start acknowledges that it "does not hold the player's hand" and, as a result, offers very little explanation. It is set in an open-world environment where players are free to roam and explore.

The game provides a really captivating narrative that centers on the disappearance of a little child named Ethan Carter in a small Wisconsin village. The players take on the role of Paul Prospero, a paranormal investigator called to Red Creek Valley to look into the disappearance.

A picturesque scene from the game (via The Astronauts)

The game does an outstanding job of keeping the players interested despite the story's many turns and turns. It is a true murder mystery since one must constantly put the puzzle pieces together to piece together the plot.

The Vanishing of Ethan Carter is a visually appealing game in which the designers used photogrammetry technology to incorporate realism and details into the scene, giving the game a real-world appearance and feel.

Overall, this is a top-notch murder mystery game. Anyone who appreciates a good murder mystery must play this game.

10) Contradiction: Spot The Liar!

Contradiction: Spot the Liar!, also known as Contradiction: The All-Video Murder Mystery Adventure or simply Contradiction, is a full-motion video (FMV) game that was created by video game composer Tim Follin with the help of production company Baggy Cat.

It was made available on Apple Inc.'s iOS App Store, Mac App Store, and Steam.

This unique murder-mystery title uses real-life videos to give players a more realistic and intimate experience. It's original and interesting how the game emphasizes interrogating suspects and finding inconsistencies in their accounts.

It stands out in the genre thanks to its minimalist design and meticulous attention to detail. Since each individual in the game has secrets and motivations that must be discovered, they are all interesting and complex. The well-acted and professionally made live-action video adds to the sense of realism, attracting players and keeping them interested.

Quick Look: Contradiction: Spot The Liar! (via Youtube)

Another amazing aspect of the game is how riddles and logic-based tasks are used to expose clues and advance the investigation. Players also have the option to review earlier interviews and chats, which gives them a chance to see any missed cues or discrepancies in testimony. Anyone willing to go above and beyond will undoubtedly discover their inner Sherlock as a result.

Contradiction: Spot the Liar! is a well-crafted murder mystery game that provides a thrilling and immersive experience overall. Among other mystery games, it stands out due to its engaging storyline, well-designed puzzles, and unique mechanics. This game is definitely worth checking out.

In conclusion, playing murder mystery computer games helps improve one’s sleuthing skills. Players must exercise critical thought, pay attention to detail, and use their investigation abilities to solve complicated crimes.

Whether they prefer a traditional Sherlock Holmes mystery or a more original and contemporary take on the genre, these murder-mystery computer video games will surely be challenging and entertaining.

