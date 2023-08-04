How to level up in Payday 3 closed beta?

With the Payday 3 closed beta finally released, the limited number of people who have made it into the program are struggling to find means of leveling up. Unlike the previous title of the game, where Infamy could progress forward by completing objectives during heists, the system for Payday 3 seems a bit more complex than that.

Considering the game is in closed beta, it is understandable that there is no appropriate information regarding leveling up within the game. However, with the preliminary information provided, this guide will help players quickly progress through their Infamy and level up with ease.

How to level up your Infamy in Payday 3 closed beta?

This is a technical test, so we won’t have room for everyone. We want to test our servers and the game’s stability when full of actual heisters. We’ll be starting off with only 5000 people with more to come. Read more: pic.twitter.com/EtWTFaYgtI The PAYDAY 3 Technical BETA is here!This is a technical test, so we won’t have room for everyone. We want to test our servers and the game’s stability when full of actual heisters. We’ll be starting off with only 5000 people with more to come. Read more: paydaythegame.com/payday3/beta/

Payday 3, in its closed beta, features a 'Challenge' system to upgrade and level up a player's infamy. While they could simply level up by completing objectives in Payday 2, the new title requires them to be more proactive in their jobs and perform different actions.

Completing objectives within the game still grants players the necessary experience. However, supplementing with other actions, for instance, eliminating enemies with certain weapons, or completing a heist without alerting guards are means to quickly level up within the game.

The key function of the closed beta is to test servers and connectivity, and there is no detailed list of challenges for players to cross off in order to level up one's Infamy within the game. For now, it will entirely be random till the developers release a patch stating otherwise.

What is the maximum level you can reach in the Payday 3 closed beta?

The maximum level players can grind up in the closed beta of the game is Infamy level 22. Progressing through the Infamy levels will grant players access to skill points, a variety of weapons and armor, and other cosmetic additions. It must be noted that, with the game being in beta, the options offered are very limited.

A few Redditors, including user Bindal, have faced a couple of bugs in the game that prevent players from leveling up their weapons. Considering the game has not been fully developed and is in the beta stages, it is understandable that a few bugs do affect the overall gameplay of the title.

Tweet via the official Twitter page of PD3 (Image via twitter.com/PAYDAYGame)

Some players have also noticed that unless they restart the game, oftentimes challenges simply do not track, which could cause players in failing to level up within the game.

Paired with the lack of information regarding what helps players progress, some in the community have expressed their concern regarding the development of the game. However, judging from the tweet, the developers are working full-time to fix any such issues affecting players in the game.