5 ways in which Payday 3's heists are different from its prequel

Scheduled for release on September 21, 2023, Payday 3 is the highly anticipated action-packed multiplayer game. Renowned for its adrenaline-pumping FPS gameplay, the series is set to elevate the gaming experience with its third installment. Players can expect a plethora of fresh and inventive gameplay elements that will intensify the thrill of executing successful heists. The innovative features aim to push the boundaries and make this installment even more unique and engaging.

Payday 3 will offer a deeper experience beyond merely executing heists. It will focus on the intricate process of execution, introducing risks at every stage, and emphasizing the importance of each move in determining the success of your objectives.

In addition to using weapons to take down adversaries, teamwork and strategic gameplay will be essential for accomplishing your goals effectively. Moreover, the enhanced AI responses will raise the stakes, making missions even more intense and challenging.

High security, hacking devices, and 3 other changes that make Payday 3's heists different from its prequel

1) Performing multiple activities

Division of tasks is crucial (Image via Deep Silver)

In Payday 3, teamwork plays a vital role in achieving a successful heist. The game incorporates various features that enable you and your teammates to perform activities simultaneously. This allows for a division of tasks throughout the entire process. The inclusion of this cooperative aspect makes the game more engaging and adds an extra layer of challenge.

If any team member makes mistakes, it might necessitate replaying the game, enhancing its replayability value. Moreover, the developers have intentionally made the heists more challenging to further promote replayability. This heightened level of difficulty also presents an opportunity to strategize gameplay effectively by assigning tasks and coordinating with your teammates.

2) High security

Advanced security cameras (Image via Deep Silver)

In Payday 3, your challenge of completing the heist will be intensified by the presence of advanced security cameras and other cutting-edge tools. These upgraded security measures will act as significant obstacles, elevating the difficulty level of your missions. According to the developer, the world has undergone significant advancements since Payday 2, incorporating more contemporary changes and technological innovations.

While prior experience with the series and familiarity with its concepts will be beneficial, it won't guarantee success in Payday 3. Despite having access to high-tech gadgets for your heists, you'll face formidable challenges from the sophisticated security systems installed in banks and other locations.

3) Hacking devices

Utilization of the hacking device is essential in Payday 3 (Image via Deep Silver)

As previously mentioned regarding the technological advancements in the Payday universe, you will have access to various gadgets to aid you in order to successfully complete your heists. They will assist you in hacking not only other devices, but also the security systems at your target locations. Since each step in a heist carries its own risks, strategic utilization of the hacking device is essential in ensuring your future moves are successful.

Thinking ahead and planning your hacks becomes crucial in this technical environment. Knowing what to hack and when to hack it holds equal importance. While you can use this mechanic to disable cameras and clear your path, you'll also need to hack other electronic devices strategically to misguide the guards and improve your chances of success.

4) Unique puzzles

Stealth mechanics in Payday 3 are more dynamic than ever before (Image via Deep Silver)

In addition to dealing with security cameras and gadgets, you will encounter challenging technical puzzles in Payday 3. These high-tech puzzles include laser grids, moving sensors, and alarm floors, which means you'll need to adapt your approach in various areas. The stealth mechanics are more dynamic than ever before, but the increasing complexity of puzzles in different levels will undoubtedly raise the stakes and create tense situations.

Successfully navigating through high-tech puzzles will demand both patience and quick thinking, making the missions more intense and less straightforward. In certain situations, you and your team will need to make strategic moves and coordinate effectively to overcome the obstacles.

5) Enhanced AI

In Payday 3, there have been significant improvements to AI behaviors, resulting in both positive and negative implications. On the bright side, utilizing civilians as a tool has become more effective, allowing for strategic advantages during heists.

However, the downside is that guards have become more vigilant and proactive than before. They now react to any suspicious activity, even the smallest actions or loud acts, making it crucial to carefully consider your actions when navigating areas with guards.

When dealing with enemies, the presence of civilians can be leveraged to your advantage. Negotiating with opponents while using civilians as a shield can lead to more precise and strategic responses from the former. On the other hand, being too close to innocents might prompt enemies to switch their weapons, adding an additional layer of complexity and challenge to the gameplay.

In conclusion, understanding how to effectively interact with civilians and guards in different areas will play a significant role in your success during heists in Payday 3.