All Flux Construct locations in The Legend of Zelda Tears of the Kingdom

The Legend of Zelda Tears of the Kingdom features a plethora of unique enemy and boss encounters that you can only stumble upon if you're thorough with your exploration of Hyrule. Most of them were included in the prequel, The Legend of Zelda Breath of the Wild, but a handful of new enemy types have been introduced in the newest iteration.

One of them is the Flux Construct, and it is easily one of the most spectacular and fun bosses that The Legend of Zelda Tears of the Kingdom has to offer. Much like the Zonai Constructs that you find on the Great Sky Island, Flux Constructs are ancient Zonai-powered constructs that were corrupted by the release of the Demon King.

Here's a comprehensive guide to all the Flux Construct locations in The Legend of Zelda Tears of the Kingdom, as well as a few helpful tips and tricks that will help you emerge victorious.

Where to find the Flux Constructs in the Legend of Zelda Tears of the Kingdom

Being Zonai constructs of the past, the Flux Constructs are found exclusively on the Great Sky Island and the regions surrounding it. You can find the very first Flux Construct in the game while exploring the opening regions of the Sky Island before you even venture into Hyrule. The Flux Constructs are easily identifiable by the arena they inhabit.

Since these constructs are huge (akin to the Colossi in Team Ico's Shadow of the Colossus), you can easily find them while exploring the Great Sky Island. Here's all the Flux Construct locations alongside their exact co-ordinates in The Legend of Zelda Tears of the Kingdom:

Flux Construct I: The Great Sky Island (0486, -1542, 1439)

Flux Construct I: Hebra Mountains Sky (-3832, 2681, 0544)

Hebra Mountains Sky (-3832, 2681, 0544) Flux Construct II: Sokkala Sky Archipelago (3651, 1813, 0988)

The Flux Constructs may not present you with the toughest boss encounters in the game (that crown goes to the Gleeoks and Lynels), but they sure are spectacular to fight in The Legend of Zelda Tears of the Kingdom. They don't have any elemental weakness; however, you can target the glowing Zonai box on their body and deal damage to them.

You should use long-range weapons, such as spears, two-handed axes, and the bow, against these enemies. We recommend the Construct Bow if you intend to fight Flux Construct I on the Great Sky Island.

