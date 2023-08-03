"Was wise not to pre-order" - Payday 3 fans upset as game implements Denuvo, will be online-only

Payday 3, the highly anticipated third mainline installment in Overkill Software and Starbreeze Studios' popular co-op shooter franchise, will be out in roughly a month's time. And with the game's looming release date, publisher Deep Silver has finally revealed key information regarding the game's PC port, which apparently will include Denuvo anti-tamper.

With the inclusion of Denuvo, Overkill Software and Starbreeze Studios has also confirmed that the game will be strictly online-only. The game will require players to stay connected to the Payday servers, not only for the multiplayer modes, but also for the game's single-player aspect.

Apart from the online-only DRM, the Steam store page for Payday 3 also notes the mandatory requirement of a "Starbreeze Nebula" account to play the game. Suffice to say, PC players aren't particularly happy with the inclusion of DRM in Overkill and Starbreeze's upcoming title, something that was not present in previous installments of the series.

"Was wise not to pre-order."

On Reddit, many players have expressed their frustration with the constant push for online-only DRM in PC games by major publishers. Many who planned to get the game on day one withheld their pre-orders.

Payday 3 isn't the only game that, despite featuring a robust single-player mode, requires players to stay connected to the internet at all times. The recently released Arkane Studios title, Redfall, which was panned by critics and players alike for its buggy AI, bland open world, and overall uninspired game design, also featured Denuvo and online-only DRM in its PC version.

This is a technical test, so we won’t have room for everyone. We want to test our servers and the game’s stability when full of actual heisters. We’ll be starting off with only 5000 people with more to come. Read more: pic.twitter.com/EtWTFaYgtI The PAYDAY 3 Technical BETA is here!This is a technical test, so we won’t have room for everyone. We want to test our servers and the game’s stability when full of actual heisters. We’ll be starting off with only 5000 people with more to come. Read more: paydaythegame.com/payday3/beta/

Although Arkane Studios did promise to try and remove the online-only requirement of the game, Redfall still isn't playable offline, despite being a single-player narrative-driven game. Mandatory requirement of online connectivity is understandable for a strictly multiplayer experience.

However, for co-op games that also feature a robust single-player mode like Payday 3, having a online-only DRM on top of the resource hogging Denuvo anti-tamper does not make much sense.

As such, implementing these restrictions in a game is bound to attract criticism from the player base.

Having an online-only DRM alongside Denuvo will also negatively impact the game's modding scene, something that has been keeping the original games in the series alive for so long.

It remains to be seen how Denuvo and the online-only DRM's implementation affects Payday 3's overall sales and player reception, when it releases on September 21, 2023 for PS5, Xbox Series X|S, and PC.