The Legend of Zelda Tears of the Kingdom, much like its predecessor, features several memorable and challenging boss fights. The title offers players many engaging boss fights, from returning monsters like the Hinox and Stone Talus to newly added ones like the Gleeoks, Flux Construct, and Gloom Hands. Among the newly added enemy types that appear in boss fights in The Legend of Zelda Tears of the Kingdom is the Frox, found within the Depths.

The Frox are amphibious creatures that can pose a challenge, especially during the game's early stages. This guide lists all Frox locations in The Legend of Zelda Tears of the Kingdom, so you can prepare yourself before engaging them.

Where to find Frox in The Legend of Zelda Tears of the Kingdom?

The Frox are found exclusively within the Depths, where, much like the Hinox, are slumbering or patrolling their territory. Since these enemies remain in the darkest parts of the Depths, it is essential to carry a decent amount of Brightbloom with you to illuminate the arena before battling them.

Once you reach certain parts of the Depths, you will sense a Frox's presence by the lack of any other enemy type within a wide radius. Moreover, their massive stature is quite difficult to miss. Here's every Frox location within the Depths in The Legend of Zelda Tears of the Kingdom along with their co-ordinates:

U-u-ujoj Lightroot (west) (2171, -3531, -0448)

Kohsustu Lightroot (east) (0807, -3376, -0475)

Nikohsi Lightroot (north) (-0352, -3186, -0465)

Amakawis Lightroot (north) (-2435, -3159, -0474)

Amakawis Lightroot (west) (-2743, -3317, -0441)

Mihcihc Lightroot (southwest) (-3387, -3220, -0468)

South of Gonatoyrim Lightroot (-4684, -3482, -0467)

South of Rasinadul Lightroot (-4070, -2594, -0491)

Southwest of Jadakakar Lightroot (-2237, -1987, -0583)

Southwest of Umamustor Lightroot (-3614, -1530, -0804)

North of Stamayam Lightroot (-4708, -1263, -0939)

South of Nihcayam Lightroot (-0777, -1071, -0469)

Northwest of Stakijat Lightroot (0182, -0845, -0476)

Northeast of Migo-o Lightroot (3003, -0792, -0513)

Northeast of Korakut Lightroot (1068, -0069, -0465)

Southeast of Kataki Lightroot (-3763, 0960, -0551)

South of Nupisoyuat Lightroot (-4437, 2664, -0667)

Northeast of Worihas Lightroot (-3177, 2664, -0887)

West of U-nazohso Lightroot (-1798, 3663, -0676)

Northeast of Yisuayam Lightroot (-0944, 2829, -0618)

Northeast of Nikakik Lightroot (-0175, 2900, -0616)

East of Katenim Lightroot (0550, 3456, -0591)

Northeast of Kawamit Lightroot (2107, 1721, -0753)

Southeast of Akinatanis Lightroot (4012, 2198, -0468)

The Frox are not that difficult to beat, at least during the early game. However, they can be a threat if you don't know how to deal them damage. To defeat the Frox, you must attack and damage the crystallized weak points on its back.

