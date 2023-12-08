Visions of Mana announced at The Game Awards 2023: Platforms, release window, and more

The Mana series is back after a long hiatus. Visions of Mana saw its debut at The Game Awards 2023, showcased by publisher Square Enix. Touted as the first series mainline entry in over 15 years, players can gear up for a new open-world JRPG adventure. The game is currently under development, but fans are wondering about the premise, platform, and potential release window.

Read on to find out more about the return of one of the most cherished JRPG franchises in existence for the modern era.

Visions of Mana arrives in 2024 for current-gen consoles and PC

In the game, players take on the role of Val, a young man living his life in the Fire Village of Tianeea. However, when the Faerie chooses his childhood friend to visit the revered Tree of Mana, he must accompany her to safeguard her from any threats that arise.

As players may have guessed, this JRPG title will be an open-world game built right from the ground up for modern platforms. To be more precise, the publisher teems it as "semi-open," but it is unclear if that means the world will be divided into segments or something else. The game is coming to PC (via Steam), PlayStation 5, and Xbox Series X|S platforms sometime in 2024.

The game world is vibrant and teeming with dangers despite its wondrous fantasy appeal. Classic monsters return alongside new ones as players engage them in real-time combat via the party system. If you are worried about the game not being faithful to the series, worry not, as series veterans are on board to bring Visions of Mana to life.