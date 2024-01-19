The Xbox Developer Direct 2024 brought with it a ton of new announcements surrounding exciting new IPs. A list of all game announcements at Xbox Developer Direct 2024 can be found summarized below. Keep in mind that some of the names have an estimated release window instead of a definitive date, and as such, may be subject to delays.

Read on to learn more about the same, as well as their Xbox Game Pass release eligibilities.

All 5 game announcements at Xbox Developer Direct 2024, in order of release

1) Senua’s Saga: Hellblade 2

The sequel to Ninja Theory’s excellent Senua’s Saga, Senua’s Saga: Hellblade II has players step into the shoes of Senua once again. The new game takes Senua to Iceland, where she must face the demons within. Much like the first title, this one will also feature vivid depictions of psychosis, complete with spatial audio cues to offer a completely immersive experience.

Senua’s Saga: Hellblade II is set to release on May 21, 2024, for the PC and Xbox Series X/S. It will also be available on the Xbox Game Pass service, Day One.

2) Visions of Mana

Square Enix’s Visions of Mana made its entry for the game announcements at Xbox Developer Direct 2024, marking a return to the series in over 15 years. Snippets of gameplay and lore were presented to the audience, as well as a look into the composition of its mesmerizing soundtrack.

Visions of Mana is set to release sometime in Summer 2024 for the PC and Xbox Series X/S, bringing with it the classic (but revamped) combat the series is known for.

Visions of Mana is not mentioned to have a release on Xbox Game Pass.

3) Avowed

Avowed is a new fantasy RPG from developer Obsidian Entertainment and Xbox Game Studios. The game takes place in the Living Lands of Eora, and can be best described as Obsidian’s own Skyrim. The Xbox Developer Direct showed off snippets of combat, including dual-wielding wands. Readers can expect a rich, vibrant world full of secrets and tasteful combat that is sure to have them spend hours on the title.

Avowed was a particularly exciting game announcement at the Xbox Developer Direct 2024, and is set to release in Fall this year for the PC and Xbox Series X/S. The game will be available on Xbox Game Pass, Day One.

4) Ara: History Untold

Developed by Oxide Games, Ara: History Untold is a strategy game that focuses on human civilization and its various histories. Like any good RTS, Ara has players building their own nation, ensuring prosperity, and battling against various other civilizations in order to become the one true ruler. A particular highlight of the game announcements at Xbox Developer Direct 2024 was Ara’s focus on crafting, and a unique spin on the turn-based combat that the genre is known for.

Ara: History Untold releases Fall this year for the PC and Xbox Series X/S. The game is also expected to be made available via Microsoft’s Game Pass subscription service.

5) Indiana Jones and the Great Circle

The finale among the game announcements at Xbox Developer Direct 2024 was in the form of Indiana Jones and the Great Circle; it was a surprise announcement to boot. The game received its first trailer and working title, detailing gorgeous visuals and over 13 minutes of first-person gameplay footage. It is being developed by MachineGames of Wolfenstein (The New Order and The New Colossus) fame, with Lucasfilm Games in tow.

Indiana Jones and the Great Circle is led by the one and only Todd Howard, and is set to release sometime later this year. The game will also release on Microsoft’s Xbox Game Pass service on Day One.

Other miscellaneous announcements

Miscellaneous other game announcements at Xbox Developer Direct 2024 include the Diablo IV Season of the Construct (releasing January 23, 2024) and The Elder Scrolls Online 2024 content drop. ESO is set to receive a major addition that will feature new areas, plots, and other QoL changes.

For more on the game announcements at Xbox Developer Direct 2024, check out out Xbox section on Sportskeeda.