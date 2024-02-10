7 best games like Final Fantasy 7 to play in 2024

Some of the best games like Final Fantasy 7 belong to a sub-genre of RPG titles, JRPGs. They are quite successful, as evidenced by the multiple releases in 2023. Final Fantasy 7 shares many similarities with JRPGs, like animated art styles, emphasis on the narrative, and memorable characters.

This article lists a few games Final Fantasy 7 fans would enjoy in 2024.

Note: This article is subjective and reflects the author's opinions.

Some of the best games like Final Fantasy 7 to play in 2024

1) Granblue Fantasy: Relink

Granblue Fantasy Relink is one of the best games like Final Fantasy 7 to play in 2024 (Image via Cygames)

This Cygames title, which was launched on February 1, 2024, has received positive praise from critics. Granblue Fantasy Relink, as a standalone release, does not scare new players by requiring them to have played previous titles to understand the tale. Newcomers are treated to a compelling, albeit brief, single-player campaign experience.

According to players and reviewers, the highlight of Granblue Fantasy: Relink is its characters, which will appeal to fans of Final Fantasy 7. GBF: Relink's gameplay style and intriguing characters make it one of the best games like Final Fantasy 7 to play in 2024.

2) Tales of Arise

Tales of Arise was voted best RPG game by Game Awards in 2021 (Image via Bandai Namco)

Tales of Arise, launched on September 10, 2021, has received much attention because of its storyline and character development. This game from Bandai Namco was voted as the best RPG title at the Game Awards 2021. It sold over a million copies in less than a week.

Players have noticed that Tales of Arise's well-refined battle scenes and the contents of its DLC Beyond the Dawn are similar to those found in Final Fantasy 7. Both have changed the focus from prior titles on the major acts of their combats, emphasizing a more grounded form of fighting. This makes Tales of Arise one of the best games like Final Fantasy 7 in 2024.

3) Xenoblade Chronicles 3

Xenoblade Chronicles 3 is one of the best games for FF7 fans to play (Image via Monolith Soft/Nintendo)

This release by Monolith Soft largely presents the same environment as its previous titles, with a hint of a future viewpoint. This continuous open-world video game, which has a story-driven playstyle and a fighting system that recalls gamers of Final Fantasy titles, received positive reviews from critics upon release.

While the story can be a touch dismal at times, it is the way the characters interact throughout certain points in the plotline that draws fans like those of Final Fantasy 7. It lasts well over 100 hours due to character development and progression. These reasons make Xenoblade Chronicles 3 one of the best games like Final Fantasy 7 that players can try out in 2024.

4) Persona 5 Strikers

Persona 5 Strikers is one of the best games like Final Fantasy to play in 2024 (Image via Omega Force/P Studio)

This title from Omega Force/P Studio has received critical acclaim for its RPG style and battle actions. Persona 5 Strikers, released in Japan on February 20, 2020, and worldwide on February 23, 2022, is distinctive in many aspects while remaining true to Persona 5 games at heart.

Even though Persona 5 Strikers has memorable characters, it lacks the social elements that characterize the Persona 5 game series. However, one major part of Strikers that will sway Final Fantasy 7 lovers is the fighting, which includes mechanics such as staggering, elemental weaknesses, character shifting, and so on. It is thus one of the best games like Final Fantasy 7 to play in 2024.

5) Nier Automata

Nier Automata is a critically acclaimed game that FF7 players should try in 2024 (Image via Square Enix)

Nier Automata is a title from PlatinumGames set during a war between alien-made machines and human-made androids. Released on March 17, 2017, this title treats players to massively scaled surroundings and fights. This, combined with the beautiful art style of the game, made Nier Automata receive a positive overall review and also get a follow-up Nier Automata anime in 2023.

Even though it is only the real-time action of Nier Automata that is similar to Final Fantasy 7, fans of FF7 will no doubt enjoy its setting, world design, and overall visual glamour. It can thus be considered one of the best games like Final Fantasy 7 players will enjoy in 2024.

6) Monster Hunter Rise

Monster Hunter Rise is one of the best games like Final Fantasy 7 to play in 2024 (Image via Capcom)

Monster Hunter Rise is the sixth release in the Monster Hunter Series. This Capcom title includes the addition of a new companion that may be ridden to travel around the map or fight alongside. The game garnered great feedback and rapidly became the second-best-selling title in the series.

Despite the striking differences between MHR and FF7, fans of Final Fantasy 7 may enjoy Monster Hunter Rise due to their similar hack-and-slash gameplay styles. Running around with comically large weapons on characters that indulge in hack-and-slash combat and take bounties on their opponents will likely please FF7 aficionados. As a result, it is one of the best games like Final Fantasy 7 that fans can check out in 2024.

7) Scarlet Nexus

Scarlet Nexus is a Bandai Namco title that received critical acclaim (Image via Bandai Namco)

In Scarlet Nexus, you can control either the protagonist, Yuito, or Kasane. It is an underrated game that puts a lot of focus on Telekinesis. The game portrays an alternate reality where humanity has built technologies and formed a society based on compounds contained in human brains.

Scarlet Nexus shares some similarities with Final Fantasy 7 that fans can enjoy. There are enjoyable twists and turns, and the real-time combat is quite exciting. Scarlet Nexus grants you access to teammates, skill trees, and a third-person perspective playstyle, which makes it one of the best games like Final Fantasy 7 to play in 2024.