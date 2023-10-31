5 best PC games on the Xbox Game Pass

The Xbox Game Pass subscription is already a bang for your buck, and you can always get more value from it by playing the best titles available. Although initially a subscription service for Xbox games, the platform has no shortage of great PC games for players to dive into. In fact, it is an excellent choice for those who prefer gaming on a computer rather than an Xbox.

Both Xbox Game Pass and PC Game Pass share a substantial library of games, which just shows Microsoft's commitment to serving its entire customer base. Nevertheless, there are distinctions between the two, including some exceptional titles exclusive to the PC version. Here are the five best PC games on Xbox Game Pass that you may want to check out.

Starfield, Mass Effect, and other great PC titles in Xbox Game Pass

1) Starfield

Starfield is among the best games on Xbox Game Pass (Image via Bethesda)

Bethesda's latest sci-fi RPG is here on Xbox Game Pass. It's one of the biggest titles in 2023, and playing the game is definitely the best way to get the most out of your Game Pass subscription. Unlike other popular Bethesda titles, Starfield carves its own unique path, drawing inspiration from Bethesda's past without merely replicating it. The result is a game that might not immediately resonate with long-time fans seeking a sci-fi equivalent of Elder Scrolls or Fallout.

Starfield's greatest strength lies in the freedom it offers to players. You can obtain a spaceship, chart your own course, and venture wherever you choose. The game boasts over a thousand visitable planets that players can explore and discover.

2) Payday 3

Payday 3 on Xbox Game Pass (Image via Starbreeze Studios)

Payday 3 follows in the footsteps of one of the most beloved multiplayer shooters of the past decade. In this series installment, Starbreeze has focused on refining and fine-tuning the gameplay, placing a greater emphasis on stealth and offering players an alternative approach to heists. The new and enhanced heists with clear phases for navigation are also remarkably well done.

In Payday 3, the real challenge and progression come in the form of grinding. Despite the initial content limitations and some frustrating bugs and performance issues, Payday 3 represents a solid step forward for the beloved heist simulation franchise.

3) Sea of Stars

Sea of Stars on Xbox Game Pass (Image via Sabotage Studio)

Among the best releases this year is Sea of Stars, a heartfelt homage to classic RPGs that transports players back to the golden age of 16-bit gaming. It's an enchanting JRPG experience that rewards players who invest time in its world.

In its own unique way, Sea of Stars is a masterpiece, with its most remarkable strength residing in its writing and storytelling. The game features a cast of characters that players will grow to adore as they progress through the story.

4) Mass Effect: Legendary Edition

Mass Effect Legendary Edition on Xbox Game Pass (Image via BioWare)

Mass Effect: Legendary Edition is a masterful compilation of three of the finest RPGs, brilliantly remastered and bundled into one cohesive package. BioWare crafted an extraordinary trilogy that unfolds as a grand science-fiction saga, allowing players to dive into the intricate world of intergalactic politics, the creation of a loyal crew of heroes, and the epic battle to rescue the galaxy from impending extinction.

While the game is not a massive overhaul of the original trilogy, the remastered version provides a more enjoyable experience. The appeal of the Mass Effect trilogy lies in the extraordinary journey it takes players on, and this essence is thoughtfully preserved in the remastered edition.

5) It Takes Two

It Takes Two on Game Pass (Image via Hazelight Studios)

It Takes Two was one of the most popular games of 2021, and it captivated players with its action-adventure and puzzle-solving elements. The game offers an immersive two-player challenge comprised of clever asymmetrical puzzles. It is widely acclaimed as one of the best cooperative games, and it's a must-play for PC users via Xbox Game Pass.

Effective communication and planning are essential in this game, and characters are frequently equipped with unique gadgets that must be used together to overcome challenges.