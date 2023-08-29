Sea of Stars: Complete Wheels minigame guide

Sea of Stars features a minigame called Wheels, which many players enjoy investing their time in. It’s one of the more challenging minigames in the title and has a separate set of rules that players must follow to win the minigame. Wheels is introduced early in the Sea of Stars narrative and is only available in one location.

However, as you progress through the story, multiple areas of the map will feature this minigame, and it will be one of the optional side content you can try out. As the game is a bit complicated to play and master, many in the community are struggling with it.

Hence, today’s Sea of Stars guide will go over everything you will need to know to win more games in Wheels.

How to play Wheels minigame in Sea of Stars

You will challenge an NPC to a 1v1 minigame in Wheels, where both players pick two Heroes. The goal is to use the chosen Heroes to destroy the enemy base, called the Crown, before the NPC can destroy yours.

Wheels is a tabletop game in Sea of Stars that involves a “spinning the wheel” feature. The spin will then provide you with three options:

Hammer

This will allow you to build a wall of defense to defend your Crown from enemy Heroes.

Squares:

If you get Squares, you can progress with your next attack. Using the Hero on your left-hand side

Diamonds:

Like Squares, Diamonds, too, will contribute to an attack. However, it will be from the Hero on the right.

On the wheel, you will have the option to land the spin on a Square or Diamond that has a blue background. These bonus options offer experience points, allowing you to level up your Heroes.

How do Heroes work in the Sea of Stars’ Wheel minigame

As you make your way through the minigame, your Heroes will have a chance to level up three times. They will start at Bronze and then make their way to Silver and Gold. The higher the level, the better the Hero stats, and the easier it will be for you to damage the enemy.

You will need to deal a set amount of damage to the Crown to win at Wheels. The amount of damage to be dealt will defer depending on where you are playing the game. However, it’s usually at ten.

The one to deal the set amount of damage first will win the game, which is where the Hero combinations come in. While some Heroes are great at attacking, others are well suited to defend the Crown and the Bulwark.

All Heroes in Sea of Stars’ Wheels minigame

Here is a list of all the Heroes that you will be able to use in Sea of Stars’ Wheels minigame:

Warrior:

One of the best damage dealers in Wheels. However, they are easily blocked by a Bulwark as their damage dealt does not carry over to the next round.

Mage

Mages will let you attack twice in Wheels, with the first attack being a fireball that is at ground level and can be blocked by a Bulwark. However, the second fireball is guaranteed to hit the ground as it flies at a height of six units.

Archer

Archer’s attacks fly at three units and can be blocked by a Bulwark at three or more. They will hit the Crown if the Bulwark is two units or below.

Engineer

They are the perfect pick for taking down enemies with a good Bulwark setup. They can destroy the enemy team’s Bulwark by two units when used.

Assassin

Assassins are best at impeding the enemy Heroes. Their attacks will delay the Hero with the least amount of energy remaining. They also deal direct damage to the Crown; however, the damage is not as significant.

Priest

Priest is all about supporting the team. They are capable of Healing the Crown and offering energy to other Heroes.

How to win more in the Sea of Stars’ Wheels minigame

While there is a lot of RNG involved when it comes to winning games in Sea of Star’s Wheels, as it’s inherently a luck-based game because of the rolls, here are a few tips and tricks to keep in mind that will help you win more.

Learn when to fortify

A good offense is not always the best defense in Wheels. You might want to keep an eye out on enemy Hero positions, and if they are at attack range (one or two units away), then it would be best to prioritize Hammer rolls and build a Bulwark.

Finish out games early

Try always to get an early lead and round out the game as soon as possible. If you are behind, the longer the game goes, the harder it will be for you to get on the offensive. So early on, prioritize attack and not the defense.

Know the Hero match-ups

Learn Hero abilities by heart, and pick the best combination to counter your opponent. When up against an Archer or a Mage, have an Assassin in your team to impede them.

Don’t shy away from focusing on one class

Every class is a viable threat to the enemy Crown. So, don't shy away if you want to focus all the experience on one Hero based on the match-up. A Gold-level Hero early on can finish the game quicker in Sea of Stars.

Wheels is indeed one of the most fun minigames in Sea of Stars. While the side content might seem a bit complicated initially, it won’t take long to get a hang of it.