All games coming to Xbox in June 2024

June is finally here and we have new games that are set to be released on Xbox consoles. These titles have a confirmed release date and fans have been awaiting their arrival for quite some time. While June is not as flavorful as the last few months, there are still some titles that might interest you.

Here are all the games released on Xbox in June 2024.

Note: This list is subjective and reflects the author's opinions. It is not ranked in any particular order.

These games are coming to Xbox in June 2024

1) Destiny 2 The Final Shape

The Final Shape is the next big story expansion for Destiny 2 (Image via Bungie Inc.)

Destiny 2 is getting a new update that will hit Xbox on June 4. This expansion will be the climactic point of the light and death saga, as Destiny 2 will dive deep into the story. The Final Shape update will explore the nature and origins of darkness that has chased the traveler for eons. This saga continues the story from the first Destiny game and fans are excited to play it.

2) Shin Megami Tensei V: Vengeance

Shin Megami Tensei V: Vengeance has more content (Image via Atlus)

The Shin Megami Tensei series branched out from the Persona games. Released on June 14 for Xbox, this entry brings new locations to explore, demons to capture, and other things that will keep you busy for hours. This game comes with an additional route story, which makes its second half completely different.

3) Blud

Blud is an action RPG with an animated art style (Image via Exit 73 Studios)

Hitting Xbox on June 18, Blud offers a captivating art style and several action RPG elements. The graphics in this game are hand drawn, which makes it look similar to shows on Cartoon Network. In this hack-and-slash entry, your objective is to save your buddies from a vampire apocalypse and kill your enemies in classic 90s cartoon fashion.

4) The Elder Scrolls Online: Gold Road

The Elder Scrolls Online: Gold Road is an upcoming expansion (Image via ZeniMax Online Studios)

The Elder Scrolls Online: Gold Road is the upcoming expansion to the original game releasing on June 18 for Xbox consoles. This MMORPG sees the return of the Daedric Prince who has brought disaster with him to West Weald. Players get the opportunity to protect the city of Skingrad from the Daedric cult and explore new places in the game.

5) Killer Klowns from Outer Space: The Game

Killer Klowns from Outer Space: The Game is a multiplayer experience (Image via IllFonic)

Killer Klowns from Outer Space: The Game will hit Xbox consoles on June 4. This survival horror multiplayer game is a co-op experience you can enjoy with friends as you encounter extraterrestrial threats. You are thrown in a setting that matches the 80s classic movie aesthetic to survive clowns that are out to get you.

6) Elden Ring Shadow of the Erdtree

Elden Ring Shadow of the Erdtree is the most awaited expansion (image via FromSoftware Inc.)

Shadow of the Erdtree is the most awaited DLC for Elden Ring. It is finally going to be released for Xbox on June 21. After Elden Ring won the Game of the Year award, the studio wanted to close its narrative with a bang, leading to the creation of this DLC, which is said to have extremely difficult boss battles and epic visuals.

