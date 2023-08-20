All Ghost types available in Phasmophobia and their attributes

Phasmophobia is one of the most popular horror co-op games released this decade. Despite being in early access for over three years, it has gained massive popularity because of its unique gameplay and continuous updates from the developer.

Initially, there were 12 Ghost types in Phasmophobia, which has been expanded to 24. Each Ghost has unique characteristics, including strengths, weaknesses, and evidences.

This article will list every ghost type in Phasmophobia, along with their abilities.

Every Ghost type in Phasmophobia and their traits

The list of ghosts available in Phasmophobia during the Ascension update is as follows:

1) Banshee

Strength: Targets one player at a time.

Targets one player at a time. Weakness: Unique scream, which can be distinguished in the Parabolic Microphone.

Unique scream, which can be distinguished in the Parabolic Microphone. Evidence: Fingerprints, Ghost Orb, D.O.T.S.

2) Demon

Strength: Hunts continuously at any sanity level.

Hunts continuously at any sanity level. Weakness: Disappears against the crucifix.

Disappears against the crucifix. Evidence: Fingerprints, Ghost Writing, Freezing Temperature

3) Deogen

Strength: Knows the location of players and moves fast while hunting.

Knows the location of players and moves fast while hunting. Weakness: Slows down after reaching the location.

Slows down after reaching the location. Evidence: D.O.T.S., Ghost Writing, Spirit Box

4) Goryo

Strength: Can only be spotted using a camera while D.O.T.S. is placed.

Can only be spotted using a camera while D.O.T.S. is placed. Weakness: Unable to leave the ghost room.

Unable to leave the ghost room. Evidence: D.O.T.S., EMF Level 5, Fingerprints

5) Hantu

Strength: Moves faster in cold environments.

Moves faster in cold environments. Weakness: Slow movement speed at higher temperatures and leaves a freezing breath during a hunt.

Slow movement speed at higher temperatures and leaves a freezing breath during a hunt. Evidence: Fingerprints, Freezing Temperatures, Ghost Orb.

6) Jinn

Strength: Travels faster when a ghost hunter is spotted.

Travels faster when a ghost hunter is spotted. Weakness: Strengths are not activated when the fuze box is disabled.

Strengths are not activated when the fuze box is disabled. Evidence: EMF Level 5, Fingerprints, Freezing Temperatures

7) Mare

Strength: Attacks frequently when the light is off.

Attacks frequently when the light is off. Weakness: Lower rates of attacks when the light is on.

Lower rates of attacks when the light is on. Evidence: Ghost Orb, Ghost Writing, Spirit Box

8) Moroi

Strength: Sprints towards the player with low sanity and increases sanity drain the ghost room.

Sprints towards the player with low sanity and increases sanity drain the ghost room. Weakness: Smudge sticks can reduce the attack rate.

Smudge sticks can reduce the attack rate. Evidence: Freezing Temperatures, Ghost Writing, Spirit Box

9) Myling

Strength: Almost inaudible during a hunt.

Almost inaudible during a hunt. Weakness: Produces noise in the Parabolic Microphone.

Produces noise in the Parabolic Microphone. Evidence: EMF Level 5, Fingerprints, Ghost Writing

10) Obake

Strength: Fingerprints disappear quickly.

Fingerprints disappear quickly. Weakness: Unique fingerprints.

Unique fingerprints. Evidence: EMF Level 5, Fingerprints, Ghost Orb

11) Oni

Strength: Frequent hunts

Frequent hunts Weakness: Appears frequently when hunting.

Appears frequently when hunting. Evidence: EMF Level 5, Freezing Temperatures, D.O.T.S

12) Onryo

Strength: Attacks as soon as the candle flame is extinguished.

Attacks as soon as the candle flame is extinguished. Weakness: Lighting a candle reduces the rate of attack.

Lighting a candle reduces the rate of attack. Evidence: Freezing Temperatures, Ghost Orb, Spirit Box

13) Phantom

Strength: Reduces the sanity of the player significantly when spotted.

Reduces the sanity of the player significantly when spotted. Weakness: Disappears when a photo is captured.

Disappears when a photo is captured. Evidence: D.O.T.S., Fingerprints, Spirit Box

14) Poltergeist

Strength: Interacts with more objects at high speed.

Interacts with more objects at high speed. Weakness: Lower hunt rate when no object is nearby.

Lower hunt rate when no object is nearby. Evidence: Fingerprints, Ghost Writing, Spirit Box

15) Raiju

Strength: Travels faster near active electronics.

Travels faster near active electronics. Weakness: Electronic equipment glitches at long ranges.

Electronic equipment glitches at long ranges. Evidence: D.O.T.S., EMF Level 5, Ghost Orb

16) Revenant

Strength: Moves faster when a ghost hunter is spotted.

Moves faster when a ghost hunter is spotted. Weakness: Travels slowly when no player is seen.

Travels slowly when no player is seen. Evidence: Freezing Temperatures, Ghost Orb, Ghost Writing

17) Shade

Strength: Performs less interactions.

Performs less interactions. Weakness: Does not hunt when near a player.

Does not hunt when near a player. Evidence: EMF Level 5, Freezing Temperatures, Ghost Writing

18) Spirit

Strength: None

None Weakness: Smudge Sticks

Smudge Sticks Evidence: EMF Level 5, Ghost Writing, Spirit Box

19) Thaye

Strength: Becomes active when entering a new room.

Becomes active when entering a new room. Weakness: Becomes slow when staying in the same room.

Becomes slow when staying in the same room. Evidence: D.O.T.S., Ghost Orb, Ghost Writing

20) The Mimic

Strength: Copies the attributes of other ghost types.

Copies the attributes of other ghost types. Weakness: Ghost Orb is the fourth and fake evidence.

Ghost Orb is the fourth and fake evidence. Evidence: Fingerprints, Freezing Temperatures, Spirit Box

21) The Twins

Strength: One ghost starts the hunt.

One ghost starts the hunt. Weakness: May throw objects at different locations at the same time.

May throw objects at different locations at the same time. Evidence: EMF Level 5, Freezing Temperatures, Spirit Box

22) Wraith

Strength: Teleports to a player and does not leave footsteps.

Teleports to a player and does not leave footsteps. Weakness: Does not step on salt.

Does not step on salt. Evidence: D.O.T.S., EMF Level 5, Spirit Box

23) Yokai

Strength: Talking near it will increase the attack rate.

Talking near it will increase the attack rate. Weakness: Only hears voices when near a player.

Only hears voices when near a player. Evidence: D.O.T.S., Ghost Orb, Spirit Box

24) Yurei

Strength: Highly reduces sanity.

Highly reduces sanity. Weakness: Smudge sticks reduce the hunt rate.

Smudge sticks reduce the hunt rate. Evidence: D.O.T.S., Freezing Temperatures, Ghost Orb

These are all the ghost types and their details in Phasmophobia.

