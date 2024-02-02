All Genshin Impact character birthdays in February

Lynette, Lyney, and four other units have their Genshin Impact character birthdays in February. This means that players will receive customized mails from them containing various freebies along with a special letter. The freebies are usually food items that heal or grant various boosts upon consumption. It is also worth noting that characters can send you customized mails even if you do not have them in your collection.

Genshin Impact character birthdays in February

Lynette: February 2

Lynette’s birthday is on February 2, which makes her the first character to have their birthday in February. On her birthday, all players receive an in-game mail from the character, alongside items such as Rainbow Roses and her special dish, A Leisurely Sip, which boosts all team member's Healing Bonus by 25% for 300 seconds.

Lyney: February 2

Lyney shares the same birthday as Lynette, as they are twins. Lyney also sends a unique mail to players who log into the game that day. The mail contains Fontain’s local specialty, Lumidouce Bell, and his signature Dish, Cubic Tricks. Upon consumption, the dish increases the CRIT Rate and CRIT DMG of all team members by 20% for a total of 300 seconds.

Alhaitham: February 11

Alhaitham is next on the list, given that his Genshin Impact character birthday comes nine days after Lyney's. On this day, players receive a mail with a special letter along with several gifts, including his special dish. His signature dish, Ideal Circumstance, replenishes 40% of the maximum HP and an additional 2350 HP of a single character.

Beidou: February 14

Beidou, the captain of The Crux, will be the next Genshin Impact character birthday of the month. After logging into the game on February 14, players receive a mail from her, alongside a few Noctilucous Jade, an ore found only in Liyue, and her signature dish, Flash-Fried Filet. It revives a character with 10% of their maximum HP plus an additional 150 HP.

Sangonomiya Kokomi: February 22

The young Divine Priestess of the Watatsumi Island, Sangonomiya Kokomi, was born on February 22. When players log into the game on this day, they receive yet another special mail that contains Kokomi’s signature dish and a few Spectral Hearts. Her signature dish, A Stunning Stratagem, heals 16% of an ally’s maximum HP plus an additional 1350 HP.

Bennett: February 29

Bennett is the last character celebrating their birthday in February. Since their birthday is on February 29, it is commemorated on February 28 in non-leap years. On his birthday, he will send all players Boreal Wolf’s Milk Tooth, a Weapon Ascension Material, and Teyvat Charred Egg, his specialty. It revives a downed character and replenishes 10% of their max HP plus an additional 150 HP.