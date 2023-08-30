Sea of Stars: Complete fishing guide

Fishing in Sea of Stars is a lot of fun and easy to partake in. That said, the game doesn’t offer an instruction or tutorial on how to do so. As you’re walking during the early game, you’ll see a pond you can fish in, with no hints on how to carry out the activity. The mini-game in question might seem chaotic and fast-paced, but it’s fairly simple. You will find a few upgrades later in the game in the form of Relics to simplify the process.

In this article, we go over how you can fish, the various fishing locations of the game, and the side quest that takes place in Mirth. It’s worth noting that it comes late in the story of Sea of Stars, so caution is advised.

Note: This article may feature a few minor spoilers of the late game in Sea of Stars.

How to take part in fishing in Sea of Stars

You want the fish to stay in the light blue water (Image via Sabotage Studios)

When you approach a pond and pier in Sea of Stars, you can start fishing. Simply cast your line into the air via the prompted button displayed on your screen. Use the D-Pad or Left Stick to guide the line, and press the button again to drop it into the water.

Sea of Stars fishermen must use incredible bait, as the fish almost always want to jump right on your line. After hooking one, the music changes, and you will see a section of the water turn light blue. You need to keep the fish in that spot, using the left and right directions.

Hold your fishing button, and steer the fish left and right. You might see the line start blinking red. This means that the line is about to break. Just keep reeling the fish in. If it breaks, you can cast again.

Fishing in the game is easy initially, but the difficulty gradually increases (Image via Sabotage Studios)

There’s no limit to how many times you can fish. It will be harder to catch them as the game progresses, but with patience, you can swiftly empty a pond of its denizens. These fish are used in a variety of recipes, making them an ideal, free way to have more food to cook.

All fishing locations in Sea of Stars

If you catch all 23 types of fish in Sea of Stars, you will unlock one of many trophies. As you progress through the game, you will find several fishing holes, each with specific fish in it. Let's look at each spot.

All locations to fish at in the game

Sunglow Lake: Lunar Trout, Man O’War

Windy Loch (Sleeper Island): Grass Haddock, Hardshell, Lunar Trout

Lavish Lake (Sleeper Island): Hardshell, Man O’War, Grass Haddock

Haunted Creek (Abandoned Wizard’s Lab): Lunar Trout

Haunted Creek (Wraith Island): Spectral Eel, Ghosturgeon, Bone Pike

Settler’s Rest: Crimson Bass, Seakjaw, Hardshell, Grass Haddock

Sulfuric Basin (Basalt Isle): Rock Shrimp, Lava Koi

Watcher’s Pond: Fluorescent Piranha, Crimson Bass, Sun Carp, Viridian Lobster

Lake Turquoise: Clockwork Crab, Fluorescent Piranha, Swordfish, Ninja Starfish

Skybound Lagoon: Sky Urchin, Cloud Skate, Ninja Starfish

Cerulean Reservoir: Laser Burbot, Coil Flounder, Cybernardl Hermite, Silicum Sponge

Thankfully, none of the fish in Sea of Stars are missable. You can return to these spots and make sure they're all caught as you progress through what has been a highly anticipated RPG.

The fishing side-quest in Sea of Stars

Turning in the Rainbow Conch shells to Mirna kicks off this quest (Image via Sabotage Studios)

As you progress through Sea of Stars, you might occasionally find Rainbow Conch shells. You must find 22 of them and turn them in at Mirna’s Market of Marvel. You need the Fishing Hut plans, which you should give to the builder in Mirth.

You will also require the Merchant Citizen “Master Fisherman,” who is in Mooncradle. Head to the dining room and chat with him to get him to head to Mirth. Speak to him there, and he will explain what you need to do: catch all 23 species of fish. As you farm more of these fish, you will receive a few rewards in Sea of Stars.

After you build the hut, find the fishermen to start claiming rewards (Image via Sabotage Studios)

Mini-game rewards

Catch 4 fish: Stereofilamint Line Relic

Catch 9 fish: Mithreel Rod Relic

Catch 14 fish: Bearing Reel Relic

Catch 23 fish: Flimsy Hammer

It’s worth stopping at four, nine, and 14 to get all the appropriate Relics unless making the mini-game easier doesn't interest you. Otherwise, you’re free to travel the land and catch all the fish required.

This mini-game is a fun, easy way to pass time in Sea of Stars. It helps you acquire a wide assortment of cooking ingredients and is the source of at least one trophy.