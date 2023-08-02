Payday 3 embraces controversial DRM for its online-only release

Payday 3 will be officially launching with one of the most controversial DRM techs in the industry, Denuvo. The news comes after the developers updated the game's Steam page to reflect the implementation of the anti-tamper tech. Moreover, the game has been confirmed to be online only, so fans who want to play the heists offline and in solo mode will be barred from doing so. This has already led to an uproar in the game's community.

Denuvo is an anti-tamper and anti-cheat solution that prevents the piracy of video games. It is one of the most popular yet controversial DRM systems. Denuvo is difficult-to-bypass and has been widely adopted by many video game developers to protect their content from being pirated.

However, Denuvo is notorious for causing performance issues such as low and unstable framerates, stutters, etc. It is one of the most disliked anti-tamper solutions in the market currently. Hence, fans weren't happy when the news of Payday 3 implementing the tech became public.

Payday 3 to implement controversial Denuvo DRM amidst concerns among fans

Denuvo is infamous for causing performance issues on PC. As a result, the news of its implementation has upset the playerbase. Previously, games like Resident Evil Village have been confirmed to play better without Denuvo. But that's not all that is going wrong with PD 3.

The upcoming launch will also require users to maintain a constant connection to the internet to play. If a player loses connectivity and wishes to play the game offline with AI, they will be restricted. Moreover, the game will require players to sign up for a third-party client, Starbreeze Nebula, to get started with the title.

Despite being a promising title, these issues have led players to cancel their pre-orders, with many taking to online threads to shun the developers.

Payday 3, via their official website, had to say the following with concerns regarding Denuvo,

"We have added Denuvo’s Anti-Tampering functionality for PAYDAY 3 in order to safeguard the game and protect its intellectual property. This will ensure that PAYDAY 3 is not pirated and we as developers can concentrate on what we do best: create a great experience for aspiring heisters."

They further added,

"Denuvo Anti-Tampering was already implemented during internal playtests, with very positive results as it did not impact the performance of the game at all. It will also be implemented in the Technical Beta."

That covers everything there is to know about the implementation of Denuvo in PD 3. Fans looking forward to the game can get their hands on the limited-time closed beta that's currently live. It is scheduled to launch on September 21, 2023, for Xbox Series X|S, PC, and PlayStation 5.