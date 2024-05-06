All Ghost of Tsushima trophies explained

Trophies or achievements in a game add a lot to its replayability value, especially for linear action-adventure titles like Ghost of Tsushima. Much like any other recent PlayStation first-party game, Sucker Punch Production's open-world Samurai title features some really "easy-to-unlock" trophies, with most being tied to story progression and a few locked behind collectibles as well as side quests.

However, there are also a few that will require you to work a bit to master the game's combat system. While not on the same level as those in titles like Devil May Cry 5 or Monster Hunter World, some of Ghost of Tsushima's trophies do require you to get accustomed to the various combat skills and playstyles.

Here's a look at all the Ghost of Tsushima trophies on PlayStation 5 and PlayStation 4, including the ones tied to the Legends multiplayer mode.

Ghost of Tsushima trophy list

Ghost of Tsushima has a total of 52 trophies, including the Iki Island DLC, Legends (multiplayer mode), and also the New Game+ mode. The base game trophies count towards the Platinum, whereas the DLC trophies count towards total completion. Additionally, on PC, you will need to get all the trophies (base game + DLC) to get 100% completion.

Here's a look at all the Ghost of Tsushima trophies on PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, and PC:

Base game (Ghost of Tsushima)

Living Legend (Platinum): Collect all trophies.

Play the 'Lament of the Storm' at a certain grave. Den of Thieves: Find Umugi Cove.

Iki Island DLC

Out of the Past: Survive the Eagle's medicine and bid farewell to a new friend.

Complete all Haiku, Onsen, Shinto Shrines, and Bamboo Strikes on Iki Island. Blood on Your Hands: Purchase an item from the Crimson Dye Merchant and obtain a dye for your Sakai Horse Armor.

Ghost of Tsushima: Legends (multiplayer mode)

Transcendence: Complete all 3 Raid chapters.

Complete the final wave in a gold Survival. Promising Start: Complete a Legends Mode story.

Bind a piece of gear to a class. Champion of the Kami: Win a Legends Rivals match.

Purify a Cursed piece of gear. A Painful Blockage: Summon five Shades in a single Rivals match.

New Game+

Grand Opening: Purchase something from Baku the Voiceless in New Game+.

While the base game trophies are quite easy to obtain, some of the DLC trophies, especially the ones that are bound to the Legends mode will require a bit of grinding. Thankfully, Ghost of Tsushima: Legends is quite a lot of fun to play with a group of friends, and as such, you might not even feel the tedium of grinding for 100% trophy completion in the mode.