All Ghost of Tsushima trophies explained

By Suman Biswas
Modified May 06, 2024 15:21 GMT
Ghost of Tsushima trophies (Image via Sucker Punch || Sony Interactive Entertainment)
Ghost of Tsushima trophies (Image via Sucker Punch || Sony Interactive Entertainment)

Trophies or achievements in a game add a lot to its replayability value, especially for linear action-adventure titles like Ghost of Tsushima. Much like any other recent PlayStation first-party game, Sucker Punch Production's open-world Samurai title features some really "easy-to-unlock" trophies, with most being tied to story progression and a few locked behind collectibles as well as side quests.

However, there are also a few that will require you to work a bit to master the game's combat system. While not on the same level as those in titles like Devil May Cry 5 or Monster Hunter World, some of Ghost of Tsushima's trophies do require you to get accustomed to the various combat skills and playstyles.

Here's a look at all the Ghost of Tsushima trophies on PlayStation 5 and PlayStation 4, including the ones tied to the Legends multiplayer mode.

Ghost of Tsushima trophy list

Ghost of Tsushima has a total of 52 trophies, including the Iki Island DLC, Legends (multiplayer mode), and also the New Game+ mode. The base game trophies count towards the Platinum, whereas the DLC trophies count towards total completion. Additionally, on PC, you will need to get all the trophies (base game + DLC) to get 100% completion.

Here's a look at all the Ghost of Tsushima trophies on PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, and PC:

Base game (Ghost of Tsushima)

  • Living Legend (Platinum): Collect all trophies.
  • Teller of Tales: Complete all the Mythic Tales.
  • Helping Sword Hand: Complete all Tales of Tsushima.
  • Flash of Steel: Defeat 20 enemies with a counter-attack after a perfect parry.
  • Witness Protection: Shoot a terrified enemy with an arrow while they are fleeing.
  • All in the Wrist: Defeat the maximum amount of enemies within a single Standoff.
  • Open for Business: Successfully stagger 50 enemies.
  • There can be Only One: Complete every duel.
  • Have a Nice Fall: Kill an enemy with fall damage by knocking them off a ledge.
  • Haunting Precision: Kill 20 enemies with Ghost Stance strikes.
  • The Ghost of Legend: Build your legend and earn the title Ghost of Tsushima.
  • Quick Study: Learn the Stone, Water, Wind, and Moon combat stances.
  • Every Trick in the Book: Get all throwable Ghost Weapon techniques.
  • The Perfect Storm: Fully upgrade your sword.
  • A Charming Man: Equip a charm in all six slots.
  • Gifted: Collect 10 gifts from altars.
  • Slay: Get 30 pieces of Vanity Gear.
  • Light the Way: Rekindle all the lighthouses of Tsushima.
  • Favour of the Kami: Find and honor all Shinto Shrines.
  • Honor the Unseen: Bow to 10 hidden altars.
  • Lost and Found: Collect a Sword Kit from a Pillar of Honour.
  • Monochrome Masters: Purchase an item from the Black and White Dye merchants.
  • A Moment in Time: Personalise a scene in photo mode.
  • Avid Reader: Collect 20 Records.
  • Know Your Enemy: Collect 20 Mongol artifacts.
  • Body, Mind and Spirit: Complete all hot springs, haiku, Inari shrines, and Bamboo Strikes.
  • Hero of the People: Liberate 12 occupied areas in Izuhara.
  • A Fight for the Isle: Liberate all occupied areas in Izuhara.
  • Good Riddance: Liberate eight occupied areas in Toyotama.
  • Securing Sanctuary: Liberate all occupied areas in Toyotama.
  • Mass Eviction: Liberate seven occupied areas in Kamiagata.
  • A New Safe Haven: Liberate all occupied areas in Kamiagata.
  • Master Liberator: Liberate the entirety of Tsushima island.
  • Dirge of the Fallen Forge: Play the 'Lament of the Storm' at a certain grave.
  • Den of Thieves: Find Umugi Cove.

Iki Island DLC

  • Out of the Past: Survive the Eagle's medicine and bid farewell to a new friend.
  • Friend to All Raiders: Complete all Tales of Iki.
  • The Benefit of All Beings: Build your Legend on Iki Island to earn the title Legacy Redeemer.
  • The Butcher Redeemed: Liberate Iki Island by defeating the Eagle and driving the invaders from Mongol territory.
  • Treasures of the Past: Complete all Mythic Tales on Iki Island.
  • Elegy for Kazumasa: Complete all Memories of Your Father.
  • Common Courtesy: Discover and complete all unwritten tales on Iki Island.
  • Monkey See: Embody the spirit of the monkey on Saruiwa.
  • Pride of Ishikawa: Achieve bronze or higher on all Archery Challenges.
  • Chiyoko's Song: Complete all Animal Sanctuaries.
  • A Few Splinters: Complete all bokken duels at the Hidden Cove Tournament.
  • Well-Rounded Warrior: Complete all Haiku, Onsen, Shinto Shrines, and Bamboo Strikes on Iki Island.
  • Blood on Your Hands: Purchase an item from the Crimson Dye Merchant and obtain a dye for your Sakai Horse Armor.

Ghost of Tsushima: Legends (multiplayer mode)

  • Transcendence: Complete all 3 Raid chapters.
  • Ultimate Warrior: Reach rank 20 with all roles.
  • Ultimate Truth: Complete the final wave in a gold Survival.
  • Promising Start: Complete a Legends Mode story.
  • True Understanding: Complete all Legends Mode stories.
  • Self-Actualized: Reach rank 20 in any role.
  • Honor Bound: Bind a piece of gear to a class.
  • Champion of the Kami: Win a Legends Rivals match.
  • Cursed No More: Purify a Cursed piece of gear.
  • A Painful Blockage: Summon five Shades in a single Rivals match.

New Game+

  • Grand Opening: Purchase something from Baku the Voiceless in New Game+.
  • A Legend for All Time: Complete Jin's Journey in New Game+.

While the base game trophies are quite easy to obtain, some of the DLC trophies, especially the ones that are bound to the Legends mode will require a bit of grinding. Thankfully, Ghost of Tsushima: Legends is quite a lot of fun to play with a group of friends, and as such, you might not even feel the tedium of grinding for 100% trophy completion in the mode.

Quick Links

More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?