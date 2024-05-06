All Ghost of Tsushima trophies explained

Trophies or achievements in a game add a lot to its replayability value, especially for linear action-adventure titles like Ghost of Tsushima. Much like any other recent PlayStation first-party game, Sucker Punch Production's open-world Samurai title features some really "easy-to-unlock" trophies, with most being tied to story progression and a few locked behind collectibles as well as side quests.
However, there are also a few that will require you to work a bit to master the game's combat system. While not on the same level as those in titles like Devil May Cry 5 or Monster Hunter World, some of Ghost of Tsushima's trophies do require you to get accustomed to the various combat skills and playstyles.
Here's a look at all the Ghost of Tsushima trophies on PlayStation 5 and PlayStation 4, including the ones tied to the Legends multiplayer mode.
Ghost of Tsushima trophy list
Ghost of Tsushima has a total of 52 trophies, including the Iki Island DLC, Legends (multiplayer mode), and also the New Game+ mode. The base game trophies count towards the Platinum, whereas the DLC trophies count towards total completion. Additionally, on PC, you will need to get all the trophies (base game + DLC) to get 100% completion.
Here's a look at all the Ghost of Tsushima trophies on PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, and PC:
Base game (Ghost of Tsushima)
- Living Legend (Platinum): Collect all trophies.
- Teller of Tales: Complete all the Mythic Tales.
- Helping Sword Hand: Complete all Tales of Tsushima.
- Flash of Steel: Defeat 20 enemies with a counter-attack after a perfect parry.
- Witness Protection: Shoot a terrified enemy with an arrow while they are fleeing.
- All in the Wrist: Defeat the maximum amount of enemies within a single Standoff.
- Open for Business: Successfully stagger 50 enemies.
- There can be Only One: Complete every duel.
- Have a Nice Fall: Kill an enemy with fall damage by knocking them off a ledge.
- Haunting Precision: Kill 20 enemies with Ghost Stance strikes.
- The Ghost of Legend: Build your legend and earn the title Ghost of Tsushima.
- Quick Study: Learn the Stone, Water, Wind, and Moon combat stances.
- Every Trick in the Book: Get all throwable Ghost Weapon techniques.
- The Perfect Storm: Fully upgrade your sword.
- A Charming Man: Equip a charm in all six slots.
- Gifted: Collect 10 gifts from altars.
- Slay: Get 30 pieces of Vanity Gear.
- Light the Way: Rekindle all the lighthouses of Tsushima.
- Favour of the Kami: Find and honor all Shinto Shrines.
- Honor the Unseen: Bow to 10 hidden altars.
- Lost and Found: Collect a Sword Kit from a Pillar of Honour.
- Monochrome Masters: Purchase an item from the Black and White Dye merchants.
- A Moment in Time: Personalise a scene in photo mode.
- Avid Reader: Collect 20 Records.
- Know Your Enemy: Collect 20 Mongol artifacts.
- Body, Mind and Spirit: Complete all hot springs, haiku, Inari shrines, and Bamboo Strikes.
- Hero of the People: Liberate 12 occupied areas in Izuhara.
- A Fight for the Isle: Liberate all occupied areas in Izuhara.
- Good Riddance: Liberate eight occupied areas in Toyotama.
- Securing Sanctuary: Liberate all occupied areas in Toyotama.
- Mass Eviction: Liberate seven occupied areas in Kamiagata.
- A New Safe Haven: Liberate all occupied areas in Kamiagata.
- Master Liberator: Liberate the entirety of Tsushima island.
- Dirge of the Fallen Forge: Play the 'Lament of the Storm' at a certain grave.
- Den of Thieves: Find Umugi Cove.
Iki Island DLC
- Out of the Past: Survive the Eagle's medicine and bid farewell to a new friend.
- Friend to All Raiders: Complete all Tales of Iki.
- The Benefit of All Beings: Build your Legend on Iki Island to earn the title Legacy Redeemer.
- The Butcher Redeemed: Liberate Iki Island by defeating the Eagle and driving the invaders from Mongol territory.
- Treasures of the Past: Complete all Mythic Tales on Iki Island.
- Elegy for Kazumasa: Complete all Memories of Your Father.
- Common Courtesy: Discover and complete all unwritten tales on Iki Island.
- Monkey See: Embody the spirit of the monkey on Saruiwa.
- Pride of Ishikawa: Achieve bronze or higher on all Archery Challenges.
- Chiyoko's Song: Complete all Animal Sanctuaries.
- A Few Splinters: Complete all bokken duels at the Hidden Cove Tournament.
- Well-Rounded Warrior: Complete all Haiku, Onsen, Shinto Shrines, and Bamboo Strikes on Iki Island.
- Blood on Your Hands: Purchase an item from the Crimson Dye Merchant and obtain a dye for your Sakai Horse Armor.
Ghost of Tsushima: Legends (multiplayer mode)
- Transcendence: Complete all 3 Raid chapters.
- Ultimate Warrior: Reach rank 20 with all roles.
- Ultimate Truth: Complete the final wave in a gold Survival.
- Promising Start: Complete a Legends Mode story.
- True Understanding: Complete all Legends Mode stories.
- Self-Actualized: Reach rank 20 in any role.
- Honor Bound: Bind a piece of gear to a class.
- Champion of the Kami: Win a Legends Rivals match.
- Cursed No More: Purify a Cursed piece of gear.
- A Painful Blockage: Summon five Shades in a single Rivals match.
New Game+
- Grand Opening: Purchase something from Baku the Voiceless in New Game+.
- A Legend for All Time: Complete Jin's Journey in New Game+.
While the base game trophies are quite easy to obtain, some of the DLC trophies, especially the ones that are bound to the Legends mode will require a bit of grinding. Thankfully, Ghost of Tsushima: Legends is quite a lot of fun to play with a group of friends, and as such, you might not even feel the tedium of grinding for 100% trophy completion in the mode.