All Ghost types available in Phasmophobia and their attributes

Phasmophobia is one of the most popular horror co-op games released this decade. Despite being in early access for over three years, it has gained massive popularity because of its unique gameplay and continuous updates from the developer.
Initially, there were 12 Ghost types in Phasmophobia, which has been expanded to 24. Each Ghost has unique characteristics, including strengths, weaknesses, and evidences.
This article will list every ghost type in Phasmophobia, along with their abilities.
Every Ghost type in Phasmophobia and their traits
The list of ghosts available in Phasmophobia during the Ascension update is as follows:
1) Banshee
- Strength: Targets one player at a time.
- Weakness: Unique scream, which can be distinguished in the Parabolic Microphone.
- Evidence: Fingerprints, Ghost Orb, D.O.T.S.
2) Demon
- Strength: Hunts continuously at any sanity level.
- Weakness: Disappears against the crucifix.
- Evidence: Fingerprints, Ghost Writing, Freezing Temperature
3) Deogen
- Strength: Knows the location of players and moves fast while hunting.
- Weakness: Slows down after reaching the location.
- Evidence: D.O.T.S., Ghost Writing, Spirit Box
4) Goryo
- Strength: Can only be spotted using a camera while D.O.T.S. is placed.
- Weakness: Unable to leave the ghost room.
- Evidence: D.O.T.S., EMF Level 5, Fingerprints
5) Hantu
- Strength: Moves faster in cold environments.
- Weakness: Slow movement speed at higher temperatures and leaves a freezing breath during a hunt.
- Evidence: Fingerprints, Freezing Temperatures, Ghost Orb.
6) Jinn
- Strength: Travels faster when a ghost hunter is spotted.
- Weakness: Strengths are not activated when the fuze box is disabled.
- Evidence: EMF Level 5, Fingerprints, Freezing Temperatures
7) Mare
- Strength: Attacks frequently when the light is off.
- Weakness: Lower rates of attacks when the light is on.
- Evidence: Ghost Orb, Ghost Writing, Spirit Box
8) Moroi
- Strength: Sprints towards the player with low sanity and increases sanity drain the ghost room.
- Weakness: Smudge sticks can reduce the attack rate.
- Evidence: Freezing Temperatures, Ghost Writing, Spirit Box
9) Myling
- Strength: Almost inaudible during a hunt.
- Weakness: Produces noise in the Parabolic Microphone.
- Evidence: EMF Level 5, Fingerprints, Ghost Writing
10) Obake
- Strength: Fingerprints disappear quickly.
- Weakness: Unique fingerprints.
- Evidence: EMF Level 5, Fingerprints, Ghost Orb
11) Oni
- Strength: Frequent hunts
- Weakness: Appears frequently when hunting.
- Evidence: EMF Level 5, Freezing Temperatures, D.O.T.S
12) Onryo
- Strength: Attacks as soon as the candle flame is extinguished.
- Weakness: Lighting a candle reduces the rate of attack.
- Evidence: Freezing Temperatures, Ghost Orb, Spirit Box
13) Phantom
- Strength: Reduces the sanity of the player significantly when spotted.
- Weakness: Disappears when a photo is captured.
- Evidence: D.O.T.S., Fingerprints, Spirit Box
14) Poltergeist
- Strength: Interacts with more objects at high speed.
- Weakness: Lower hunt rate when no object is nearby.
- Evidence: Fingerprints, Ghost Writing, Spirit Box
15) Raiju
- Strength: Travels faster near active electronics.
- Weakness: Electronic equipment glitches at long ranges.
- Evidence: D.O.T.S., EMF Level 5, Ghost Orb
16) Revenant
- Strength: Moves faster when a ghost hunter is spotted.
- Weakness: Travels slowly when no player is seen.
- Evidence: Freezing Temperatures, Ghost Orb, Ghost Writing
17) Shade
- Strength: Performs less interactions.
- Weakness: Does not hunt when near a player.
- Evidence: EMF Level 5, Freezing Temperatures, Ghost Writing
18) Spirit
- Strength: None
- Weakness: Smudge Sticks
- Evidence: EMF Level 5, Ghost Writing, Spirit Box
19) Thaye
- Strength: Becomes active when entering a new room.
- Weakness: Becomes slow when staying in the same room.
- Evidence: D.O.T.S., Ghost Orb, Ghost Writing
20) The Mimic
- Strength: Copies the attributes of other ghost types.
- Weakness: Ghost Orb is the fourth and fake evidence.
- Evidence: Fingerprints, Freezing Temperatures, Spirit Box
21) The Twins
- Strength: One ghost starts the hunt.
- Weakness: May throw objects at different locations at the same time.
- Evidence: EMF Level 5, Freezing Temperatures, Spirit Box
22) Wraith
- Strength: Teleports to a player and does not leave footsteps.
- Weakness: Does not step on salt.
- Evidence: D.O.T.S., EMF Level 5, Spirit Box
23) Yokai
- Strength: Talking near it will increase the attack rate.
- Weakness: Only hears voices when near a player.
- Evidence: D.O.T.S., Ghost Orb, Spirit Box
24) Yurei
- Strength: Highly reduces sanity.
- Weakness: Smudge sticks reduce the hunt rate.
- Evidence: D.O.T.S., Freezing Temperatures, Ghost Orb
These are all the ghost types and their details in Phasmophobia.
