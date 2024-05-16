All game modes in Marvel Rivals alpha test explained

With the Marvel Rivals alpha test underway, lucky fans got their hands on the latest 6v6 hero shooter from Netease Games. Throughout this test period, players will gain access to all 19 characters in the game thus far, giving a good idea of how they play across the various game modes. Those who didn't receive access may wonder about all the modes included.

We take a look at all game modes for the Marvel Rivals alpha test and what players can expect from each as we approach the final release.

Every game mode included in the Marvel Rivals alpha test

Tokyo 2099 is one of the various maps to be featured across game modes (Image via Netease Games)

A total of five different game modes are available in Marvel Rivals' closed alpha playtest phase. Those who can access the playtest will be able to pick between the following options after booting the game:

Tutorial: Players will get to grips with learning how the fundamentals of the game work.

Players will get to grips with learning how the fundamentals of the game work. Quick Match: The Unranked mode will see players fight across various maps and game types.

The Unranked mode will see players fight across various maps and game types. Competitive: This is the game's ranked mode, where skilled players compete to reach the top of the leaderboards.

This is the game's ranked mode, where skilled players compete to reach the top of the leaderboards. Pocket Universe: This mode is all about racking up the most eliminations while respawning alternately.

This mode is all about racking up the most eliminations while respawning alternately. Custom: Players can set up custom lobbies for games.

To top it off, here are all the game types featured in the Marvel Rivals alpha test. Each mode can feature any of these as an objective to be accomplished:

Convoy: This is the game's equivalent of the Payload mode in other games.

This is the game's equivalent of the Payload mode in other games. Domination: This sees players capture and hold control points across a map.

This sees players capture and hold control points across a map. Convergence: This sees players duke it out across a single capture point that periodically changes.

In a nutshell, it is similar to traditional hero shooters, so fans of games such as Overwatch can dive into it without issues. Nineteen characters are confirmed to be in the Marvel Rivals closed test, each with unique abilities and playstyles. The recent alpha is a limited-time playtest and will end on May 21, 2024.

Since it is still in the early stages, no official release date has been confirmed as of yet for Marvel Rivals.