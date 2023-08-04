Payday 3 closed beta: All weapons, skills, gadgets, and more

The exclusive closed beta for Payday 3 began on August 2, 2023, and will end on August 7, 2023. Thrilling high-stakes heists featuring improved visuals, polished gameplay mechanics, and several other changes can now be enjoyed by PC and Xbox players. The game promises an engaging co-op gaming experience that exceeds expectations, building on its critically praised predecessor.

Fans may explore a multitude of content in the closed beta, including an impressive weapon collection, skills, various gadgets, and much more. Certain components, however, will be kept under wraps until the official launch of the title on September 21, 2023.

This article presents a detailed overview of all elements within the beta that players should know about.

Payday 3 closed beta weapon collection

Payday 3's closed beta has eight unique weapons that players can choose from. Those who enjoy close combat should use shotguns or SMGs. Meanwhile, those who prefer to battle from a distance should use an assault rifle or a marksman rifle.

The complete breakdown of the weapon list in the closed beta version is listed below:

CAR-4 (Assault Rifle)

Signature 40 (Pistol)

Reinfeld 800 (Shotgun)

J&M Castigo 44 (Revolver)

SA A144 (Marksman Rifle)

FIK PC 9 (SMG)

Northwest B-9 (Assault Rifle)

ZIV Commando "Kick-Murder"

Payday 3 closed beta skills

The closed beta has a massive skill collection, with a whopping 105 total. This extensive collection is quite useful in a variety of in-game scenarios. Given their benefits, players are encouraged to devote sufficient time to unlock them. Each player can select four skills at a time.

Here is the complete list of skills that the closed beta has:

Medic Steady hands Extra Charge Combat Medic Code Blue Triage Field Surgery Ammo Specialist Scrounger Fully Loaded Plate Up High Grain Mag Throat Top Up Mower Recoil Handling Suppressive Fire Ammo Funnel Replenish Sprint Loaded Infiltrator Quick Fingers Retriever Bagger Blade Bouncer Frugal thrower Tank Hardy Extra Plates Armor Up Last Man Standing Disengage Sharpshooter Collateral Control Long Shot Precision Shot Cutting Shot Speed Aim Escapist Balanced Move and Cover Slide Tackle Battering Ram Swift Demolitionists Cooker Skell Shock Blowback Blash Shield Overcooked Extra Munitions Enforcer Quick Reload Face To Face Solid Combat Reload Shock and Awe Manipulator Overbearing Silver Tongue Negotiator Menacing Stockholm Syndrome Master Trader Engineer AP Turret Cooling System Detonation Spin Cycle Dual Sentries Targeted Fire Gunslinger From The Hip Heavy Hipfire Finisher Quick Draw Grifter Walk The Walk Social Engineering Open Mic Slippery Hacker Secure Loop Appliance Breach Routed Ping Glitch Protocol Signal Catch Tactician Crowd Control Coup De Grâce Discombobulate Expose Scramble Strategist Combat Marking Threat Assessment Misdirect Marked For Death Coc Specialist Soft Assets Groundskeeper Pin Puller Savage Takedown Pressure Points Cover-up

Gadgets available in Payday 3 closed beta

Various gadgets and equipment will be available in the game in the form of Deployables, an Overkill Weapon, Throwables, Armor Lining, and Tools.

Deployable

Ammo Bag

Medic Bag

Sentry Turret

Armor Bag

Overkill Weapon

Marcom Mamba MGL

Armor Lining

Light Ballistic Lining

Medium Ballistic Lining

Standard Lining

Throwables

Frag Grenade

Flashbang Grenade

Throwing Knife

Tools

Microcam

Infrasonic Mine

ECM Jammer

Payday 3 closed beta characters

The closed beta features the original Payday Gang, which includes Wolf, Dallas, Chains, and Hoxton. According to the developers, two more heisters/characters will be included when the game officially launches.

That's everything players need to know about the content available in the closed beta.