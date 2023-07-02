Best WRPG game deals at Steam Summer Sale 2023

The WRPG (Western RPG) sub-genre stands strong today thanks to the foundation laid by older classics. With many big names like Dragon Age and Fallout carrying the genre's banner forward, fans are treated to some solid RPG experiences. This is even more so true thanks to the ongoing Steam sale. The latest Summer Sale event has plenty of iconic RPGs on discount for players to purchase.

From AAA franchises to Indie treats, there is ample variety in the WRPG genre here. So those who have an itch for long campaigns with rich lore and engaging combat need not look further. Let's take a look at some of the best WRPGs to buy on Steam during the current Summer Sale 2023.

Five great WRPGs to check out during Steam Summer Sale 2023

1) Mass Effect Legendary Edition (75% off)

Original price: $59.99

Discounted price: $14.99

The aptly titled Mass Effect Legendary Edition packages three beloved sci-fi classics from BioWare in one bundle:

Mass Effect

Mass Effect 2

Mass Effect 3

Throughout the WRPG saga, players follow Captain Shepard through a space-faring adventure to stop the Reaper threat. The rich narrative is bolstered further by well-written characters that keep players invested in the world. This third-person shooter combines RPG elements for a unique combat experience.

Players will pick from varied classes and command their allies on the field to deal with alien threats. At the same time, players will mold Captain Shepard thanks to the Paragon/Renegade morality system. This is further affected by making different choices that affect players' relationships with other characters and change the narrative outcome.

2) Deus Ex: Mankind Divided (85% off)

Original price: $29.99

Discounted price: $4.49

The latest entry in the acclaimed Deus Ex immersive sim series is a polarizing one for many fans. Deus Ex: Mankind Divided's narrative sees Adam Jensen grapple with his past and come close to unraveling a worldwide conspiracy. The formula set by its 2011 predecessor Deus Ex: Human Revolution is expanded upon greatly here.

More verticality, new augmentations, grander level design, and more help this stealth FPS experience be the greatest in the series. Sure, the narrative is not as strong as other entries, but players will enjoy exploring detailed non-linear sandboxes. Discover optional quests, tucked-away collectibles and make decisions that can result in multiple endings.

3) Kingdom Come Deliverance (75% off)

Original price: $29.99

Discounted price: $7.49

This underrated open-world WRPG from Warhorse Studios is like no other. Set in the Kingdom of Bohemia, players control a young soldier named Henry. After his village is razed to the ground, he must seek revenge. Setting out for vengeance against Hungarian king Sigismund's invasion, this first-person game lays an emphasis on historical accuracy.

Players select between different classes for Henry as they navigate the sandbox. The combat is also first-person with an emphasis on realism. The hack & slash battles are strategic, as players must be cautious of their stance and poses. The open-world is also brimming with varied characters and rich side missions to undertake. With impressive attention to detail, horseback combat, and more, Kingdom Come Deliverance is a refreshing RPG experience.

4) Wasteland 3 (80% off)

Original price: $39.99

Discounted price: $7.99

Players who miss the older Fallout style will be more than satisfied with Wasteland 3. The latest entry in the underrated sci-fi WRPG series is arguably the best yet. Set in post-apocalyptic Colorado, a local ruler called The Patriarch rescues Arizona Ranger Team survivors. To repay this debt, players take up a contract to kill those on the ruler's hit-list. This results in a tumultuous journey with many hard choices to be made.

Players will also recruit a squad of varied members, each of which can specialize in different play styles. The turn-based tactical combat is also challenging, forcing players to think before they act. Varied biomes, missions, brand-new loot, and tough boss fights await players at every turn. Decide the fate of Colorado by making different choices.

5) The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt - Complete Edition (70%)

Original price: $49.99

Discounted price: $14.99

The iconic WRPG series from CD Projekt RED saw its most popular entry in 2015. The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt is the latest entry in the franchise as players once again step into the boots of monster slayer Geralt. His adoptive daughter Ciri is missing and the threat of the Wild Hunt looms overhead. This results in an exciting and soulful adventure full of narrative excellence.

The open-world has many points of interest, from ruins and small villages to large cities. Armed with two swords, Geralt deals with any threat that comes his way whether monster or human. Sprinkle some magical signs on top, and this lends combat a strategic element as there are varied monsters to discover and defeat.

The game also received a visual overhaul earlier this year. The Complete Edition includes all DLC and the two iconic expansions: Hearts of Stone and Blood & Wine.

Poll : 0 votes