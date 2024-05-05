Sucker Punch confirms PSN account requirement for Ghost of Tsushima

Sucker Punch Production has clarified the PSN account requirement for the upcoming PC port of Ghost of Tsushima amidst the entire Helldivers 2 controversy. Japanese conglomerate Sony has come under fire because of the recently enforced mandatory PSN account requirement for Helldivers 2 and removing the option to purchase it in certain countries.

This has concerned the PC community greatly, especially those who were looking to experience the journey of Jin Sakai and his battle against the invading Mongol army. To clear these concerns, Sucker Punch Studios has clarified that the single-player experience of Ghost of Tsushima won't require a PlayStation Network account.

Let's dive deeper into the issue and find out exactly what this samurai epic has in store for us as it launches on PC.

Sucker Punch Productions confirms that the single-player experience of Ghost of Tsushima does not require a PSN account

Expand Tweet

Getting a third-party account involved on top of your Steam is something that the PC player base has always looked down upon and Sony suddenly implementing the PSN login requirement for Arrowhead's Helldivers 2 has baffled many. With Ghost of Tsushima's PC launch looming on the horizon, this has become a concerning factor. Sucker Punch Studios has stated the following:

"Thank you for your feedback. Just so you are aware, A PSN account is required for Legends online multiplayer mode and to use PlayStation overlay. It is not required to play the singleplayer game."

The single-player component of Ghost of Tsushima will be left untouched and you can experience it without a PlayStation Network account, however, to play the Legends game mode. This mode offers a co-op experience where you must team up with four other players and work together to take out enemies stationed throughout each map.

Whether or not the PlayStation Network account requirement will be a norm for upcoming PlayStation exclusives on the PC remains unknown. Sony has maintained its stance and has yet to respond to the online outrage. Albeit from the looks of it, a PlayStation Network account will be mandatory if you want to experience the multiplayer/co-op components of the said video games.