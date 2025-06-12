All game announcements from the Konami Press Start 2025

Konami Press Start 2025 was the publisher's livestream that aimed to expand on the studio's upcoming projects. Among the numerous games on the horizon, many were installments in iconic franchises, while a few were brand-new titles. The livestream provided new information on games like Metal Gear Solid Delta: Snake Eater, Silent Hill F, Suikoden, etc.

This article lists all the announcements from the latest Konami showcase.

All game announcements revealed at Konami Press Start 2025

Metal Gear Solid Delta: Snake Eater

The livestream first expanded on the new features of the MGS 3 remake. The developers showcased two unique modes for the title: The Snake vs. Monkey for PS5 and Steam versions, and Snake vs. Bomberman. The other unique features displayed were the Secret Theater and Sneaking DLC costume pack.

Finally, the section focused on FOX HUNT, a new online PvP battle mode in the game.

Darwin's Paradox

The next title annoucned in the Konami Press Start 2025 event is Darwin's Paradox. It will be an action-platformer title that puts you in the tentacles of an octopus who gets separated from his home. Your goal is to return back to the ocean. You'll need to use the octopus' "amplified" abilities to traverse unique environments and challenges.

eFootball

The next announcement in Konami Press Start 2025 is eFootball's new season, introduced by Lionel Messi, Neymar Jr., and Luis Suarez. The footage also showcased their in-game models, working together to score a goal. Aside from that, however, there weren't any updates regarding the soccer game.

eBaseball MLB Pro Spirit

Konami Press Start 2025 also delivered updates regarding the baseball mobile game. This promotional footage featured the venerable Shohei Ohtani. Furthermore, the title also announced the new additions to the game's real-life-based lineups of MLB teams: Adley Rutschman and Jackson Merrill.

Yu-Gi-Oh!

Grant Dean Williams started the section for Yu-Gi-Oh! The basketball player is a huge fan of the IP, and just "stopped by" to wish luck to all participants of Duellist Cups, Road to Worlds, and World Championships. In other news about the franchise, the Early Days game collection (available on Switch and Steam) is currently on sale with a 20% discount.

Suikoden Star Leap

The Suikoden section in Konami Press Start 2025 event had some announcemnts and a new game reveal. Rui Naito and Tatsuya Ogushi, producer and director of Suikoden 1&2 HD Remaster respectively, showcased gratitude to players. They revealed that the project received positive feedback from both fans and newcomers. They also annouced that the collection will be coming to Nintendo Switch 2 with performance improvements.

Aside from that, the Suikoden section also introduced Star Leap: a mobile RPG set in the same franchise. This new title will also launch on Steam.

Gradius Origins

Gradius Origins is a compilation that includes the games from both Gradius and Salamander retro scrolling-shooter franchises. The original titles for both debuted back in the 1980s. Thus, seeing these old-school shooters made accessible for the new generation of fans is a great move for preserving video game history.

This collection also includes Salamander 3, a brand new entry in the franchise. Furthermore, the collection will feature many quality-of-life improvements. The collection launches on PC, PS5, Xbox Series, and Nintendo Switch on August 7, 2025.

Deliver At All Costs

The chaotic delivery title took the next spot at Konami Press Start 2025. The new teaser focused on Winston, a courier. Your goal, as the name would imply, is to deliver at all costs (thats a dedication for a promotion if I've seen one). Set in the 1980s, the game is like an arcade-ified delivery simulator but filled with chaos. It is available for purchase now on PC, Xbox Series X|S, and PlayStation 5.

Eden's Zero

The next announcement at the livestream was a game based on Eden's Zero. The space fantasy manga by Hiro Mishima, who also wrote Fairy Tail and Rave Master, is getting an ARPG adaptation. The title is set to release on PC, PS5, and Xbox Series X|S on July 15, 2025. Players can also try out its demo, available right now.

Survival Kids

Survival Kids took over the spotlight next at Konami Press Start 2025. It focuses on you trying to cooperate with other players to escape an island. While simple, the title is extremely accessible for gamers of all age groups. The family-friendly co-op survival title is available for purchase right now on Nintendo Switch 2.

Silent Hill F

The penultimate section of Konami Press Start 2025 was focused on Silent Hill F. It showed the behind-the-scenes of the game, with some developer commentary talking about the vision behind the title. Series producer Motoi Okamoto summed up the directional focus of Silent Hill F with the line:

"Find the beauty in terror."

Silent Hill Remake

Konami concluded its event by dropping its biggest announcement: The Silent Hill 1 Remake. Not much was revealed about it besides the fact that it's currently in development. In an unsurprising move, development duties are given to Bloober Team. Considering it did an incredible job with the Silent Hill 2 Remake, it looks like the title is in good hands.

