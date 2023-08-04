Esports & Gaming

Payday 3 closed beta: All weapons, skills, gadgets, and more

By Animesh Talukdar
Modified Aug 04, 2023 04:40 GMT
Payday 3 closed beta weapons, skills, gadgets, and more (Image via Deep Silver)
The exclusive closed beta for Payday 3 began on August 2, 2023, and will end on August 7, 2023. Thrilling high-stakes heists featuring improved visuals, polished gameplay mechanics, and several other changes can now be enjoyed by PC and Xbox players. The game promises an engaging co-op gaming experience that exceeds expectations, building on its critically praised predecessor.

Fans may explore a multitude of content in the closed beta, including an impressive weapon collection, skills, various gadgets, and much more. Certain components, however, will be kept under wraps until the official launch of the title on September 21, 2023.

This article presents a detailed overview of all elements within the beta that players should know about.

Payday 3 closed beta weapon collection

youtube-cover

Payday 3's closed beta has eight unique weapons that players can choose from. Those who enjoy close combat should use shotguns or SMGs. Meanwhile, those who prefer to battle from a distance should use an assault rifle or a marksman rifle.

The complete breakdown of the weapon list in the closed beta version is listed below:

  • CAR-4 (Assault Rifle)
  • Signature 40 (Pistol)
  • Reinfeld 800 (Shotgun)
  • J&M Castigo 44 (Revolver)
  • SA A144 (Marksman Rifle)
  • FIK PC 9 (SMG)
  • Northwest B-9 (Assault Rifle)
  • ZIV Commando "Kick-Murder"

Payday 3 closed beta skills

youtube-cover

The closed beta has a massive skill collection, with a whopping 105 total. This extensive collection is quite useful in a variety of in-game scenarios. Given their benefits, players are encouraged to devote sufficient time to unlock them. Each player can select four skills at a time.

Here is the complete list of skills that the closed beta has:

MedicSteady handsExtra ChargeCombat MedicCode BlueTriageField Surgery
Ammo SpecialistScroungerFully LoadedPlate UpHigh GrainMag ThroatTop Up
MowerRecoil HandlingSuppressive FireAmmo FunnelReplenishSprint Loaded
InfiltratorQuick FingersRetrieverBaggerBlade BouncerFrugal thrower
TankHardyExtra PlatesArmor UpLast Man StandingDisengage
SharpshooterCollateral ControlLong ShotPrecision ShotCutting ShotSpeed Aim
EscapistBalancedMove and CoverSlide TackleBattering RamSwift
DemolitionistsCookerSkell ShockBlowbackBlash Shield OvercookedExtra Munitions
EnforcerQuick ReloadFace To FaceSolidCombat ReloadShock and Awe
ManipulatorOverbearingSilver TongueNegotiatorMenacing Stockholm SyndromeMaster Trader
EngineerAP TurretCooling SystemDetonationSpin CycleDual SentriesTargeted Fire
GunslingerFrom The HipHeavy HipfireFinisherQuick Draw
GrifterWalk The WalkSocial EngineeringOpen MicSlippery
HackerSecure LoopAppliance BreachRouted PingGlitch ProtocolSignal Catch
Tactician Crowd Control Coup De Grâce DiscombobulateExposeScramble
Strategist Combat Marking Threat Assessment MisdirectMarked For Death
Coc Specialist Soft Assets Groundskeeper Pin PullerSavage TakedownPressure PointsCover-up

Gadgets available in Payday 3 closed beta

Various gadgets and equipment will be available in the game in the form of Deployables, an Overkill Weapon, Throwables, Armor Lining, and Tools.

Deployable

  • Ammo Bag
  • Medic Bag
  • Sentry Turret
  • Armor Bag

Overkill Weapon

  • Marcom Mamba MGL

Armor Lining

  • Light Ballistic Lining
  • Medium Ballistic Lining
  • Standard Lining

Throwables

  • Frag Grenade
  • Flashbang Grenade
  • Throwing Knife

Tools

  • Microcam
  • Infrasonic Mine
  • ECM Jammer

Payday 3 closed beta characters

The closed beta features the original Payday Gang, which includes Wolf, Dallas, Chains, and Hoxton. According to the developers, two more heisters/characters will be included when the game officially launches.

That's everything players need to know about the content available in the closed beta. Follow Sportskeeda for more news and updates surrounding the game.

