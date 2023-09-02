All Sea of Stars Endings Guide

It's common for video games to feature multiple story conclusions, and Sea of Stars endings are no different. While games usually require different sets of decisions to obtain different storyline outcomes, Sea of Stars doesn't really fall into this pattern. You simply have to progress through the game as usual to unlock the different game endings.

There are two possible conclusions to the main journey. The first is the regular ending with little to no effort needed. On the other hand, the real or alternate ending adds a bit more challenge to the game and requires you to play through several additional quests to unlock. Delve into the article below to learn more about the Sea of Stars endings.

How to unlock all Sea of Stars endings?

Regular Ending

The regular Sea of Stars ending only requires you to finish the game (Image via Sabotage Studio)

Unlocking the regular Sea of Stars ending is easy—you just have to finish the game normally, and the regular ending is unlocked. Complete all tasks and quests, and you will eventually find your way to Dweller of Woe's lair, the final boss in the game.

In this Sea of Stars ending, Aephorul and Resh'an vanish into a space portal while your party is confused about an impending surprise the two have warned you about. Still, the party members will bid each other goodbye as Valere and Zale leave the scene. The final credits roll out, indicating you have finally beaten the game. Or at least, that's what you think.

True Ending

There's a secret ending after the first Sea of Stars playthrough (Image via Sabotage Studio)

Just when you think the game's over, you will notice a secret message written within the credits. The developer gives their thanks, and a message indicates that there’s an alternative Sea of Stars ending that you can unlock. The cutscene reveals some rock formations comprising seven totems and one big central rock.

From this scene, a message appears: "A mysterious device has appeared in the Moorlands." Clicking the action button returns you to the point before the battle with the Fleshmancer. After you find the stones in the Moorlands, you will need to do seven different tasks to unlock the ending.

To complete this, you will have to interact with Serai, B’st, Valere (if you’re playing as Zale) or Zale (if you’re playing as Valere), Mirna (Rainbow conches), Aventry, Resh’an, and Jirard the Constructionist.

Below is a detailed guide on how to unlock the true Sea of Stars ending.

Conquer the Dweller's Fall Arena - B’st wants you to be the best warrior, and the only way to prove that is to complete all the arena fights. You would need to go through bronze, silver, and then gold gradings to successfully finish all arena fights and complete B'st's quest line.

Defeat t he Queen That Was - Defeat the Gun Goddess. Doing so will unlock the Better of Dead achievement and a Silver Trophy.

t Defeat the Gun Goddess. Doing so will unlock the Better of Dead achievement and a Silver Trophy. Complete The Sunken Ruins - Activate the button to use the light pillars. When the light buttons underneath the water are activated, it will lead the journey to other ruins where you have to face the Sea Slug.

Activate the button to use the light pillars. When the light buttons underneath the water are activated, it will lead the journey to other ruins where you have to face the Sea Slug. Complete t he Elder Mist Trials - This part of the alternate ending is the semi-rematch against the Elder Mist. Solving one shrine will lead to another until you reach the Mountain Trail portal.

t This part of the alternate ending is the semi-rematch against the Elder Mist. Solving one shrine will lead to another until you reach the Mountain Trail portal. Build the Town - Complete all buildings in Mirth.

Complete all buildings in Mirth. Find Rainbow Conch shells - Locate all 60 Conch shells. Afterward, give these shells to the trader at Lake Docarria. Only then will the rock totems be finally lit, and you can have the special ending you deserve.

This wraps up our Sea of Stars endings guide. Check this article for some tips and tricks for beginners in the game.