All Games coming to PS5 in June 2024

PS5 has sold many consoles at this point and fans are waiting for more games to come out on the system. Since this year has been dry due to the lack of exclusive games, there isn't much content to look forward to. However, with June finally here, there are still some new games coming out that may not be on your radar but are worth checking out.

Here are all the games coming out for the PS5 in June 2024.

Note: This list is subjective, reflects the author's opinions, and is not ranked in any particular order.

These games are being anticipated by PS5 players in June 2024

1) Destiny 2 The Final Shape

PS5 players are looking forward to The Final Shape expansion (Image via Bungie Inc.)

June 4, 2024, will see the arrival of the long-awaited The Final Shape expansion for Destiny 2 on the PS5. This update will be the high point for the Light and Death saga as the game delves deep into the lore. It will continue to explore the origins of darkness that has haunted the traveler for years. Players are excited to see what new features apart from the story will this update provide.

2) Shin Megami Tensei V: Vengeance

Shin Megami Tensei V: Vengeance lets you play as a Demigod (Image via Atlus)

Shin Megami Tensei V: Vengeance is a JRPG coming to PS5 on June 14, 2024, with a second story route. You will get to experience the second half of the game with a new route that will completely change your experience. There are many new additions, such as new locations to explore, demons to fight, and quality-of-life improvements, to make the experience top-notch.

3) Still Wakes the Deep

Still Wakes the Deep is a psychological horror game (Image via The Chinese Room)

Still Wakes the Deep is a story-rich game with psychological horror elements and will be released for PS5 on June 18, 2024. The story of this single-player game takes place in 1975 when the Beira D oil rig was hit by a massive disaster. As the rig is slowly collapsing, your objective is to get your crew to safety from the horrors lurking around that can't be comprehended by logic.

4) Blud

Blud has a captivating art style (Image via Exit 73 Studios)

Sporting the animation style of a cartoon from the 2000s, Blud will be released on the PS5 on June 18, 2024. The game has you playing in a life-or-death situation as you are tasked to survive a vampire apocalypse while ensuring the safety of your friends throughout the journey. This hack-and-slash game promises to provide satisfying combat with hand-drawn animations to keep you engaged for hours.

5) Monster Hunter Stories

Monster Hunter Stories will be a treat for all the fans of the franchise (Image via Capcom)

Monster Hunter Stories will be released for PS5 on June 14, 2024, and will be another addition to the popular Monster Hunter franchise. This single-player adventure will be story-rich and stuffed with intricate RPG elements that will expand on the existing mechanics of the series. You will be hunting monsters and fighting enemies in the turn-based combat the series is known for.

6) The Elder Scrolls Online: Gold Road

The Elder Scrolls Online: Gold Road expansion is arriving on the PS5 (Image via ZeniMax Online Studios)

The Elder Scrolls Online: Gold Road is the game's latest expansion and is set to be released for PS5 on June 18, 2024. This MMORPG adds a new zone for player exploration along with the return of the threat to the West Weald, the Daedric Prince. This new content gives you more choices to customize your skills and fight in combat as you explore the new locations and save the city of Skingrad from the Daedric cult.

7) Killer Klowns from Outer Space: The Game

Killer Klowns from Outer Space: The Game is a survival horror co-op experience (Image via IllFonic)

Killer Klowns from Outer Space: The Game will come to PS5 on June 4, 2024. You can enjoy this multiplayer co-op shooter by encountering threats out of this planet while trying to survive clowns trying to murder you in a 1980s horror setting. The game is violent and will feature gruesome action sequences so be prepared to face your worst nightmares!

8) Elden Ring Shadow of the Erdtree

ELDEN RING Shadow of the Erdtree is finally coming to PS5 (Image via FromSoftware Inc.)

Shadow of the Erdtree is the upcoming DLC for the Game of the Year of 2022, Elden Ring. This DLC is expected to release on PS5 on June 21, 2024, and is set to add to the game's massive success. This expansion will test the patience of many as the new bosses that have been included are rumored to be harder than Malenia (the hardest boss fight of the main game).

