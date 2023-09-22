All PayDay 3 heists so far

One of the most eagerly awaited video games of 2023, Payday 3 is a direct sequel to Pay Day 2, which debuted in the year 2013. To provide gamers with a thrilling and adrenaline-fueled gameplay experience, the upcoming release seeks to bring everything that contributed to making the previous installments so successful in an up-to-date product.

Payday 3 is primarily a cooperative first-person shooter. Players carry out various heists, and on occasion, they are free to approach them any way they see fit. Breaking into a bank, robbing it of all its valuables, and then escaping quietly are the major objectives.

In this article, we are going to talk about all the heists PayDay has to offer so far.

All the heists from PayDay 3

There have been eight heists reported thus far in PayDay 3, and they can be played in order or at random. The eight heists are listed below:

1) No Rest for the Wicked

At first, you need to rob the Secure Capital Bank to get the money required to support your bigger tasks. Due to a transit mix-up, this particular branch is holding an abnormally large quantity of cash, but there is also more security to overcome, making this a high-risk, high-reward mission in PayDay 3.

You get to proceed with this mission on your own terms—either enter quietly and turn off the security systems or enter armed to the teeth. Depending on the level of difficulty, the estimated loot value ranges from $100,000 to $500,000.

2) Road Rage

In this second heist, go to the Queensboro Bridge to stop a car carrying highly valuable rare-earth minerals. The car has been successfully diverted to the bridge in an effort to throw off their SWAT escort and provide the thieves with the perfect opportunity to steal the package as the bridge is still being built. Don't let the driver know that this is a secret mission.

Depending on the difficulty in PayDay 3, the estimated loot value ranges from $200,000 to $850,000.

3) Dirty Ice

The third heist in PayDay 3 is a job at the Ashton Fine Jewellery. Although Ashton Fine Jewelry may appear to have a clean reputation, its new owners are actually transporting blood diamonds and other expensive stones right into their new location. You're seeking their most expensive items, but take caution because certain stones have subsurface laser etching. Use a scanner to remove any unmarked items because the value of the etched stones is substantially lower.

The estimated loot value ranges between $50,000 and $500,000.

4) Rock the Cradle

To pull off the fourth heist in PayDay 3, you must enter the Neon Cradle nightclub and steal a hard disk with a cryptocurrency wallet. Be careful with the alarm because if it goes off, your cryptocurrency wallet will be erased. In addition, there is a vault in this location, which likely contains valuables that can be stolen.

The value of the loot is estimated to range from $100,000 to $1,000,000, depending on the difficulty.

5) Under the Surphaze

The Surphaze Art Gallery is hosting an engaging exhibition that features a number of priceless works of art. As a result, security is stricter than ever, and you have to bypass a number of security precautions to even come close to accessing them. Your buyer is looking for some specific pieces, so steal the pieces with the most value from the exhibit, then use a helicopter to flee.

The estimated loot value ranges from $400,000 to $1,300,000, depending on the difficulty you play in.

6) Gold & Sharke

This one is a bank robbery that is also motivated by revenge. Patricia J. Sharke, who took all of your money and attempted to have you assassinated, is the owner of this bank. The heist has two parts, firstly, find out as much as you can about Patricia and everyone else involved in your takedown to ruin their reputations. While you’re at it, enter the safe to retrieve the money and gain access to the server.

Again, you’re free to proceed with this mission of PayDay 3 as you like—you can get in silently or go all guns blazing. With regard to difficulty, the estimated loot value ranges from £400,000 to $1,300,000.

7) 99 Boxes

A shipment of experimental electronic equipment is ready to be transported to New York Harbor. In the seventh heist of PayDay 3, you need to steal loads of this sophisticated equipment that must be refrigerated to prevent degradation. You must get set up for refrigerated transport and enter and exit the premises as quickly as possible.

The clock begins ticking as soon as you pick up the items, and the longer you wait, the less valuable the components are. Depending on the level of difficulty, the estimated loot value ranges between $300,000 and $1,000,000.

8) Touch the Sky

To pull off the final heist of PayDay 3, you need to go after the former leader of a PMC, Mason Laurent. You're tasked with breaking into his house to get the technology that will protect your takeaways. He resides in a luxurious apartment that contains a duplicate of a digital encryption key. Your money will be turned into C-stacks with the use of this key, preventing further theft.

The hard disk you're looking for is probably stashed in a vault somewhere, so be cautious of Laurent's security measures. Depending on the level of difficulty, the loot value ranges between $200,000 and $1,000,000.

Each of these heists in PayDay 3 can be pursued at various difficulty levels, and the payout will vary accordingly. There are considerable security modifiers in place for some missions if you want to play on the hardest levels (Very Hard and Overkill), so you are advised to have a full squad that you can communicate with clearly.